Hi, Caren Stalburg here. We just finished talking about multiple choice questions as a way to assess knowledge. And now we're going to talk about skill assessment and how you try to assess someone's skill at doing something. So our intended learning outcomes will be to define the specific skill to be assessed. So what it is, what are you actually testing. I want you to become familiar with options for assessing skills. And mainly, I want you to understand checklists and rating scales so that you can develop them for your own situation. So a little quick reminder about Miller's Pyramid. What we're trying to do with a skill is assess our learner in the shows how, or does domain. So, let's talk about some skills. Now, first thing's first; I'm going to make you work. I want you to take 30 seconds and make a list of the skills that your learners need to be proficient in. Hopefully, you've got your list, and you've got a variety of types of skills. So you could have communication skills. You may have technical skills, like procedures or surgeries or whatnot. You may have a list of clinical skills that you want to be proficient in. Or you may even venture into the interpersonal domain, or teamwork building or teamwork types of skills. So, these are all very different types of skills, and there's a lot, there are a lot of ways to try to assess those. So, remember what you're trying to do with a skills assessment is having your learner show something that they can do. So they're going to show how. So, like we mentioned in the previous video, there are objective structured assessment of technical skills. There are objective structured clinical examinations. There is something called the mini CEX exam, which is from the American Board of Internal Medicine. And those are standardized checklists and rubrics to assess core clinical skills. And in the United Kingdom, we've talked about directly observed procedural skills. So, my goal is not to go through each of these, and like sort of dissect them and go through all of the items that you need to make an [UNKNOWN], or to administer a mini CEX. if those are things that you need to do, then it may require some extra work outside of this course in terms of finding resources on your own. But the thing to realize is that, most all skills assessments are going to have something called checklists. And that checklist is going to make sure that there is a behavior or a performance based activity that somebody can observe. And that is part of the skill being tested. So, it's an objective measure of did the person do something or not. And it can be completed by any trained individual. So in the case of [UNKNOWN], you could have a standardized patient who was trained to use a checklist of what items should occur during a physical examination. And they can go through and say, yes it was done or no it was not done, or it needs improvement. Again the checklist is, is focused on specific tasks. So, if I wanted to give you an example about how to, let's say, fry an egg. If we were going to do a checklist, then the first thing. The challenge is that we all have to decide on what's important, and what goes into the checklist. And what do we think we want people to be able to do. And what level do we want them to be able to do this. So are we talking about a home based cook, or are we talking about a chef in a restaurant? So you have to sort of set your standards. You have to set your protocol. You have to have a discussion with your experts about, this is the skill, and this is what I think people need to do. So, because this is my slideshow, I've decided that this is just a basic how you fry an egg. So, the first thing first, I think is that people should wash their hands. You should use a frying pan. It's the best tool to fry an egg. You should heat the pan to an appropriate temperature so that you get even cooking of the egg. And you should make sure that the egg yolk is either firm, loose or runny, depending on how the person wants their egg. I did not even add the degree of difficulty of over easy or over hard. And again, if you are using the checklist on how to fry an egg, you would be able to rate someone as done, not done, or needs improvement. Now, I said the word rate. And that can sometimes get confusing, because rating scales are actually more of a global assessment of the performance. It can be specific to a task or a situation. But it is more of the whole piece of how that individual performs around that task. Rating skills are also helpful when you're assessing the attitudes or attributes that someone exhibits. Because it's hard to say, smiled 16 times, check. or nodded appropriately, check. Right? so it's more of a gestalt or an over all assessment of someone's performance. So, getting back to my example, how to fry an egg. Now, in this case, I'm not going to talk about the exact components of what you need to do to fry the egg. I'm actually going to sort of shift the focus and say, you know what, I'm a customer in a restaurant, and this is my expectation for what happens when I order a fried egg. So, the first thing I personally would think about is, what does the egg look like on the plate? Does it appear appetizing? Did the plate come to me in a timely fashion? Especially if I'm late and I need a quick breakfast, I don't want a fried egg to take 24 hours. I want it in 2 to 4 minutes, perhaps. That might be a little demanding. But again, you'd have, it's about the global performance of did I get my egg in a timely fashion and did I get it cooked as I requested. So if I wanted it runny and it came hard, that might be a problem, or vice versa. And so, the other aspect that we could argue about, whether or not it's important to assess is whether or not the work space is clean. So, we've all gone into restaurants that look a little unappetizing, simply because of the cleanliness. So as a customer that may be part of the performance scene that would make me eat somewhere else. So, in this case with a global rating, I might say, okay, the person who cooked my egg is a novice. Because it's burned and it's uneven, and it doesn't look right. Or the person could be intermediate. That they did a good job, but I could see that there was a chef there working with them to make sure that they were producing the egg appropriately. Or, the person may have acted independently, and so they're actually chef-like. So, while these are simple examples of skills and skills assessments, I wanted to sort of take it out of our context so that you could understand that there's a variety of things that go into assessing skills. So, you need to come to consensus about who your learner is, what level you think they should be able to demonstrate that skill. What are the actual components of the skill that are important or critical or crucial, and how are you going to measure those. How are you going to make sure that with each episode of performing that skill, whether it's taking a history or doing a procedure, or communicating bad news to a family. How are you going to assure that whoever accesses that individual accesses in the same way every time, that, that's a reliable measure. and that what you're measuring is what you think you're actually measuring. and so, when you're creating skills assessments, it's not just about the tool that you use. There's really the need for an intentional understanding of I need this level, I need a global rating scale, or I need individual checklists. and then how do I give that feedback to the learner? So, we have a few more sessions in this module about assessments, and then the rest of the course moving forward will be about the particular pedagogues to match our ILOs /g, and to match sort of our knowledge skills, or attitude domains, and those assessments. See you soon. Thanks.