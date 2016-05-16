01.04 - Professional Identity Formation

so now we are going to consider what it means to be a professional, and the intended outcomes for this are video are to understand the necessary components of professional identity formation. develop some familiarity with reflective judgement stages. And identify some techniques to prof, promote professional development in our learners. So, I want you to take ten seconds, and pause, and write three things that you think a professional should do or be. Or what you should expect somebody to to be as a professional. So let's pause here for ten seconds and think about what it means to be a professional. Okay. Hopefully you've had some time to, to really consider what is it that makes someone a professional. What do they do, how do they behave, what do they think about? And so, in general, we can probably all agree that professional is going to have expert knowledge, as well as expert skills on some topic. Whether it's an architect, or an accountant, or a physician, or a lawyer, or clergy. Somehow, a professional has knowledge and skills that are not available to the general pool of, of individuals. In addition, society and, the rest of us, as professionals, expect that individual to behave ethically, and to exhibit integrity around their professional activity. That also includes being altruistic and being focused on benefiting others and benefiting society as a whole. In addition a profession is generally licensed and accountable. Now in some ways that creates a monopoly right and that professional organizations limit who is allowed into the profession, as well as what makes someone a professional. But along with that, sort of, availability and capability comes accountability, to pr, to society. So, society is willing to say, yes, you can, you know, say who you're going to admit, and define what that means to be professional rodeo clown. However, that needs to be a licensed and accountable person, because the cowboys, who are counting on that rodeo clown to save them, when they fall off of a ride, is important. And then the other really key thing about a professional is that it's a self-regulating body. So, as a group, as a profession, and also as the individual. So the individual has their own understanding of what it means to be accountable, to be ethical, to have and maintain expert knowledge and skills. But, the problem becomes, and I know that there's a lot in the viewing audience here who, sort of think, yes, but how do we teach these attributes. So I want to take a little bit of time to, to consider that. Now, we have lots of accrediting agencies, and so, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education defines a competency called Professionalism. Which says that an individual should have a commitment to carrying out professional responsibilities, and adhere to ethical principles, and be sensitive to a diverse patient population. The Liaison Committee on Medical Education says in its Institutional Setting number 16. That the development of core professional attributes, which it mentions could be altruism social accountability, are needed to provide effective care in a multidimensional diverse society. There is also a comment about the LCME from medical students, and it says that as a part of their formal training Medical students should learn the importance of demonstrating the attributes of a professional, and understand the balance of privileges and obligations that the public and the profession expect of a physician. Now from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, we have this very robust statement which says, professionalism is defined as a consistent demonstration of core values evidenced by nurses working with other professionals to achieve optimal health and wellness outcomes in patients, families, and communities. By wisely applying principles of altruism, excellence, caring, ethics, respect, communication, and accountability. So obviously that is a tall order, to help people create. So I want to frame this discussion in what I kind of call the from they to we understanding. So I teach at a variety of levels. And so I often start with first year medical students and work with them longitudinally as they move through the curriculum. And many years ago I noticed that when first year medical students start thinking about patient care, and talking about patient care. They refer to physicians as they. Well, what would they do, if a patient came to the emergency room with this? But somehow, over time, when they become third-year medical students, there is some sort of transformation, where instead of using they, they say we. Well, we're going to do this for the patient. We would normally expect to see this on an x-ray. So they do a variety of things in that space between from they to we. Obviously they develop knowledge and expertise, and we've talked about cognitive development ideas. We also talk about the psychosocial development. And so, you know, something to consider is that our learners that are, are at a variety of stages in their life course. Some are individuals who have just graduated from a university or college. While others are more advanced learners who have been out in the work force, or doing other professions, and then decided to come back to a health professions, and are now engaging in a health professions education. But the other thing that happens some how, is this moral development over time of this sort of ownership of our patients and our responsibilities. So I'm going to talk briefly about two theories. One is by King and Kitchener and its the notion of reflective judgement and how people sort of develop reflective judgement as a skill. And then Hilton and Slotnick talk about this notion of Proto-professionalism, as a state of professionalism. So, how over time, you take a learner from they to we, and how do we make them into a professional. Or, can you make them into a professional? So let's start with reflective judgement. King and Kitchener, wrote up a monograph called Developing Reflective Judgement. And they basically wanted to answer the question, how can individuals answer sort of ill-structured problems. Basically, it, it deals with the uncertainty of knowing that something is true. And so they created a set of sort of standard questions, things around you know, some people say the pyramids of Egypt were built by individuals using you know, manual labor. And other folks say there's no way the pyramids could have been built by you know, Ancient Egyptians because it's just too difficult. To have done that with manual labor and, and individuals. And so, how would you know if that's true or not? They have another question where they talk about you know, the many face around the globe who have a creation understanding as suppose to some scientist who have a very set understanding about evolution. And how can you know who is right and who isn't right. the, one of the other questions that they utilize is sort of, additives in food. And how can you know if those are healthy or not healthy? Or helpful or safe. so again, there's these ill-structured problems that don't necessarily have a specific right answer per say. And, and how do you, as an individual develop this judgement around coming to the correct answer. So the answer to that is actually going to depend on how you view knowledge or once epistemology, sort of going back to one of our other talks before. But the obvious thing is not just about how you view knowledge and where it's created and constructed and it's immutability. But how you understand mitigating factors, and how those may be judged or weighed into coming to an answer or conclusion about that knowledge. So bare with me here we are going to keep walking through this. So can you catch in earth through their interviews with variety of individuals mainly college students, but their work has been translated, I'm sorry transferred to other groups. I have come up with basically six stages of reflective judgement. So first three stages are what they are basically called pre-reflective judgement. So in stage one basically knowledge is concrete and absolute there's no justification needed. They say you know I know what I see, so in my own daily life, I often have to fill out insurance forms for women who are pregnant. And usually there's a question that asks me to sort of provide justification or, or explanation about how I know that the patient is pregnant? and so my standard answer is presence of fetus because that is an absolute piece of knowledge. obviously I hope that I am beyond stage one in my reflective judgement, but again I am just trying to use examples to make things more concrete for you. So, in stage two people say, okay, we'll not only just certain, but somebody else holds it. So, there is an authority that, that knows it to be true, and if that authority says it then it must be true. IE if it's on the news then it's for sure, right? Or if it's in a text book that's right, or if the teacher said it, it's absolutely right and so, you know, I have to learn that. the third stage is basically that knowledge is certain, but, or temporarily uncertain. So if it's uncertain, you just don't know what the right answer is. So you have this belief until you get the evidence that says, no actually this is what it is. So you can think you know what knowledge is because you're making a guess, but once you get the actual information, and the actual knowledge, then that's the real deal. So those are pre-reflective stages. There's also, sort of, a middle stage, which they call quasi-reflective thinking. Composed of two stages. So, moving on the continuum of this development of your judgement about how knowledge exists. In Stage four, people basically think that knowledge is uncertain, and basically knowledge claims are idiosyncratic to the individual, due to ambiguous circumstances. And basically, you choose evidence based on your belief. So, for instance, if we talk about the pyramids in Egypt, you know, some people will believe that, that is absolutely true. While other people will believe, you know, there's no way that, that pyramids in Egypt were built by extra terrestrials. And, and the the issue for someone in stage four is that, well, no one can really tell you, because there was nobody there to see it, and there's no way to get the actual knowledge, so it just depends on what you think. Okay? In stage five, we move a little bit to more, more contextual knowledge, and more subjective understandings. So, in this stage, you get, sort of, the ability to understand that people are different. And they may have different ways of thinking and different ways of approaching the information, and that there's room for multiple understandings. So the theory could be as true as my own theory, but we're actually using different evidence to sort of say that this is what we think knowledge is. And finally, sort of the goal, or the highest level that King and Kitchner want their learners to ascribe to, is reflective thinking. Meaning that you come to knowledge understanding that it's constructed by your individual conclusions. And it, that's based on a variety of sources. And those sources actually have criteria for weighing the evidence and deciding sort of, which is more important and why. So, as you know, our learners' least favorite thing when they ask us a question is our response, well, it depends, right? what's the right answer? It depends, because knowledge is the outcome of a process. Of inquiry, so that you have a ill-structured problem, and you cr, create evidence or gather evidence as it exists and come up with an answer. However, your understanding can be reevaluated as new evidence or perspectives arise. So think about making a diagnosis. This is, to me, an ill-structured problem, where you're trying to figure out what the right answer is. You send, you do an exam, you do a history, you send labs, you send imaging, and as the evidence evolves, as you get more data, that hones you into what the actual diagnosis is. Or, you may be left with a few diagnoses, and you treat Sort of in parallel. So it's this notion of, of how do you understand knowledge, and how do you sort of ascribe where it comes from, and what do we do with that? So, another way to look at it is divide it into these three sort of. Steps, which is pre-reflective, quasi-reflective, and reflective. So, a little meta moment here, notice how I switched how I present the information. So this is a visual representation, this is a different teaching style. I'm basically saying the same things, but representing it in a different way for you to understand it again. my little shout out to meta-cognition. So in pre-reflective status people believe that knowledge is direct and personal and comes from an authority. And all problems have a correct answer and there should be no uncertainty. In quasi-reflective development people recognize that there are ill, ill-structured problems. But the learner is very uncomfortable with ambiguity, because they're not exactly sure what to do with that. We often experience that when we're working with problem-based teaching. So when peo-, when pre-clinical learners are confronted with a clinical case that doesn't really have an answer. That doesn't have a specific, you know, multiple choice question where they can say this is the right answer. Some individuals can be very uncomfortable in that learning situation because they just want the right answer. and it's difficult to help people work through the notion that well actually there may not be an exact right answer. And that we need to be reflective and understand that, that knowledge is constructed, and it can change. And the criteria for determining that best evidence can also move or be adjusted based on new understandings. So one quick thought about supporting our proto-professionals, or those individuals who are moving from the novice state to a professional state, or professionalism. And with Hilton and Slotnick, they look at proto-professionals as this in between and this movement towards the acquired state. And what it requires is reflection on these ill-structured problems, and to redevelopment of your understanding. And the way that you help people move through this is by providing role-models for dealing with uncertainty, ambiguity, and the complex teams that are involved. So we all have the experience of the resident coming to us, or learner coming to us and say I know this, this ,and this but I am not sure what all of this means. And so as the instructor, or as the chief resident, or as the teacher you help people move through their decisions. So basically this process that occurs while people are in this transitional state of being a proto-professional, is you need to foster the correct balance of basically, attainment and attrition of traits, such as idealism and cynicism or naivete and wisdom. And I've included the reference there for you, it's actually a really good article. Very theory based and many of these ideas are expressed in that article. So again, I just want to bring, bring home the notion that professional identity and how we get there is a really complex state. And involves believes about knowledge, its justifications, how that knowledge is applied. It depends on role-modeling and the expectations that we set for individuals. So, if you incorporate the notion of social learning theory and say, well, you know, when my chief doesn't show up for lecture, that sets the expectation that lectures are not important. so Some would say that that's an unprofessional behavior. If that you're supposed to be at lecture, then all of you should be at lecture. So it's again, it's this balance between role modeling and expectation, and it evolves over time. And it can be influenced by different scenarios and and how we construct our learning situations. So we're at the end of sort of the module on adult learning. And I just wanted to take a second to summarize some of the things that we've discussed in the previous videos. So, remember that individuals want to learn when the activities are relevant, they have meaning and they provide benefit for them. There's lots of theories that we've discussed, and we can have many agreements and disagreements about whether they're all actually true or partially true, or applicable to every situation. But really I want you to get the general sense of the notion of external training for information and, and edcuation. There's a notion of co-creation for constructiveness. People can also act individually on their system. They can socially interact and learn from there. And through all of those things, where their creating knowledge, and creating identity and, and doing things that then some how become a professional. And so hopefully by having a wave line theory, I am sorry theoretical frame work, it can help improve your teaching strategies. And refer back to these general theories as we move forward talking about the more practical aspects of teaching,thanks