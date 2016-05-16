Welcome back, we're still talking about intended learning outcomes. we just finished talking about Bloom's taxonomy and thinking about cognitive outcomes, and now we'll talk a little bit about clinical compedence and what we want out learner's to achieve. And to that end, many people use Miller's pyramid as the framework for understanding. So, the reference is at the bottom of the slide here, this is just for your information. The way that Miller thinks about things, is that, you know, we have multiple frameworks to understand how people learn. And, you want to make sure that your ILOs, your intended learning outcomes, define your pedagogical methods. Because again, like I said, before, your formal follow function. And so then the other key piece is that your intended learning outcomes will also then connect to the assessments that you employ. So you can think of multiple choice questions working very well for knowledge ILOs. We're all familiar with multiple choice questions and writing good ones and not writing good ones but how do you measure clinical competence? So Miller, basically says that there are four different stages of what people are able to do. So first, individuals have to have the knowledge to have the basis for performing a skill. They then need to know how to do something. So they have to have learning that's related to the skill or how that knowledge is employed. So for instance you may want your learners to understand how to do a knee replacement. Well there's many things that you need to know about a knee and its structure and what are the indications for the surgery. what are the different options for knee replacements before somebody can tell you how to do the surgical procedure. The next thought then is that individuals need to be able to show you how, so they need to demonstrate the skill and that's actually a performance objective. And many people are referring to that as a competence. Or you could call it a milestone there's lots of terminology. I'm giving you the basics of the theory so that you can then apply it to your own context, and your own relevance. And then top of the pyramid is does. Now you could argue that does and shows how are pretty similar. but, Miller tries to make the distinction that, does, means that someone performs independently, and does this in clinical practice without someone else judging their performance. So he talks again about, a knowledge base, which then helps the learner know how, show how, and do. And so, if that's the goal in terms of clinical competence, then you would want to create your pedagogical structure around knowing how, showing how, or doing. So we may have lots of familiar paradigms for this. We can talk about modified essay questions. We can talk about patient management problems or simulations. Many people are familiar with standardized patients or OSCEs the objective structured clinical examinations. In all of these different paradigms, not only are they ways to teach people information, but they can also be ways to assess whether or not they, your learner can show you how, they would manage someone with diabetes. Or show you how they would make up, parental nutrition in an IV bag. So again, the goals for instruction and and why we're, sort of, taking time to go through ILOs, is to make sure that we define clear learning outcomes, that we match our instructional methods with those outcomes, that we then support learning through that, transformation. And, at some point, create valid and reliable assessments, which will be a bit out of the scope of this, discussion, but I will touch on them in the next module.