Hi, welcome back. In this section I want to to talk about supportive questioning of our learners to help process information as well as teach, especially in a one on one situation. So the intended learning outcome here is to understand the purpose of asking open-ended questions as well as identifying questions that support our learners' understanding and growth. So many people are familiar with the Socratic method and Socrates, as you know, was a classical Greek philosopher. And the Socratic method involves the dyad of the teacher and the student. And the teacher asks a series of questions of the learner to help challenge the learner's assumptions, to ask them to clarify the question at hand, to probe the reasons for the learner's position and the reasons for the evidence that they're using, to question the evidence that they're using, and to help the learner to define their viewpoints and perspectives, and perhaps to come up with actually a new answer or even further questions. The challenge with the Socratic method, however, is that it can be very toxic to learning. So what I want you to do is take a break for a second and there's a link in the syllabus to a video from a Paper Chase movie that was made in the 1970s. We're going to talk about sort of the signature pedagogy in many law schools. So we're going to pause for a minute, let you back out and go out to the other site and then come on back. Okay. So as you can see from the video, it's a large lecture format where the professor calls on people without any preparations. So we sort of call that a cold call, where he points out one student, has them stand up, has them go through information and it's clear that the student is unprepared. Which then engages a series of berating questions and uncomfortable questions, which culminates in student actually leaving the room to be ill. So that may, obviously, not be the best way to teach, although it's highly motivating because you come to class prepared, lest you be called on and not know the answers. Another way that people teach in medical schools is something that we unfortunately call pimping or asking a variety of questions that seem to have no sense or no meaning and serve to just make people nervous. So again, I want you to take just a few moments here to back out of this video and take a look at the Text to Movie video basically parodying the notion of pimping in medical schools. Okay, again, welcome back. What you may have noticed in that video clip is that there's lots of power dynamics that come from asking questions especially if they're shameful or cause defensive memorization of factoids or inculcate fear. But the real trouble there is that you don't have learning going on or at least I don't think you have learning going on. Some would argue that people oh do learn, because again they're, they memorize the information, they're afraid of looking bad in front of their peers. It's a, an incredible extrinsic motivator. But if what you really want is people to use information that they garner from their experience and be able to apply it in new situations, I suggest that we use different ways of questioning. So, I think that we should be asking quality questions. And what is a quality question? Well, a quality question is actually an open-ended question rather than a closed-ended question. Let me give you an example. An open-ended question would be when you're asking a learner about physical findings. Are there any objective findings of infection? Rather than asking the learner, is there a fever? So by asking objective findings of infection, what that requires of the learner is to know what those objective findings are, to be able to access them in their memory, and then to provide you the information whether or not the patient has a fever. Right? another question I used the other day literally on rounds was, you know, does this patient have any risk factors for chronic placental abruption? And I asked that question of the chief resident. I had a fourth year medical student with me as well, but the chief at residence, resident was quick to say, she's a non-smoker, there's no hypertension, no injury, etcetera. And she answered the question by giving me a list of actually what are the risk factors for placental abruption. And I pointed that out to the medical student because, again, that's a subtle way of asking quality questions. It helps your learner utilize the information they're familiar with and also put it into the correct context.And how they use that information and how they answer the question for you actually helps uncover for you sort of where they are on Bloom's Taxonomy. By asking quality questions you encourage the learner's autonomy and create this environment of what I call sort of partnering and coaching. And so again, like I mentioned, you want to think about Bloom's Taxonomy as you formulate your question. So I may not have asked a first day, first year medical student, you know, what are the patients risk factors for placental abruption because that may have been too big of a cognitive jump for that person when they're brand new on the OB service and they haven't had any experience. However, the fourth year resident should already know what are the risk factors? And what I'm trying to teach in this case is are there any other things that we need to think about in this patient with a chronic placental abruption? So there's lots of types of questions that you can ask, as well, as opposed to quality of questions. I just went through a little bit with the factual type of questions. So, you can ask, in the case of somebody who you think has an infection, what organisms are we treating? So again, this allows you to have a dialogue with your learner, to run through the possible organisms that exist in a chronic skin infection or a lung infection. And then, if you wanted to, you could actually go through and break down each organism and think about are they gram positive are they gram negative? What medications might be relevant to treat? But that actually brings you to a more complex level or what I call conceptual levels of questions, which are to ask the learner what are the risk factors for this type of infection? So if we have determined that this type of organism causes y type of infection, then what are the risk factors? So, you know, is this something that someone would have incurred by travel? So have they been to specific areas where a particular organism might be endemic? Again, this is asking your learner to take factual information that they know and put those facts together into a concept of what might be this type of infection and where could the person have acquired the infection. It's also fair though to ask provocative questions. So in the case of a post operative surgical infection, it would be fair to ask a learner, so how could we have prevented this infection? Now some would say that that is a provocative question because that's asking them to make suppositions about how this person developed a post-op infection. But the point here is that it's not a confrontational question, right. It, it's not a question like, oh, didn't you wash your hands before you operated on her? Right? That, that's a more confrontational question. A provocative question of sort of making people a little uncomfortable and asking them to think is, you know, how could we have prevented this infection? The other thing that's really important to remember when you're trying to create quality questions or asking people in a supportive way is that it really depends on the learner and how they hear the question. So if somebody is very confident or knowledgeable, it's very easy to respond to a question. But if you're unsure or if you're insecure that can actually lead to many things from being defensive, where the learner sort of just gets a little kind of, not combative necessarily, but just gets defensive and, and sort of shuts down and says, you know, you know, I didn't, I didn't need to know that or that wasn't my job. The learner can also freeze up in this situation and just become, you know, so intimidated and scared that there's actually no learning going on. The learner could have an emotional response. and many people feel like they're being abused or they're being mistreated, especially if questions aren't asked in a respectful manner or if they're asked in a public place that, that can cause embarrassment. And the worse thing, I think, is that if you ask questions all the time that get people defensive or have them freeze up or simulate emotional responses, then those learners may actually start to avoid you entirely or avoid the issue. and again, you've lost that learner and you've lost the opportunity to teach. So, I want to harken back to the importance of sort of setting the tone for the learning experience because the goal is scaffolding people through the Vygotsky zone of proximal development and to foster the establishment of cognitive links for future access and expertise. So how do you do that? Well I make things very transparent for my learner. So I clarify my questioning technique. So the very first day when we're in clinic together, I will say to them, you know, I'm someone who asks a lot of questions of you and I ask the questions for these fro these reasons. I ask them because I want to know where you're starting. What's your knowledge base? What do you have? Because I don't want to insult you by sort of asking you things you already know and I want to help bridge you to the next step, the next, sort of, level in your understanding. But I tell people that if it, if that gap ever gets uncomfortable or if it's too far or it just doesn't feel uncomfortable, I mean doesn't feel comfortable, then you actually need to give me a time out and to say, you know, this isn't working for me, Dr. Stalberg. Now, again, that requires that the learner feels comfortable and safe in an environment and that there's not a big hierarchy and so I try to establish that tone, but I understand that there are some learners who just aren't going to be able to, you know, sort of give you a time out or just sort of say, ooh, this isn't working for me. So it's important that when you do ask questions that you pick the appropriate time and the appropriate place. So sometimes if you're going to ask a very difficult question or technical questions, asking in front of the patient may not be an appropriate way. or asking in front of others that actually depend on your learner for instruction or for information again, may not be a great place. So it may not be a very comfortable place to ask a resident specific questions about management, either in front of support staff or in front of the patient because that can undermine the therapeutic relationship that the resident has with the patient or with their other team members. Again, to set the tone you need to make sure that there's room for dialogue. So the learner needs to be able to question the instructor and provide follow-up questions. Now sometimes, as an instructor, you may feel like you're challenged, right? That you may ask a question and the individual comes back with a different question. I personally believe it's okay to say, hey that's a great question, I'm not sure of the answer, let's look it up or let's consider it. Or another sort of stall technique would be to say, well, why do you ask the question that way? again, allowing for dialog, allowing for clarification. And every question that you ask helps you figure out, where's your learner coming from? And how can we move up Bloom's Taxonomy? It also helps the learner see how you as a professional construct the information, think about the information and put it together. So, a really wonderful resource that's free is on MedEd portal and it's by doctors Tattelman, Karnik, and Fornari. They have a whole module there that you can download Using Questioning as a Tool in Teaching. You can download their information, they have a Power Point presentation, they have outlines, they have teaching support, they have handouts available as well as sort of instructions on how to run the the seminar to teach people to ask good questions. And so this may be something that's really useful in your context. See you soon.