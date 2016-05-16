07.02 - Synchronous Vs. Asynchronous Formats

Hi again, we were taking about technology and using technology in education and so the next most logical phase we must go. I think, is talk about Synchronous and asynchronous formats. So in some ways, we're actually living that together right now. So the intended outcomes for this session are to describe the advantages of both synchronous and asynchronous formats. And to consider the inherent challenges of synchronous and asynchronous formats. So we're talking about synchronous and asynchronous, we're actually also talking about distance learning. And sort of incorporating the notion of are we all in the same room together, or are we in different spaces? And are we in the same time, or are we asynchronous, not in the same time space? So again, synchronous distance learning is going to occur in real time between participants. And you can use lots of modalities. You can use chatrooms, you can use email in real time, if people are actually on their email at the exact same time. And videoconferencing software is a perfect example of sort of synchronous distance learning, or distance interaction. It's always scheduled and so that requires the time zones match up and people have the opportunity in whatever their real life is to actually be in that space with you. So if you removed the technology from it you might think it actually mimics the classroom right? Where people are actually in a room together at a scheduled time. Talking in real time, working through problems or questions or discussions. So we talk about asynchronous, again distance learning. The learners are going to engage with the material at their own pace and my guess is that you've already sped this video up just a little bit The information may be a little more static than real time and so I've noticed that because I'm talking to a camera. Do not have the opportunity to engage with you directly and I ask or answer more questions. The discussions that we have actually occur in forums. So there is a delay or potential delay in response or clarifications. There's, however, the opportunity for scaleability, meaning that a room is limited by the number of people we can get in it, time is limited, obviously. And so when you have an asynchronous learning platform, the option, sorry, the opportunity to scale up with the number of people. And the number of places and the numbers of times that, that individuals can interact with the activity, can actually really go up exponentially. So if again, if you were to remove the technology from this, it might remind you of something like a textbook, right? Where you have thousands and thousands of books or the same book, scattered all over with the information that people then interact with. And perhaps write notes to one another about, hey did you read chapter three, what did you think about that? Now of course there's something always in between when you're talking about synchronis or a synchronis. So in a mixed-modalities you can provide online materials to all the learners. But then, go ahead and schedule real-time interactions. So we talk about meet ups or time to Skype or face time. You can use those opportunities for your learners to actually create resources that can be uploaded to the environment and then used later, real-time discussions around the material. And then a very sort of, what I think is fun and interesting idea about mixed-modalities is something called "create your own adventure." Now many people may be familiar with the sort of create your own adventure stories when we were younger. Where you would read a book and depending on what you felt like you would actually move to a different portion of the book to create your own adventure. And the story would be created based on where you chose to go in the adventure. Talk about that in just a minute. So let's back up for a second, and just think about e-learning. So in my mind e-learning, or electronic based learning, or technology based learning, really is just employing a different technology, right. Which involves computers and software and the Internet and web technology. But really it's like most of the media that we all used when we were in school or unplugged right? So, the notion of sitting in a classroom and using a pen and paper, or the textbooks. And so again, to me it's not about the actual technology, but what we're trying to do And what sort of tools we can employ to help extend that information. The other thing to think about is that there's lots of requirements beyond just the hardware and the software and the internet connections. One fundamental piece is that the individual's engaged with the electronic technology. May need to have very, you know, sort of robust typing skills. And if someone is like a hunt, hunt and pecker as opposed to an actual typer then how people can engage with the material, and how quickly they can engage with the material actually is important. one of the things I've learned although I thought about it, but didn't really quite understand the impact when working sort of all over the planet. Is the common language piece and the nuances and the inherent understandings that you miss out if you aren't using a language that your learner is fluent in. And you know, what I often will tell my patients is I actually sort of apologize because you know, I may not speak Chinese. So that means I'm not doing a good job, because I'm not able to sort of include all of those nuances, and understanding. So making sure that when you're using, electronic technology that you sort of agree on rules, and common language for sort of what to, communicate in. We also talked a little bit about technical knowledge in that last session and talking about building in time to teach people to use the technology. So one of the challenges that I actually have in real time is Google versus Microsoft and sort of negotiating the email systems. Because believe it or not, the University here is on one system, while the health system is on another system. And so, making sure that we communicate and help people understand that if you have a Gmail account, you have to link it, etcetera. And so, there's lots of, you know, FAQ documents that need to be created as well. And again, I'm, you know, sort of drive this home through the entire course, really, is that, it's an intentional attention to pedagogy. So, once you know what your intended outcomes are then you can backup and figure out what are the things that are available to me. That I can use and how [UNKNOWN] assess the learning that occurs, and then I am going actually back up and chose pedagogy for that. So let's talk, sort of, the, [LAUGH], I was going to say globally, which I'll just go ahead and say. Let's think globally about distance learning. So there are many, many positives, and I'm sure we could sit and make a list. But, obviously, the ability to sort of be in different times and spaces is important. We can have lots of variety of content, there's the opportunity for independence, and independent learning. There's also an important piece of the pace of learning. So, someone may actually find a concept very easy to understand, and can move through it quickly, obviously for me. If you were to put some more Maths in front of me, I would have to slow it down, and back it up, and rewind, and and try again. And so by having distance electronic learning, I have that opportunity to take the time I need. And to independently work through the information at a time and a pace that works for me. We've also talked a lot about scalability, and how a little bit of effort can actually go a long way in terms of creating useful, I call them artifacts, that go into the technology. Now there's lot of challenges though right? So there's a challenge in terms of access and reliability. So will the internet connection work does the computer system work. What happens when software changes. One of the things that I'm finding a little difficult is sort of how do we create community especially in a asynchronous space. When people are working independently, and in their own time, and not in the same space. And we talked about technical skills. We've also talked about the fact that this is sort of a static environment, so I can't read my audience. Right now, I can't tell, unfortunately, if this is making sense, or if this is sort of, you know, it's silly. And that can be a challenge. So people have looked at lots of ways to try to help with this and solve it right, so whenever there's a problem somebody tries to come up with a solution. And one nice solution that many people are using are things called learning management systems. And basically what learning management systems do is they actually provide an electronic infrastructure for sort of everything that you do in a class, right. So you can put your content into the learning management system, you can carve out space for discussion. You can create space for people to upload their assignments and you can grade their assignments online, you can asses the assignments, you can track who is been participating. So lots of ways to use a learning management system to engage in distance course. And so obviously we're using a distance course right now, but there are other, you know, technologies out there. Moodle.org is again, is an open source platform, that actually stands for something. It stands for Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment. Blackboard is a proprietary company, where you can actually use their technology to help create your course. And many of us are familiar with Corsera. So, the advantage with a learning management system is that we can create a whole course that's online, that can be a mixed modality, or can be a fixed modality. it can also be an adjunct to your actual real time teaching, so here in the medical school we use something called C Tools and that's on a sakai platform, S-A-K A I. And again it does many of those things, so it's, I think of it as sort of like a really big ring binder. Where everything you need for the class is in that space, so as an instructor I can put the calendar up, I can put You know, PDF files or linked to videos. Again, as long as it's behind a firewall and we're being careful about copyright issues. we can send out announcements to remind people that things are due We can have them put their assignments up, and track the assignments, you can sort of open and close the assignments. again things you are very familiar with but it adds a level or sophistication and sort of helps you, you are teaching, especially when you are teaching a large group of individuals. And there are many of my colleagues here in the university who use learning management system and also have teaching assistants. and associates that engage with the system again to work, you know, with small groups or study subjects or doing exams or providing grades or feedback or keeping attendance. Again, lots of opportunities so for many of you this is you know a review, for other individuals this may be sort of the firs time you're hearing about learning management systems. So I encourage you if you can to poke around on the internet to see. what's out there and what's in your environment. And I hope to also use sort of our large space as a way to sort of help get everybody's best practices together so that we can share amongst each other. Alright, thanks I'll see you again soon.