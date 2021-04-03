History of Instructional Design, Part I

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Yoon Pak. I'm a professor in the College of Education at Illinois. And I want to talk to you today about the history of instructional design as a series of the foundational elements that involves what instructional design is. And as part of the master check certificate instructional design series for Coursera. My specialty area is in the history of education. So I have a little bit bit of knowledge in the area and wanted to talk to you today about what are some of the major developments that have changed and evolved over the years in terms of what constitutes instructional media and instructional design? Well, if we look at some of these introductory images, right? They may not be ones that strike you as particularly radical, revolutionary, but in fact for their time period it was, right? The chalkboard of the mid 19 century when public schools were starting to come into formation. It was a wonderful way that teachers could reach the classroom and a larger audience in the light. As also reflected in the last visual that you have of the modern classroom of students sitting in rows, which for better or for worse, that's the system that has evolved over time. But the middle one too if we think about early 20th century developments of the gramophone, for example. And how that was one of the chief ways that we brought to a mass audience, right? Learning systems and technologies of course, we tend to think about it in terms of entertainment. But yet for educational purposes, it was meant to be rolled out to pretty much every schools, to every governmental agencies, to workplace elements as well. Because it was a new learning tool, a new media, and instructional technology for its time period. So if when we think about it the Origins, the modern origins of instructional design. Scholars typically point to the World War II era, right? Because in many ways, well, you got really ready audience to be experimented on, [LAUGH] all right? Again for better for worse. But even after World War II, we have demands for a new skilled workforce. Of course, the era taught also demanded various elements of not just men and veterans who came back to get skilled workforce, but now you have a growing workforce of women who fill in during the war. So what did that mean in that light? There is also with a development of various disciplines, in particular if we think about psychology and that influenced in educational psychology for example. It also was the development of different kinds of military programs, right? What works, what doesn't, how do we gauge the kinds of training programs that can be effective for learners, for the instructors as well? And those that, I would say, would need to be defined in very broad terms. So this is the other important element of instructional design that becomes an important element when we think of something like systems theory, right? So we have scholars such as Ludvig von Bertalanffy and Kenneth Boulding, who not necessarily radicalized, but in some ways they do radicalize thinking around instructional design. It wasn't called that back then. But certainly the thinking was around that, right? So how do we think about these moments in a systemic way, right? So in terms of a system being incredibly complex, consisting of interrelated and interacting parts working towards some common goals, right? And that they're open to and interact with their environments. It's really also to say that we need in very fluid and dynamic ways about the way things work. But it's really placing the kinds of advancements and disciplinary knowledge towards instructional design, right? And so that's how we do the reflection, the theory with the incorporation of action, right? So that is, in many ways the theoretical influence in the development of instructional design. When we go through the latter decades, we'll certainly think about the other developments that occurred over time. Now when we also think about the kind of developments, the evolution throughout the decades, in particular, we're looking at the mid 1950s through the mid 1960s. Now socially, there's a whole range of things going on that causes many folks to really reshift their thinking about their place in the world, about their relationship to the places in which they work. As well as our relationships to each other, and how that becomes transplanted in schools, in the workplace, and other institutions. A pioneer in this regard when we think about cognitive psychology in particular would be B F Skinner, right? The science of learning and the art of teaching. So that's really another way that instructional design can be interpreted, right? It's really the art and science of learning and teaching. How do we do these, right? How do we teach? How do we learn? How do we get an understanding of all the different types of learners that are around us? And how do we then adjust our thinking and our teaching to meet the needs for you, for example, right? So in addition to the kinds of programmed instructional materials that are available, it's really meant to be more individual, all right? More individual base, how revolutionary is it, right? To also think about self-paced instruction. You could take it at your own speed, you could go as fast as you want, as slow as you want, so it's the self-paced instruction in small incremental steps, right? It's also how you have students to frequently respond to the questions at hand. So you don't get all the materials, all the content, and get the question and answer at the end, but it's really as you go. So it's that kind of immediate feedback that's available, and also the importance of sequential learning, right? So how do we complete one step before moving on to the next one. And it's always important as we think about these historical developments of instructional design or of any kind of historical precedence of any other elements is, how do we think about in today's context, right? So for this, how do we think about it, considering the movement out there, especially in higher education when we think about learning outcomes, and assessments? Especially how do students learn in the kinds of environments that they do? How can we best approach our teaching and learning styles so that it's available to as many different kinds of learners as possible. It might not be exactly what Skinner was reaching for, but I think the evolution in which that historical tradition moved on to today's context is important to recognize. Along with those, right? Becomes a growth in various behavioral objectives. So you have Ralph Tyler in the 1930s, and thinking about how do we define objectives in terms of the kinds of behaviors that should be developed through instruction. What do we want people to get out of, right? Certain instructional elements? Another way to think about it would be, Bloom and his colleagues in thinking about the taxonomy of educational objectives. So thinking about the domains of learning, through the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor, right? So it's a combination of all these different elements in which the educational objectives is not just a one-way through cognitive, for example. But it's a holistic way of understanding and of learning in those ways. As well as combining those elements developed by Tyler and Bloom and others, Robert Mager in thinking about how do we prepare objectives for programmed instruction. Certainly in the field of education that becomes very important, if teachers for example, need to design classroom objectives for particular content knowledge for students to understand. So it's really then distilling a lot of the information that you have in the content and saying what are the major things that you want to get out of this? All right, how can we prioritize these learning objectives? Not to take away from the content, but really focus in on those things that are important to really grasp. And it's not necessarily for learning for that test, for example, but it's really learning for that learning sake, right? So it's also including those components of learning objectives that takes on the behaviors, the conditions, and the criteria. So it's also going beyond the sense of cognitive, affective, and psychomotor, but also about the environment that surrounds you. What does learning mean in the context of let's say, for example, how you grew up In the particular social context that you did, right? How does that affect your understanding, and learning, and interpretation of the various learning objectives that come into play? So as we move on through the decades and think about the 1960s, there is an instructional design history, the element of criterion referenced testing, right? So somebody like Robert Glaser, for example, he introduced the concept of criteria referenced measures, right? So it's to say, it's not just about if we think about it in today's context of post tests elements. But we need to do kind of the pretest, posttest, and maybe something in the middle too, right? So we need to assess along the way, but also from the very beginning. So we have from one learner to another, not these comparative outcomes, but for myself, for example, that I know how did I improve from the beginning of a learning environment to the end of the learning environment? Did I as a learner get anything out of it, right? So that becomes an important element in thinking about criterion referenced testing. And so it determines the amount of learning gains from the instruction, right? Rather than comparing learning outcomes of different students. Because does that really necessarily help us to know or to get at and to be better instructional designers, right? The other pioneer in this regard, Robert Gagne is the scholar that through his conditions of learning, identifies the five domains of learning. I'm sure there are more, right? But in thinking about it in the pioneering aspects, right? The verbal information, intellectual skills, psychomotor skills, attitudes and cognitive strategies. As well as the various events of instruction, the nine events of instruction that he calls it, where it's important o activate and facilitate the process of learning. So again, it's really leaning on that initial tradition of how learning, and teaching, and instructional design needs to be fluid, dynamic, ever changing in that process, right? And I think that's an important element to that. At the same time, an element that Gagne advances is this notion of a hierarchical analysis. In the sense that there are still hierarchical relationships that's important to recognize within the intellectual skills domain. So basically, it's to say we need to sometimes scaffold our knowledge base, right? So that there's an importance of learning some of the sub skills first, to be able to learn the skills at the next level. Now, there's always exceptions to that, right? It's just like a child learning to walk, you gotta kind of get the sitting up, and crawling, and kind of balancing yourself before you can be an expert walker and runner. Of course, I know there are exceptions to those rules. But that's basically the way if we can think about these hierarchical relationships and why we need to at some point, right? Master the basic levels before we can move on to the next. Because it provides that essential foundation for the learning task analysis. And if we think about that too, in the instructional design process. That's the way we can scaffold our knowledge, the content area expertise with that element of how we teach the content and provide that instructional design content in those ways. There's also, right? And it goes without saying not just an instructional design, but throughout our whole society in the United States, the launching of Sputnik in 1957. Really not just creating a fundamental shift in instructional delivery, but society writ large. And it's really the emphasis then on science, technology, math, and of course technology thinking about it differently in the late 1950s than in today. But how does a whole society fundamentally change with a launching of Sputnik and it affects on instructional delivery? And it's then rethinking and retooling ourselves, right? With somebody like Michael Screven, who brings out and teases out the importance of testing out drafts of instructional materials prior to a final launch. Basically to say, not only is it important leaning on previous traditions to assess along the way, but we also need to be testing things along the way, right? Because we need to ensure that these kinds of final product that we have really works for different groups and different audiences. And so how do we become more systematic in the study and the testing of these materials? And as a way in those developments in the 1960s as well, how do we then begin to make a distinction between formative evaluation and summative evaluation? So that it becomes then a process not just an endpoint in themselves. But taken together along this different points of learning and instruction, it becomes a holistic mechanism for understanding the ways of learning. And through that we have formative evaluation of programmed instruction that comes into play, as well as those who questioned elements of well you know what? Somebody like Susan Markle, for example, in providing the procedural contributions to instructional design, formative evaluation, teaching. To say we also need to be systematic and rigorous in our methods of testing, of experimenting, of understanding the processes by which we provide instructional design. So it's all the scholars' work over time taking into consideration how the field has moved along in different ways, and how instructional designers have then regrouped and reshaped those elements together. So in the 1960s as we continue on in that era, from the In the early to mid 1960S, there were concepts related to instructional design that emerged and linked together, right? This is how also various instructional design terms that you will get to know, and that we introduce here will be developed and used over time. But as well as being advanced and improved upon. It's also thinking about the instructional design processes and models that were pioneered by Gagne, Glaser, Silvern. To think about what does instructional design mean as we move into the 1970s. Because there then becomes an increased interest in instructional design. And it becomes added on through what many would consider the Gagne and Briggs model, the ADDIE model, and Dick and Carey model. That really incorporates previous knowledge to various hierarchical levels of learning. Substantive formations of evaluation, of assessment, of learning, how do all these things work together. But also continuing on in that dynamic and fluid way, so that it can always be improved upon as different learners come in to play. As well as how do we then expand the applications of instructional design to various educational sectors but also beyond that, right? It might have been pioneered within educational organizations and by that, I mean not just schools, schools actually are one sector of an educational organization. There are those various institutions that comprise an educational sector. So to talk about educational sectors broadly, but as well as how do we then let's say scale up applications of instructional design across different countries? What does it mean in that context, right? because learning is different across different regions even within the United States if we think about that. And even within districts. [MUSIC]