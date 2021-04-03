Analyzing Learning Context: Part II Learning Environment Analysis

Hello, and welcome back everyone. In this module, we're going to learn about part two of analyzing learning context which is learning environment analysis. Here's the list of topics, we'll first look at what learning environment analysis is about, and then we'll see how to write learning environment description. Going back to ADDIE model, this particular activity belongs to the analysis step, and the learning environment analysis one of the important activities in the context analysis. Once instructional designer complete learning environment analysis, they have a complete learning environment description. When it comes to learning environment, what kinds of image comes to your mind? These days learning environment is often beyond traditional face-to-face classroom. The environment might be a computer lab setting, it could be mobile learning platform, and immersive computer-based simulators. So, as instructional designer, you may design and develop instruction that will be offered diverse types of learning environments. The reason that we do a learning environment analysis is because we should not design an instruction that cannot be implemented in our client's organization. So, here are a set of important questions that we need to include for a learning environment analysis. Where will the instruction take place? A classroom? A Lab? Online learning management system? The next question is, what considerations are there affecting instructional delivery in this physical or virtual environment? What resources such as finances, personnel, facilities, equipment exist? Is the learning environment compatible with instructional requirement as well as learner needs? Is the learning environment feasible of simulating the performance site? To understand and analyze the learning environments, you can use various methods such as interviews with the supervisors, instructors, potential learners can also do the site visits to see their performance and also the learning settings. We can do the observations to understand the contexts or any other relevant methods to understand the learning environments. While you are doing a learning environment analysis, you will need to find the following information and using this information to organize your findings, is helpful for writing the description of learning environment. First, you need to understand the characteristics of the teachers, trainers and instructor who would deliver the instruction in terms of their interests, their preferences, technology literacy, level of their experiences in terms of the content learners and teaching in general. You also need to know the existing curricula that this new instruction need to fit into. Next, you need to find out the availability of hardware, equipment, resources and technology as those are very important information to determine the delivery format of instruction. Next, characteristics of space such as classrooms and facilities in terms of their size, number and the nature of the site. You also need to look at the site compatibility with the learner's needs and the feasibility of the site to simulate the workspace. Characteristics of the school system or organization, it's also very important. As you plan the instruction, you need to think about how the proposed instruction relate to the concern of the primary decision makers in the organization and also the mission of the organization. Finally, cultural and philosophical aspect when it comes to the learning and training is very important consideration that instruction designers should think about. In summary, a variety of learning environments exist, but all the environments have their own constraints. An understanding of learning environment is critical to the decisions of instructional strategy design. Because we cannot incorporate instructional strategy that cannot be implemented in learning environment. Learning environment is most likely to be different from performance environment. However, you should always think about how to best facilitate the transfer of learning by simulating the performance environment. Quite often learning environment is already determined by the clients, yet there are times that you need to determine a learning environment for the instruction. For learning of more about this topic, please refer to the references at the end of this lecture. Thank you everyone.