Hi. Welcome back to our third session in this first module. Right now, we're going to be talking about social learning theory. So the things that, I want you to Learn from this session is to be able to apply specific social learning theories to the medical education context. So we'll talk a bit about Bandura's Social Learning Theory. We'll also talk about Vygotsky Social Constructivism and talk briefly about the notion of apprenticeship and how Lave and Wenger evolved the ideas of apprenticeship into situated cognition and legitimate peripheral participation. So the idea basically behind social learning theory is that, while constructivist and behaviorist believe that all the learning occurs sort of in an individual. And in an isolated fashion. Social learning actually says that no actually we're not just an island and, and, a deser, a deserted one at that. But that our learning is constructed and it evolves based on who we're with and what we're doing and the context that we're in. So, the first cognitive theory I want to talk about is Bandura's Theory and one of his sort of sentinel experiments was the bobo doll experiment that was done in 1961. And basically what he did was he took adults who had a bobo doll. And these adults were asked to play with the bobo doll, and to interact with it in sort of an aggressive manner. And children watched the adults interact with the bobo dolls. And then the adults were moved from the situation, and the children were left alone with the bobo dolls. And while it seems intuitive now, what actually happened at the time which was a novel concept, was that the children actually mimicked the behavior of the adults. And they started treating the bobo dolls aggressively as well. And so this evolved into the theory that individuals learn based on the modeling provided by others. and it's basically observational learning. So, Bandura expanded that idea and to say well, you know, it's not just the individual, or the behavior that they're watching but it's also the environment. And it's this whole reciprocity and reciprocal determinism between the personal factors, the behavior that you want to have engaged in and the environment. And all three of those things work together to help the learner sort of, understand what's happening and what needs to be learned. Basically the, it's really about sort of, self-efficacy or, how what you think and feel, and believe influences your ability to learn. and so people who believe that they can hit a baseball over the fence. Have a confidence level. They're willing to get into the batters box. They're, happy to sort of try, and to keep trying. People, though, who believe that they actually can never hit a baseball. Are afraid of getting into the batter's box. They, sort of limit their own behavior and their own success in that environment. So, the notion here is that by modeling behavior and by putting people in the right context and also helping them maximize their own potential that through their own self efficacy they can succeed and learn. So, again, what we talked about just briefly is that it's dependent on somebody's self belief. It's dependent on their success with experiences. So, if you do something, and You are successful at it, you are likely to do it again. if you are watching others, who you identify with and you know, you think that, that person's like me and they too are able to climb the rock wall, then you can say yes, that's actually something, I also can do. there's a big point about motivation. We talked, one of the sessions back, about intrinsic and extrinsic motivation and you know depending on what the motivator is. You may or may not want to engage in the in the activity. So, for instance I'm a little bit afraid of heights, and so climbing a rock wall may not be that exciting for me mainly because of my fear around going to sort of higher, you know distance away from the earth's surface. the other thing is that emotions can play into self efficacy as well. And so a lot of, you know, athletes do, sort of, positive self-talk. And, and sort of coaching themselves up to be able to succeed in a situation. So, the next theory is by Vygotsky, and it's generally referred to under the rubric of social constructivism. And what Vygotsky talks about is how learning actually occurs when it's facilitated by a more knowledgeable or skilled individual. So that when you're with someone who has more information or more knowledge or is more expert than you are. That being present with that individual while trying to learn something or accomplish a task actually makes it easier to do or better to do. And so that person the, the individual whom, with whom you love learning could be an adult in a child situation, or could be a near pear. But either way you are with someone who has more knowledge than you do and they support you in your transformation to gaining more knowledge. So, he talks about two sort of zones. The first one is the zone of actual development, which is when you can do something on your own independently without the support of others. But the learning occurs actually in what he calls the zone of proximal development. So for those who have ridden the tube system in London, I like to think about the notion of minding the gap. So the gap is between what you actually can do, and what you're trying to get to. What you're trying to learn, and so for the learner it's really important to make that gap. sort of a safe space. A narrow space. and not too far of a reach for the individual. Because if it's too far of a reach, then they may resist the idea of moving forward because of confidence and because of their own belief in whether or not they can attain that. And so, the way to help people across that gap Vygotsky refers to as scaffolding. which again is sort matching the learning to the learner's level of understanding. So for instance, while I am a gynecologic surgeon, I am not a gastrointestinal surgeon, and so I do have basic skills with laparoscopy. But I would not at this point ever try to translate those into taking out a gallbladder. That is much too far of a gap, and much too far of a reach. And we can argue about all the other reasons why I would never do a laproscopic cholecystectomy i.e. removing the gallbladder with laproscopic surgery techniques. But it, it's, I'm using it as a very big example of Where you place people with proximal development. We all sort of do this intuitively in medical education, where we have a learner, where we ask them, you know, how many of these have you done? Or how do, you know, do you feel comfortable with this? Or, or what have you read so far? And then trying to step their learning from where they're starting. So again it's an interactive piece. It's a social piece between you and the learner. As opposed to the learner acting independently, and gaining knowledge on their own. So I want to pause here for just a second. and ask you to take 30 or so seconds and, and literally pause this this video and think about how role modeling can influence our learners, both positively, and negatively. And then I'd like you to think about how you currently support your learners by scaffolding them through Sort of new activities or new sets of knowledge or things that may be scary or novel for them, and how do you help them through that? Do you have a purposeful technique that you use? So let's pause for a second. So moving forward with the next social learning theory that I want to talk about. This is sort of what I call my ha moment in my eduaction around education. So, I was reading the work of Lave and Wenger who initially started talking about apprenticeship, and how people learn how to become a professional at something. And they actually did anthropologic studies looking at tailors in West Africa. At midwives, at butchers, at quartermasters, and at people who were engaged in alcoholics anonymous, but not actually drinking. And the thing that is very interesting about this is they've come up with this notion of situated learning. So when in the instance with tailors in west Africa, there are master tailors. And more junior expert tailors. And tailors who are just starting out and are learning the trade. And they learn by doing so they don't sit in a lecture hall and watch lectures about tailoring, and how do you build a suit, or how do you cut fabric? They actually sit together, either in a circle or in a work room, and watch one another make clothing. And so they've come up with this concept of something called legitimate peripheral participation, where the more novice learners are present with the more expert tailors. And engaged in the activity of making clothes by actually starting at the end, so the new learner, the new person learns by sewing buttons on the clothing or by creating the hems. And then, when they get a little more talented, they're able to sew and create sort of easier garments. Like undergarments or things that, you know do require some knowledge of how do you put things together, but things that can be safely undone. And it's a stepwise progression to actually cutting the fabric, and making the suit. And being a full participant in being a tailor. And there's also this sort of language and, and, and crosstalk that goes on during this learning and, and people asking questions and people answering and watching how one another, you know, worked with the garments. And, as I was learning about this I thought to myself, well gosh, this really sounds really familiar to my own construct. And, I'm sure that you have all figure it out as well, that the light bulb has gone off, that this is what we do with our clinical learners. So, in the case of medicine, you know, they get their short white coat which gives them legitimacy. They're able to join us in a clinical scenarios and situations where they can take a history and physical. Or where they can sew the skin closed or remove the sutures. And it's this gradual inclusion in the sort of learning space as they get more experienced of what they're then able to do and become. And so this was a really sort of sentimental moment for my understanding of how we help teach people and how we create these communities of practice. So, for instance you know in, in other situations like in nursing there's a community of practice around how you sign off and hand off patients to one another. Or in pharmacy when you're making drugs and, and and, and formulating IV bags, et cetera. So each community has its own way of communicating its own set of, you know, what Lave and Wenger, because they're anthropologists, refer to as sort of artifacts, either words, or practices, or experiences that people learn about by actually participating in the activity. So, a little bit more about, sort of, social learning theory in action because I don't know about you, but sometimes when people talk theory for a long time I get a little glazed over. So I want to bring this home to things that make sense for us. So, we can think about our small seminars or small group sessions as social learning. Many of us do you know near peer teaching where our learners actually study the information before they come to class and then plan on teaching one another either around an anatomy table or around a table top problem set. and that again is learning from one another. I briefly mentioned the notion of sort of a senior level case, which is that, you know, you get this graduated sense of responsibility through your legitimate peripheral participation in a situation, and as you gain experience and expertise, as well as social status, you then become able to participate in more complex situations. So what I'd like to do so sort of close this session is to ask you to identify your communities of practice. How many do you have? What types are they? Are they all work based? Are some of them positive? Are some of them negative? What makes your community of practice a welcoming space or an unwelcoming space. And this reflection hopefully will continue to set the groundwork for further discussion moving forward in terms of, you know, how do we help people develop professionalism, and then what kind of teaching techniques can we use in our different situations and practices. Well thank you, and I'll see you very soon.