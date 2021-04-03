Learner Analysis, Part I: Differences and Similarities, Part I

[MUSIC] In this section, we're going to look at learner analysis in terms of instructional design. And part one we will be focusing on the differences and similarities among our learner population. So, here is again the ADDIE model for instructional design processes. In terms of learner analysis, we are here as the first stage of the ADDIE model. So why alone analysis was important for instructional designers to understand the value as well as the processes of conducting learner analysis. First, learner analysis will tell us about our learners and how they prefer to learn in different environments. Learner analysis also will help us scope the intended learning task and learning environments. This is within individual learning module or instructional unit. Third, learner analysis will tell us where our learners are in reference to the intended learning objectives, as well as learning goals. Finally, learner analysis will tell us in terms of the scope in our design efforts. This is in reference to the overall instructional design efforts sometimes it's beyond individual units. Here is a relevant quote, a common error resulting from failure to analyze the characteristics of an audience is assuming that all learners are alike. Even more common error is assuming that the learners are like the designers. So the first part of the statement speaks to the fact that the learners are different among themselves. Second part of statement reminds us that learners oftentimes are very, very, different from designers of the instructional units. So, in terms of information that we would like to collect in terms of analysis. First of all, generally speaking we would like to know who they are in terms of gender, age groups, educational backgrounds, ethnicities, ratio backgrounds, disability status, social economic status, and other relevant social stratification factors. As much information as we can collect, the more information we're able to collect the better we will get the value of the learner analysis. The second component we'll like to know for our learner analysis is what are the cognitive, psychomotor, affective, and social characteristics of the learners. Basically this category of information will tell us what our learners might be able to do before receiving the instructions, and to what extent they can accommodate to the expectation of the instruction we're about to design. The third category will be the information from the analysis can help us determine first, what instructional content might be needed. Sometimes if the learners already have certain level of skill, knowledge or ability, we might need to revisit the initial scoping of the instructional unit. Sometimes we need to add more content, sometimes we can trim the content down a little bit. Second part of it, we will figure it out based on the information from the learner analysis in terms of when we should begin the instruction. This is somewhat relevant to the previous point. But this is more for the instructional designers where we can really focus our effort when we begin to design processes. Here is in-video question for you. What information do instructional designers need to know about the learner population? In ideal situation of course, so, come up with ideas, as many as you can based on your own experience as learners and in order to respond to this in-video question. So while we would like to know more specifically about the learner population? Useful information might be including the following, first, will be the prior knowledge or experiences of the topic area according to a learner's response or reporting. Second, attitudes toward the content area and the potential delivery system. This is more relevant to today's online learning environments for example, to some extent, will learners be comfortable. For instance, receiving or interacting with learning environments in mobile learning environments receiving and interacting with contents from their mobile devices. So we should not assume that all learners are comfortable doing that in this day and age. We still need to figure out to what extent would they be willing, to receiving instruction, interacting with burning environment in different types of technology enabled systems. Next will be their motivation to learn. We will touch on a little bit more later on in today's section. Motivation drives everything we do. Motivation also will drive everything your learner's will be doing, is a key factor we need to understand in terms of learner analysis. What are your learners' educational levels and their ability levels? So this type of information we can often get from for instance standardized test results. A little bit more generalizable, it will provide a strong background information to initiate the learner analysis processes. The next one will be learners general learning preferences. How would our learners prefer to interact with learning environments. Let's go back to the early example of mobile learning environments. Some learners will be more likely to learn or to interact with the content through their mobile devices. Some learners might not be feeling comfortable doing so. So that will also deal with their preferences in terms of how they prefer to read, how they prefer to watch videos online, how they prefer to interact with their peers in different types of learning environments. Learners attitudes toward the organization or the providers of the content also is an important factor. This is a more culturally relevant consideration. We can ask learners in terms of to what extent they will feel comfortable interacting with the content provided by certain organizations, certain institutions. And this is an important bit information we like to collect, if possible. The final item will be what I call group captures. So this is could be as general as their age group capabilities within the population. For instance, if you're designing instructions for a group of college students, their group characteristics would be very, very different from designing instruction for group of retirees. So those are very important information we like to collect. And to a large extent, they can also tell you the general representation among your learners. [MUSIC]