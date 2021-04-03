History of Instructional Design, Part II

[MUSIC] Taking all the kinds of knowledge into account, as the 1980s continues to incorporate elements of instructional design. It starts to gain a strong presence and obviously continued growth in business and industry. Now business and industry they have incorporated elements of social science advancements, and some might say the development of the Henry T Ford assembly line product was an advancement. Or that's questionable, but we'll say for our purposes and advancement in terms of how do we bring something like an automobile to a larger audience base developed from this theory of efficiency that starts from business schools, for example. But for instructional design, how does that come into play in business and industry, and those elements of providing content knowledge to learners in various capacities, right? So it's also then thinking about it in terms of the growth and the principles of cognitive psychology on to the instructional design process, and how do we then incorporate that as well as scale up from that. Now there was that thinking and maybe it was, let's see, 30 years ahead of its time if we think about it. There was that grave belief that microcomputers or a personal computer for everyone, especially in schools would solve so many different elements especially if we think about the achievement gap in schools or ensuring that as many kids can become equalized and have access and opportunities. Well, it was a really great idea, right? But we realized that well, you know what, sometimes just having technology does not equal automatic success. What we need to do is, even when we have computer-based instruction, we need to have the right kind of instruction and the right kind of training available. And I think that was a lesson to be learned from the 1980s, even though that promise and the ideal of it I would say was very good. There were still elements in which the practice needed to really catch up with the technology available at the time. So then towards the late 80s, you have the emergence of human performance technology, how do we then understand it through the interface of those elements together? And it's also thinking about how does that human performance technology, what does it mean if we take a more careful analysis and needs assessment, right, of gauging what performance means, right? As well as considering the non instructional interventions to performance problems, or to kind of put it in another way to performance challenges, let's say more so than problems and/or opportunities. Not performance problems, but performance opportunities, potential opportunities that's available for us to understand. It's also in the field of educational constructivism becomes very important. But as well as in instructional design, here we have this new perspective on learning and instruction toward application, right? So constructivist way of thinking about it is a real-life case study analysis of challenges issues problems opportunities that arise and how do we apply what we learn towards these real life scenarios? As well as the element of electronic performance support system, which then decreases the need for training development. But yet needing to figure out ways of how do we design and implement training mechanisms for a larger audience? That's still becomes kind of the challenge that I think we are addressing at this point, but it's also the emergence of rapid prototyping, right? For however we want to think about it, right, and what we might think in terms of the shortcomings. I think these are the ways in which that it has evolved over time. And, of course, there was continued reliance on computer-based training. I don't know how many of you remember CD-ROMs, but certainly that was a revolutionary, radical idea. We can compare that with the gramophone, right? But these are also throughout and the 1990s wasn't that long ago. I remember it vividly, right? But yet, it's how do we think about these technologies, the eight track tapes. I know some of you might think about what in the world is an eight track tape? Well ask your parents or grandparents for some of you. You might even own one yourself, right? As we reach into the new millennium and a number of you might be of the millennial generation, how do we then think about the popularity of e-learning mechanisms in corporate sectors. For example, e-learning has really proliferated over the last couple of decades or the last decade or so to think of the systems, the application of technology, also the new and expanded job opportunities for instructional designers. It's in many ways a relatively new field, even though elements of that has been around for decades as we just previewed here. There's different ways of thinking about what does it mean to be an instructional designer? And I hope that that's one of the questions that will keep coming up for you. I think one of the important elements for this particular video segment is to say okay, I got a little glimpse of what the history of instructional design is. Well, how do I begin to think about it in a way that really considers the foundational elements of instructional design? I think that's an important thing. An important element to always be reflective about in whatever occupation that you get employed in. As well as the kinds of new knowledge and skills that will be required. In this day and age, it might be about different kinds of learning management systems, right? Online course development, as well as the kinds of delivery and management for instructional designers. Now, it also means leaning on the kinds of traditions and theories of those that we just were introduced to to think about how do we maintain the fluidity and the dynamism of what is required in instructional design? Because as we know, technology is shifting ever so rapidly that the kinds of conversations that I have with my own kids, it's very different than the conversations I had five years ago. Mainly because their level of growth in technology and in the definition of terms has changed so rapidly. So with that, it's also how do we grow and integrate, right? The use of social media for learning and instruction, as well as thinking about learning and instruction in informal ways. Also becoming lifelong learners, right? How do we do it in ways that helps us continuously grow, learn, and adapt. Especially adapt to the changing needs of technology, of instructional design. And so what we've been seeing in the 2010s obviously, right? Through this medium as well, as I'm talking to you, is the increased use of blended learning, right? From physically present, to the online environment, definitely the personal smart mobile technology is ubiquitous. It's everywhere. And it's every day, right? Some of them could be a lot more expensive than others, but hopefully it can become more accessible to everyone around, but it's also thinking about the design of mobile friendly training and instruction. Some of you might be listening to this on your personal mobile device, right? You might be on a subway to your workplace or to school or wherever you might be. But how do we then adapt our needs to the kinds of needs that you have based on the lifestyle that you also have as well? It's also in terms of higher education, continued increase in online education, in higher education. For us, it's also thinking about how do we reach a broader audience, right? So that they can also have opportunities to learn, to grow, in a way that doesn't necessarily require you to be on campus. It's also increased the need to have diversification in training and professional development. Of course, this is a MOOC based system that we have and that I'm talking to you today, but it's also an expanded ways in which I as a trained [LAUGH] as a trained teacher, right? Trying to figure out new modes of ways to reach you, the learner. I'm still a learner myself. I would consider myself a very new learner in very different elements of instructional design. But yet I'm here to learn with you in that process, but it also means how do we diversify our needs to train and to develop professionally as well as how do we then learn about and discern the kinds of big data that's coming through? How do we also develop that nuance and understanding of how do we gauge learner analytics, right? Because everything that we do on the Internet becomes trackable, right? But how do we then understand those ways in which, for instructional designers, it helps those teaching and learning environments. And how do we then use that as a way to think about scaffolding that knowledge base, right? That criterion referenced learning base so that It becomes a personalized learning experience. The world is diverse, you are diverse, right? You have also different ways of thinking about adaptive technologies, thinking about how we use technology, the way and the cultures and the languages that we speak. We are so incredibly wonderfully diverse in that way. How do we then shift technology and learning to a way that becomes personal for you, right? So that we can optimize those learning experiences for you in that regard. As we move on into the next decades into the rest of the 21st century, that will be your challenge, right? As you continue to become or if you aspire to be instructional designers. But it's really about, how do we incorporate those historical elements that we learn so that we don't necessarily repeat the mistakes, right? But yet, how do we learn from and grow, and also assist in the revolution of learning and teaching through instructional design? [MUSIC]