Hi, there. So, we're back with the third part of talking about the affective domain. We'll be talking about incorporating art, music, theater, all sorts of fun things into our teaching. So, what we're trying to do is consider ways to stimulate affective change in our students by using arts. And I've also provided a few Internet resources. Focused on humanities and medicine, for you to explore. because I you know, in this sort of, static sort of, situation that we're in. Which is just a video. I'm talking to a video. It's going to be a little bit hard for us to engage in an artistic sort of [LAUGH] way. So let's talk about what the arts provide. This is sort of my, you know, call-out to the L, S, and A, literature, science, and the arts majors all over the world. But the arts, you know, can help people foster empathy or understanding. We can engage in meaning making for the individual. Do'll either through their own expression or through their understanding of another individual's expressions. It's creative, it reinterprets things. Really it just causes joy I think right? And that's what we want to bring to the event. Now there are lots of scary and, you know, sort of stressful events that we have as health providers, but there's also a lot of joy and there are a lot of things that That just make you feel good, when you do things. Or, or helps you understand, things. And so being able to express them in a different way than we do day to day in terms of, you know, writing histories and physicals. Or giving reports or doing procedures can really sort of add to the dimension of just being a good provider So there, are a variety of pedagogies. And the way I think about it is whether or not people are reflecting on the existing work. Right? So we're incorporating things that are already out there in the domain and. Helping people sort of look at that, and say, well how does this speak to you. Or you can create new works, based on the individuals experiences and understandings. So, there's lots of artistic expression. People have used still images, literature. Film, music. I'm going to talk a little bit about how we, at the University of Michigan, help use patient stories, people engage in drawings. I want to talk a little bit about poetry, both written or spoken, which many of us refer to as rap music, and, you know, I think that really is a form of poetic expression, and it's very interesting to, sort of, hear our students use what is common vernacular for them. To really eloquently express sort of the emotions of illness. We've seen people produce dance or sculpture, crafts, paintings; and so I really want you to sort of expand your mind about what's possible when you're trying to teach with art or use artistic expression to help people. engage their emotions and feelings. So let me just show you for a second a reflection on an existing work. This is a self-portrait by Helmbrecker form the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC. And so what I want you to do is just take a minute and take a look at it. What does it make you think of? What does it make you feel, if anything? So things that you could ask individuals is, okay, well, how does this person in the portrait appear? What does their mood seem like? What's their affect or what's their emotion. This could be one of our bored students. Right? Looking at it, this could be you looking at this video right now, thinking, oh, is she done yet? Or this could be somebody who's sort of contemplating, you know, the meaning of life. Who knows? But again, this, sort of, stag piece evokes emotions and understanding in us that we can then share and work through together. So let's try another one. Again, a reflection on an existing work, right, this one is from Thornhill and it's a deathbed scene, again, from the National Gallery of Art in Washington. But in this case, right, we may not necessarily be talking about brushstrokes, or the medium that's used. But we could use the topic of the piece. So, what is a deathbed scene? What does that mean? Who are the variety of individuals around the scene? What's the focus of the activity in the room? What's the focus of the portrait? What might. The individual be saying or doing. So again you could have a very robust discussion, I would say around this image. And it helps people talk about sort of death and dying in a very safe environment in a way that you know, may reflect on other or sort of bring in other experiences. But again, it's a quite space, it's a safe space to work through what this could mean. So I want to switch a little bit to the idea of individual narratives, meaning stories from people. Right. So, here at the University of Michigan, I have the privilege of being one of the small group instructors in a program called The Family Centered Experience. And there's the website there. And I would ask, you know, when you have time, to actually take a look at tour Family Centered Experience website because there are a number of. artistic expressions called interpretive projects on that website that our medical students have made over the years as a result of engaging in this experience. there's also a very good article by our director Doctor Arnold Cumaguy in academic medicine and there's the reference there as well. So, let me tell you a little bit about what our family centered experience is. So we have two students who are paired with a family. So we start right at the beginning of their first year of medical school. And these individuals are paired with a family who has a chronic illness. And basically they do home visits and learn through experiencing the stories that they're. Family volunteer tells them. So, and then they go through and have focused discussions around topics like stigma, or the impact of illness. Or, talking about sort of accessing medications, accessing health care. topics around You know, what does it mean for you to have chronic kidney disease and be able to go to work. And then the students write reflective essays on specific topics. So, we meet, once a month or so. One of the things that's really amazing to me is the work that they do around their interpretive projects which happens in the middle of their first year. And basically they get together in a group and they say okay we've heard these stor, these stories or these narratives from our patients family volunteers and what do these mean, how do we interpret this? and so again if you go to that website, you'll be able to see music and dance and You know, sculpture, many of which have actually been on the cover of academic medicine. And, you know, we're pretty proud of this, and I know there are lots of universities and sites that do similar things, but I just wanted to share what, sort of, I know and what my own experience is. Again, you can use other media. So I used those still images from The National Portrait Gallery. But you can use literature, poetry, dance, popular culture. In case you hadn't figured it out, I like to go find things on the Internet. But let me just give a big, big warning about copyright. Because that's actually been a really important piece that I've had to work through in making these videos. So copyright is a legally defined Defined thing, right? There's both national copyright laws and international copyright laws, and so what may be true for me in the United States of America is not necessarily true in the, you know, EU. And if you're in the EU, then using things from the United States may not also be kosher, as it were. So, what is copyright? So basically all of these videos that I've made, I have the copyright, right? Because I am the originator of the work. And so I have the right to obtain credit for it, decide if it can be modified, used, adopted, if I get paid for it, etcetera. And this copyright is held by me for basically as long as I live, hopefully a very long time, plus a number of years after, depending on the law and the legal system that you're in. But, what I can do with my copyright is I can license it to somebody else, so I can say, you can use this for teaching purposes or for. You know, putting it in a text book or etcetera. and some people get paid for their licensing. Right? Other people say, you know what? I'm going to put this license in something called the creative commons. And I have put the address there for creaativecommons.org. And what creative common says, is you know what, I am willing to share my sort of creative stuff whatever I have used. And you can use it too I am going to license you to use it and you either mash it up or reconstruct it. You can do whatever you want, you can redistribute it, but you have to sort of give me credit. You have to say, yeah, I came from this person. And I'm going to do this with it. and these different creative comments licenses say well you can use my information but you can't change it, or you can use my information and you can change it around but you can't make money off of it in the future. Now many people argue about things called fair use so that if something in theory is in the public domain, which also has many legal Definitions that where I can use it for free for teaching. And while that may be possible in a closed environment where you're not distributing things on the internet or you're not making money off of things. If I were to put specific clips from television shows or from movies in my videos, then I actually would need a license to do that. Or, the other thing to remember is that just because it's on the internet doesn't necessarily mean that it has a fair use capability. So what I really, really suggest is when you're using art, music, theater, etcetera in your Using existing works to help people talk through things or think through things, that you really use caution because copyright is complicated. And if you have somebody in your environment who can help you with that I would highly recommend it. Now there's a lot of internet resources out there that talk about first creative arts in a interdisciplinary practice and I. Found this international journal which has open access. And, you can go there and it goes through, there are a number of articles in the archives there about how to engage learners in drawing, and in talking through difficult situations and using the art to express their feelings around caring for patients and also for. Sort of processing difficult care scenarios. And then, because I just really like silly things. There is a YouTube that was made from a professor in Bucknell University that is actually a really humorous mash up of a bunch of films that talks about what is copyright. And how you can use copyright, or not use copyright. And, it's probably about a ten minute video or so. Not going to test you on it or anything, but it, it's a very whimsical and very wise sort of look at what this means. I don't think that there are closed captions on it, and for that I apologize. but hopefully you will find it useful as well. So this is just a little taste of sort of teaching with art. Teaching with, music and theatre. And, and really, you know? The way I think about it is, okay. Do you want people to sort of look and reflect and glean information from existing works? Or do you want them to create their own works based on their experiences? And either has tremendous value. And, you know, we use specific books for helping people understand the sort of interactions between patients and patients' cultural values and the healthcare system. We can look at, you know Sort of examples in movies of, how people react to illness, many people are very familiar with lots of plays that talk about breast cancer, or other medical issues that people then utilize. But I think that, you know, if you look at the interpretive products that our students produce. You'll see sort of the richness of the understanding and the sort of effectual change that occurs by hearing people's stories, by hearing their narratives, and incorporating that understanding into their care of patients. All right. Well, that's it for now. I'll see you soon. Thanks.