01.02 - Metacognition

University of Michigan
Instructional Methods in Health Professions Education
University of Michigan

4.7 (398 ratings)

18K Students Enrolled

ME

Jun 3, 2018

Good overview of teaching concepts. New educators will take a lot away from this course if taken seriously. Nice review with some occasional insights for more experienced professors.

IM

Nov 20, 2016

Great overview of teaching strategies for health professions education. Provides basics and latest innovations in adult education. Lectures and assignments were very manageable.

From the lesson

Unit 1 - Adult Learning Theory

In this unit you will learn about adult learning theory, including learning styles and motivation, metacognition, social learning theory, and professional identity formation.

01.02 - Metacognition 8:29

    Caren Stalburg, MD, MA

    Associate Professor

