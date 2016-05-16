Welcome back. Today's topic will be Teaching with Data. And just a small disclaimer. I'm actually not very good with numbers. And so it can be a little challenging for me to run through data with folks. But that's actually the point of this talk which is that sort of, anybody can help people understand information when teaching with data. And sometimes having the numbers in front of you or having sort of, a framework to help people make clinical decisions. Is actually an easier way to work through the reasoning around clinical care. So let's delve in and see if we can survive. So the intended outcomes today are to employ data tables to stimulate class discussion, like I said, and then to learn at least some basic strategies for teaching evidence based practice. There's lots of resources in the universe about evidence based practice and so I'm going to leave that for you to find elsewhere. This is going to be, once again, sort of a broad understanding. So let me give you some reasons why you might want to use data to inform decision. So we need to teach people to learn and to think critically around medical care or nursing decisions or medication choices and the like. And so the challenges how do you stimulate that sort of higher order reasoning. And just like we've done here in the videos it's really hard without sort of a concrete example. To understand how things work or why that might you know, something might be so. And so by providing data and actually sort of concrete context, then sometimes it's easier to do higher order reasoning. And it grounds the discussion in data and helps people sort of step through complex questions. So what I was thinking about how we might ground our discussion. I thought, well great data tables are going to be either box scores from baseball, American baseball or box scores from cricket. But just like really can't do math,I don't understand cricket that well. So I thought okay, well what's one thing all of us understand And we all basically understand the weather. So, in this case what I've done is, I've taken a recent data table from, the National Climactic Data Center, looking at global temperatures in the month of June in 2013. And looking at, the changes in land temperature, ocean temperature, land and ocean temperature, and how they rank over the recorded years. And as you can see, it's also in celsius and fahrenheit. So, what kind, type of questions could you ask in this with this data table. Well we can ask factual questions. We could ask comparisons of the data. So could you compare the oceans and record years in 2012 and the ocean record in 1911. That would be not be a good choice though because the record year for land is 2012 and the record year for Ocean is 1911. So that's actually an example of where a user might sort of make a mistake within the table and then it's an opportunity for clarifying, we'll actually this is how the data is displayed and this is what it means. You can go through differences, you can go through interpretation or inferences. Again so something as simple as what appears to be just a straightforward data table of temperatures actually can help provide a lot of discussions. So another way to represent the data is through pictures. And the pictures can also help people understand information. This graph depicts the temperatures from 1880 all the way to the 2000s and the differences in temperature anomalies. So let's take a break just for a moment. And I'm going to have a little video quiz about those data tables, just to show you how you could use them for yourself. Okay, welcome back. Hopefully that wasn't too onerous a task. so one of the important things about understanding how to read data and data tables is to make sure we're engaged in evidence based practice or some people are familiar with evidence based medicine. because this is a health professions discussion, I wanted to make sure that we kept it a broad range of options. So, the point with evidence based practice is that, as providers, as healthcare professionals, we need to engage in lifelong learning. That adapts to new information, processes, and treatments, into our care of patients. And so how do we learn those skills, to sort of judge what's important, or what, new literature comes out, and if that applies to our patient population, or if it doesn't apply. And so by teaching people evidence-based principles, you're actually teaching a critical review of the literature. So by undergoing a critical review of the literature, you can then decide if this new data that comes up is appropriate to apply to your patient population. Or the care modalities that you're choosing in your scenarios. So you could ask clinical questions of your learners. Such as, is this new medication as efficacious for treating the disease as our current standard? Or which care intervention would be the best given this patient's scenario. If we use this technique, what's the patient's expected prognosis. So by generating those questions, that helps you critically think about the literature. And then when we talk about literature, sort of like where do I search, where do I even start? So many people are familiar with online databases, like Medline, PubMed and the Cochrane database. And those databases our, are organized with certain terms. So some people are familiar with the notion of mesh MeSH terms, which is in PubMed, and those are actually medical subject headings, that have been sort of standardized across the literature. So that, if you're looking for myocardial infarction, that's going to be a standardized medical subject heading. There's also the more general search strategies of Boolean search terms. And so when you are looking through a database, and you use the term or, what you're doing is you're looking for more similar terms, or more than one term. And what that means is that it's going to broaden your domain. And it's also going to bring you lots more articles to review. So be very careful with using or you could also use something like and. Which actually will limit your search to the items containing both terms only. So that narrows your results. So instead of getting everything that might have cats and dogs you will get something that only has a cat and a dog listed. One more trick that I use often is the use of quotation marks around the specific phrase that I'm trying to search for. So if you have a buzzword. So, for instance, evidence based medicine, or we could use, massive open online course. If you put it in a quotation mark, it will actually pull everything with that actual specific phrase. Now, one of the luxuries that I have being at a university, is the engagement of librarians in helping with searching. So if you too have that luxury, or have a friend who's a librarian, I would absolutely engage them in helping your students think about where to search, and how to search. there are lots of, lots of strategies, lots of search engines. and things change every, every few months it seems like. so if you could have the opportunity I highly engage highly recommend engaging the librarians to help your students understand where to look for appropriate evidence. So, the fun part now, right? Which is choosing what evidence is useful for the patient care that you're questioning. And you got all these lists of articles and obviously I'll talk about randomized control trials. And one way you can help your students access if a RCT, or randomized control trial, is useful is whether or not the patients were actually randomized or how they were randomized. If there is actually, groups are equivalent outside of that intervention so even thought hey may have you know one group gets some medication. And another group doesn't get a medication either are other characteristics similar so that there is no confounding variable. We all know about blinding to treatment, meaning that, either, well, the participants and the investegators don't know which treatment they're getting. or do they know, and, sort of, what does that mean to the evidence. the other thing that's important is to make sure that the patient's are analyzed in the group that they're assigned to and that the patients don't get lost for a follow up. So when I'm teaching people about thinking about [LAUGH], randomized control trials. I try to give them a list of, you know? Let's look at these trials. And let's when we're talking about the evidence. First start with the study design. So is this study design something that was sort of very robust and very exacting. Or are there pieces in this study design that might cause some problems in terms of our ability to judge the evidence and to use the evidence sort of universally in our patient care. So often the other best evidence that people will use comes from systematic reviews. And so as you know, people take a number of articles and systematically combine those and look at the data in a pool of meta analysis. The important considerations there are to think about the types of articles that are included in the Meta analysis. What types of databases were queried. So if you only use Wikipedia, or you only use Google scholar you may miss some important data that's included, you know, in Pub med etc. Not to diss Wiki or Google. but you just want to make sure that people include enough databases to make sure that they're capturing all the potential evidence that's out there. You also want to know about what's their inclusion and exclusion criteria within each study, because what you're doing is you're taking all of the data from those studies. That may or may not have the same inclusion and exclusion criteria. And sort of, lumping it together. And so does that change the results? And also then thinking about okay, well, how was the search strategy completed? How is the information recorded? Okay? So one standard way that many people teach individuals to think about evidence based practice is to start with your PICO questions or P-I-C-O. P stands for the population in question. So, what's the disease state or what is the patient demographic in the article you're looking at. What's the intervention or i, intervention, that the investigators are looking at? What treatment do they use? Or what is the procedure being considered? And what's the comparison or the control group? Is there a true control group that gets no treatment? Or is it an alternate treatment group? And then the final portion of the PICO questions, is the outcome. What are the outcome measures for the studies? Are you looking at things like survival, or function or specific lab tests? And once you take a, a piece of literature and have the students go through those PICO questions. It helps break down whether or not this article that you're reviewing is applicable to their patient population. So let's give a real world example, right? Because we talked about how abstract doesn't help, although this abstract will help you. so what I'd like to do is just take a quick break. Have you go to that website and a recent Jama article. And just read the abstract and see if you can identify the PICO portions of the abstract, and I'll be right back. Okay, so hopefully you were able to access that JAMA network article and I'm just going to go through it with you quickly. The population that the study looks at are patients with severe mitral regurgitation that have flail leaflets without class I triggers. Meaning a Class I trigger, something like heart failure or left ventricular failure. The intervention that they look at, is rather or not people have a non surgical or a medical intervention, verses early mitral valve surgery. The data base that they use, is an international data base on micro regurgitation. And so there's a 1021 patients in that data base 575 for managed medically, 446 underwent mitral valve surgery. And the outcomes of [INAUDIBLE], were the association between the treatment strategy and three different metrics the survival, the heart failure and the new onset atrial fibrillation. So that means they looked at survival, heart failure, and new on-set A-fib in the people who had medical management. And they also looked at survival, heart failure, and new on-set A-fib in people with early mitral valve surgery. Ok, so then right this, [LAUGH], this strategy or the struggle really is what does this all mean, right. And so I just want to go through a couple of terms people talk about risk events which is, what is the chance that the outcome you are looking at might happen. So what would be the chance that somebody develops atrial fibrillation from whatever intervention they underwent? And the relative risk is something basically comparing the risk event that occurs in the experimental versus the control group. So if the relative risk is one. It means that the risk event occurring in the experimental group is actually equivalent to the risk event in the control group. Then this is where the numbers get funny. Right. If you're talking about a relative risk greater than one, then that means whatever risk event you're talking about is more likely to occur in the experimental group than the control group which might be a negative effect right. Whereas if the relative risk is less than 1, that means hat the experimental group would be less likely or would have less of a chance to have that risk event than the control group. So it's a numbers thing which is that, that actually would be a protective intervention. Because it means that without that intervention, so you could say it this way, without the intervention people have a higher risk of having that complication or that, that diagnosis. But if you do the intervention then they actually have a lower relative risk than if you did nothing. So then that would be protective, okay? Yeah, I'll stop for a second, my guess is that a number of you have stopped a rewound a little bit as well. Okay, so on to sort, sort of more result's meanings, Right? Many, many of us look at confidence intervals. So the way I think about confidence intervals is, the confidence interval is the degree of certainty around the result that you obtained. Or how confident you can be that the actual thing that you are trying to measure within the population you sampled is actually in the range that you measured. So think about it this way, you have a hypothesis and you're going to do a test and you, in theory do a perfect test that you can do over and over and over in a randomly sampled population. Your estimate, of the thing you're looking for, is hopefully within those numbers that you get get every time you run the experiment. And so the confidence interval is basically how sure are you that that range of numbers you have actually contains the actual number, or the actual thing within the population that you're looking for. So, investigators set the confidence interval, generally, at 95 percent. Which, if you flip it around the same as the significance value or the P value is less than or equal to 0.05. And what that means is that, if you repeat the same test over and over and over, or you do the same intervention over and over and over You can be 95% certain that the true value of the thing in the population you're looking for is within your estimate. Or another way to say that is that the results you've obtained did not happen by chance, and so the intervention that you did, whatever that was, if it was a medication, or a procedure, or teaching intervention, whatever it was. It made a difference because the numbers you got did not just happen by chance. Something changed in that population and your hypothesis is that whatever you did or gave or did to those people is actually what made that number change. Okay? Alright yay cross-tabs. I know. Please don't turn the video off. [LAUGH] Everybody would like to leave but, but I promise not to make this horrible. So a cross-tab is really just a two by two table. Talking about the intervention and the control group and whether or not the disease is present or absent or you could actually ground this in different things. Right. You could ground it in you got the intervention and you got the control or you do or don't have the disease or it could be that you got the medication, didn't get the medication, you got the surgery, didn't get the surgery etc. Okay? So the person in this box right here, is the individual who has whatever condition you're looking at, and got the intervention. Right? This person here, is somebody who does not have the condition and received an intervention. Okay. So the way this table is set up, it may not apply to that JAMA article that we looked at, so I don't want you to try to transfer that information. Sort of just shift it into the generics again. Okay. So let's keep going through the cross tabs. So the other piece to recognize is that in this box, you have an individual who has the condition present in the control group. And this person is someone who does not have the condition who's in the control group. And in theory, the people who undergo the intervention should be here people in your control group should be there. And that will equal the total number of people in your study. Which should also be the same number of folks added with the present condition, or don't have the condition. So this cross tabulation, that's why it's called cross tabulation should equal, those numbers should be the same all the way across. Kay, and that's sort of, again, what I'm saying. Which is that, A plus C are the individuals with a particular condition. B plus D are all those people in the study who don't have the condition. If you go across, A plus B are people undergoing intervention. C + D are people undergoing the control. Okay? Once you have your cross-tabs set up, you can do all sorts of crazy things with statistics. Yay! I promise you we're not doing that. Keep going. Okay? Promise. Well, remember, 2 by 2 tables can tell you things like, the sensitivity and specificity of a new test. Or they can tell you relative risk ratios, or the numbers needed to treat, or you can calculate odds ratios. And so, in our institution at the University of Michigan we actually have a whole session on evidence based practice, where we give people an article. that is relative to a patient presentation. And we literately go through the math in terms of, you know, what is the relative risk, what would be the numbers needed to treat. But, a very fun fact, that I think is very important for all of us to know, that there are actually a number of apps. No kidding. Both in the Android world and the, Apple universe that have 2 by 2 cross tabulations and you can read a study and you can pop the information in and it will tell you what you need to know. OK, so that's a lot right? And you're thinking, I don't like data. I don't want to use data. But it can be very beneficial in terms of helping people think about complex situations. So you can do a small group session much like i talked about we do here. Or you can set up journal clubs. There are lots of online modules. That people can use to think about that, or if you really want to think about sort of the clinical reason piece behind why we choose evidence, then you could just focus your learners on coming up with PICO questions. And that's actually a nice segue for the next section that we're going to talk about, which is about clinical reasoning. See there is a method to my madness. Thanks for joining. I'll see you soon.