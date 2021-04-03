Reality Check: Roles of Instructional Design across Contexts

[MUSIC] So in this section, I'm going to talk about the roles of instructional design and instructional designers in organizations. So let's begin with two analogies, mostly relevant to the creative work based on scientific foundations. First one, thinking about designing new recipes for a restaurant. First of all, you need to think about your target customers who are coming to the restaurant to become patrons. Second, you need to think about ingredients and arrangements/process of them so they can become delicious dishes. Third, you need to think about the delivery of the recipes, how to cook them, in what facilities those cooking processes need to be carried out, and so forth. So that's the first analogies in terms of what instructional designers will be doing in a different context. Second analogy is designing blueprints of buildings in an architectural firm. Similarly, you need to think about the needs of your target clients. Second, you need to identify materials and processes for assembling those elements into tangible buildings. Third, you need to develop tangible deliverables and implementations. Therefore, your clients can see what you can do for them as a designer of their building. So those two analogies are very similar to what instructional designers will be doing in organizations. Here, we have a figure to show you major components to help you understand roles of instructional design within organizations. First, you can see instructional design as building blocks of training and development functions within organizations. Second, you can see instructional design as a method to solve learning and performance problems within organizations. Third, you can also see instructional design as a tool, even a method, for you to communicate your perspectives with the organizations and also your stakeholders. Finally, you can see instructional design as a change agent to help organizations initiate activities in order to improve their learning and performance. Here, we're going to look at instructional design as a process. As a process, instructional design is a systematic approach to facility communications among stakeholders on learning and performance issues. The keyword here is the systematic approach. You will find models and theories which will be covered in other parts of this lesson. It'll give you more tangible sense in terms of what systematic approach we mean in this context. As a process, instructional design is a tool to improve individual, group, and team learning and performance. This goes back to the trending and development aspect of organizational functions many people see for instructional design. Third, instructional design is a change agent for intended organizational change particularly when it comes to improving organizational learning and performances in different context. Fourth, instructional design is the foundation of training and development in change activities in organizations. So now let's move on to what instructional designers do and who they are. First of all, instructional designers are individuals who are trained to apply learning theories, instructional system design models, instructional theories, and design communications to solve learning and performance problems. Instructional designers are individuals who are effective communicators and detail-oriented designers. Instructional designers are people who understand the importance of designed learning. So what do instructional designers do? Instructional designers will design and develop instructional materials for instructional training and educational applications. Instructional designers will communicate design capabilities in order to meet the clients' need in terms of their instructional applications. Instructional designers will design blueprints for clients' learning processes, environments for clients' learning experiences, and measurements for clients' learning outcomes. Instructional designers will apply design thinking in order to facilitate change. So in these sections we look at the roles of instructional design as an organizational process and things instructional designers do as part of the organizational membership. The key takeaway from this particular segment would be the interactive natures between the roles of instructional design and the responsibilities of instructional designers. They are constantly changing. And, also, they are dependent of the nature of organizations and clients you are working with. I hope this brief section will give you some ideas in terms of how to develop yourself as an instructional designer. [MUSIC]