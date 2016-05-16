Welcome back! Well, now it's the time to talk about everyone's favorite subject, which is feedback. Okay, maybe not. but really, what we want to talk about today is to understand the purpose of formal feedback in health professional education And really to describe effective techniques for providing that useful feedback because it really is a skill and it's also hard to do. So, this is a really great example of sub-optimal feedback and I want to have you pause this for a moment. And go take a look at Paul Parducci's Nightmare Boss and come on back and we'll talk about why that might not be such a great example of constructive feedback. Alright. Well, hopefully, you've had the chance to look at that Nightmare Boss YouTube. Unfortunately, we probably have all received that sort of feedback before. you know, it's uncomfortable. And why is it uncomfortable? Well, mainly because it was completely inappropriate. Right? He was demeaning. He was rude, he was you know, didn't sort of, wait to see what the issue might be or ask for input. And so, you know, it's why we all hate to love feedback, right? We really have no idea how to give it. Well, we really have no time to provide it we think, especially in busy clinical scenarios, right? You don't have to sort of, time to stop and spend 4 to 5 minutes what feels like an hour. Talking to your learner about what worked well or what didn't work well, we think, right? It feels uncomfortable, right? because everybody wants to be nice to one another and you don't want to be, you know, critical or sort of, offend someone with the way that you give feedback. And the goal is to be supportive but when you give feedback people don't like it. And they become uncomfortable, and they can become defensive. Or they can discount what it is you say So what do we do, right? How do we, how do we manage this? So, one thing I always start with is write our intended learning outcome. So what is the purpose of giving feedback? What are we trying to do for people? Well, some would call feedback summative, right? Or evaluative. And that's really grading, right? And so to me that's a different kettle of fish than what I want to talk about today. What I want to talk about is basically formative feedback. So the purpose is to improve performance or correct errors or help stimulate growth and development of the individual. Some might call it coaching. coaching people up, kind of thing. So there's a lot of sort of, literature out there. And folks have sort of, come to these numbers of principles for useful feedback. And I'll give you the reference at the bottom. But let's go through them because they really are important. So, what is helpful for useful feedback is when you clarify good performances for individuals. So, people may not be reflective enough, they may not have the medicognitive understanding to understand that actually what they did in that situation was a really good thing. The way they spoke to the individual, the words that they used. The support that they provided for the family or the medication they chose or the way the procedure went or the way the incision looks. So, if you clarify really good performances that actually reinforces for people what a good performance looks like. The other thing that you can do by engaging in useful feedback is to provide time and to provide opportunity for people to reflect and to self-assess. Because believe it or not, people are actually their own worst critics. And so, if they understand what it is they need or what could have gone better for them or, or where their gap was. What they felt uncomfortable about. Then it's actually easy to teach into that gap. the other thing that's really useful is to make sure that you deliver high quality information to the learner about their learning. So saying things like, oh, good job. Or, yeah, that was great. Is really not high quality information, right? What is better information is when you did this task, this worked well. Or when you asked this question, I saw the individual's body language change. So again, very specific high-quality information about what they were doing. The other thing that giving useful feedback does is it encourages dialog and comfort and sort of, engagement with one another. And it also helps with motivational beliefs and self esteem. So, if people are undergoing feedback and are always being berated. Well, you didn't do this and you didn't do that and you didn't do this right and I can't believe you can't figure it out. There's then a motivational factor involved as well, right, so think back to when we talked about motivation. So, if people feel like, you know? When they engage in a discussion or when they engage in something. They're just going to do it poorly or they're not going to do it correctly. Then they may just say, you know what? I'm not going to do it at all. or if they don't believe that they can do something difficult or challenging. Then they won't, you know, feel the need to, to try. Again, we've talked about the opportunities to close the gap between their current and desired performance. And then again, providing us with information as teachers to help them shape their learning and also shape our teaching efforts. The reference is at the bottom there and it also will be in the syllabus. And so again, let's think about feedback as a bit of a dialog. So what you want to make sure you do is understand your learner's needs. And if we can have them identify the areas where they need guidance. Then they can actually help us, sort of, teach them. Then we can also talk about sort of what are your expectations for the encounter. So again, I've talked about this before. As a before, sort of, any procedure that I do with the interns. we have a discussion about okay, what's our learning objective. And I can tell you that for the first and second year, you know novice surgeons when we're doing a cesarean section the thing that they really want to work on which is sort of the hardest thing to do is getting the head out. and so then I can guide my teaching. And the other thing that is really helpful in terms of feedback is getting multiple perspectives. So you can include the patient in that discussion. Or you can have peer to peer feedback. So when you're talking about handoffs or signovers of patients. The individuals can give feedback about, you know? Gosh, like. You know, last night when you gave me sign-out? I didn't get enough information to figure out what to do with this person, and so it would have been helpful for me if I had this information. the patient can help as well, and so I will often engage the patient in giving feedback. So I'll ask the patient, you know, can you, can you help us understand, you know, how did things work for you? Did you feel that the questions that you were asked were appropriate? You know, were they respectful, et cetera? And again, by going through this dialog, you can also sort of, in some ways, force self-reflection and self-assessment on the learner. So the other key point about feedback is that you have to sort of think about when and where you're going to give it. Because depending on a situation it may not be the best time to provide feedback. Now sometimes we give written feedback, sometimes we give verbal feedback. Feedback should definitely be individualized although if you're doing team based feedback. Then you want to have all members of the team present to go through the debrief. So if it was you know, tabletop exercise on an emergency response, then you want to be able to debrief that with everybody who was involved. You want to make sure that the feedback occurs in a timely fashion. So, if we did this tabletop exercise on an event six weeks ago, then we shouldn't debrief it eight weeks from now, right? We should debrief it hopefully a day or two or even at the same time. Again, depending on what type of feedback you're giving, you have to be aware of the place that you're giving feedback. So in the middle of the case with, sort of, everyone in the room watching and hearing may not be the best time. Or in the middle of the conference room or, or the consultation room may not be the best time. So it may be that you want to find a space that's sort of, one on one. And that you make sure there's privacy. Now remember because we're giving feedback and some of it may be uncomfortable. There's also this interpersonal dynamic especially from us as the teacher or the professor. there's unfortunately a power dynamic. A respect piece that we need to account for. And some people, you know, automatically, you know, just get defensive. They, they feel you know. They may be embarrassed by their performance. Or they may feel defensive around their performance. So how do you sort of, help navigate that? There may be anger or frustration, right? Especially if, you know, as the instructor. You are seeing something that could be dangerous or, or, not safe. You know, you want to give feedback and you want to give sort of, immediate feedback and prevent anything. But you also don't want to be alarming or demeaning. And so again, this is a skill but if you think about it and if you have, sort of, a meta cognitive reflection about what you're trying to do. it can, it can really work a lot better. Okay. So let's talk about sort of, best practices. I mentioned it a little bit before but you want the feedback to be understandable. So you need to have descriptive language. You need to say, when this patient came in by ambulance, you did a very good job of assembling the team and directing individuals. You also want to make sure that the feedback is selective. So you know, you want to make sure that what you're telling them is something they can act on or do something about. So it's really not fair to say, you know, you're too tall. And you just can't operate, right? I can't operate with you because you're too tall, right? I have never been personally then told that but I've seen it happen. And so that's not something they can necessarily do something about, right? But they could in theory change body dynamic. So you could say, you know, we actually need to raise the height of the table up. I need to be on a lift so that you can actually be working at area that's comfortable for you. Again, we talked about being specific and using specific examples from what the learner did. If you're reviewing their histories and physicals or their write-ups, talking about very specific, you know. You left out the past medical history or you included too much detail. I know there's no such thing, but it's possible, too much detail on all the medications that people are taking. Again, we talked about timeliness. So that not only do you get quick feedback from what happened at the performance. But then it also gives them time to inform their next try at the performance or at their submission. So if they're, you know, turning in papers. Again you want the feedback to be contextualized and to reference the ILOs or assessment criteria. So it's not enough to just say well I think you need to do this right? They need a, sort of, reason why right if we go back to, sort of, the adult learning theories. if it makes sense if there's a reason for why they need to attain this skill or learn this practice. You'll get better sort of, buy in, okay? So there's more, believe it or not. we talked about being non judgemental and using descriptive language. You always want to balance your feedback. So you want to give both positives and negatives. And there's lot of techniques, you know. People talk about, sort of, reading with the positive. Putting the negative in there, leading with positives again. but again, it helps the learner's esteem. It helps them understand what a good performance looks like, so that they can continue to maintain their good technique. And perhaps change their suboptimal techniques. Again you want it to be forward looking so that, you know, what they did is done. You can't undo it, you can't unring that bell. So you want to make suggestions for future assignments, future performances. And you want to make sure that you focus on transferable skills, so the process, or their self regulating abilities Because it's part of their learning process. And so, they need to be able to apply it in different situations under different circumstances. Okay. So, let me delve in a little bit more around descriptive language. because I find that, that can be the hardest for all of us really. again it reflects the event or what actually occurred. So you had too much tension on the knot. Or you used yes/no questions rather than open-ended ones. Or you know, you want to make sure that you're not sort of, interpreting behavior. So, because the interpretive language assigns value judgment. And it may not be at all what was going on. So, if you say something like," Well, you seemed a little confused, like there's a lot of sort of, interpretation and judgment in there. It may be that the person wasn't confused at all, that they were actually taking a moment to think about what they were hearing. Or what information was coming in and they were processing information in anticipation of making a decision. These are examples of really unhelpful comments. You know, you're doing really well. You need to improve your knowledge base. one of our, sort of, our favorite is you gotta read, keep reading. and again, another value, sort of, interpretive statement might be, you know, you're really disorganized. But it may just be that you're rushed. So all of these things are unhelpful, right? because the individual can't do anything about them. They're not specific. They don't define specific behaviors. They don't, sort of, give them comments about well, what can I do next time to make it better? We've talked a lot about what doesn't work. And I want to show you an example of what I think is well-provided feedback. And it's a coaching video from a football team. I told you you were going to get a lot of sports references from me. So when you bounce out to this YouTube video, what I want you to look at is sort of what did the coach do well? How did he deliver the information to the group? Was he general or specific, was he really supportive or was he critical? So let me have you take a minute, I think the video's maybe 3 minutes long and we'll be right back. Alright. So hopefully you've had a chance to watch that video. And I just want to break it down a little bit in terms of what did he do well. So, as you can see he provided immediate feedback to the group, he sort of called everybody around to say hey what worked well. He included both positives and negatives and a really important piece, I think, is that he used I language. right, so I need you to do this or, I think i would work better if we did this. It would also work very well to use we language so we need to or next time we should. again it, it, engages everyone as a peer as sort of, an equal and a team obviously. he gave really great corrective suggestions and the reasons why he needed that. So he talked about, you know, why I need you to keep your eyes up At each I'm worried that if you're not looking up you're not going to know where to go next. And then the other thing that I really thought was, sort of. Special was that he asked the quarterback for the quarterback's assessment first about, you know, this is how you would run a bootleg. Is this really what you would do? How would you do it? the quarterback gave [INAUDIBLE] gave him an answer. And then he said, well, you know, not quite, right? What need you to do is, I need you to really bring that ball behind and, and, and tuck it so that I think you have the ball. Even though you don't really have the ball or you still do have the ball. either way though he gave, it was a really good example. And if you go back, and sort of, look through all of those bullet points that we just talked about. I think this is a great film in terms of how to provide constructive criticism or feedback. Okay. So here's a gazillion bullet points again about what works well. This is a slide that you could in theory you, doesn't work well because there's so many things on there. But I'm going to let you read it or actually use it later for review. But the other thing to make sure that you remember about giving feedback is to limit your feedback to two or three points. Because otherwise it's going to feel like piling on, it's going to feel overwhelming, people Sort of, won't be able to take in everything that you give them. Because there's not sort of one or two things that they can work on. And then the other important piece is to end with an action plan. So it's always well and good to say, well, you didn't do this. You could have done this. But it's more important to say, okay, what are we going to do the next time? Now, the next time for us is probably 42 times a day, as faculty members. And, like I said before, giving feedback is really a learned skill. But I think it can be taught and it can be practiced. And we, for one another also have to encourage positive and negative feedback. Sometimes, you know, you could have people come and watch you or watch your videos or show best practices. But really, the best thing is to just keep practicing and to realize that, you know, it takes time and it takes work. I often will actually ask my students for feedback, which makes them incredibly uncomfortable. but that's, I'm modeling the behavior that I want, right? I, I want to know, well what can I do to help you? What techniques that I'm using are working well for you or not working well for you. and again, it sets up this dialog. It sets up an opportunity for them to reflect and for them to recognize that actually, I'm human too. And that you know, I may not get it right all the time but I'm open to change and I'm open to improvement. Alright? Well, that sort of, ends our segment on feedback. we have one more segment in this affected domain and we're going to talk about sort of, use of art and music and theater in teaching affected domains. So I'll see you in a little bit. Thanks.