Hi, we're back just for a brief few minutes actually, on high fidelity clinical simulations. Now, I covered simulations back in one of the earlier units, but I just wanted to sort of circle back, and talk about high fidelity clinical sims again, when we were in sort of our technology section. So really this video's meant to help you become familiar with the options, for high fidelity clinical simulators. And sort of think about, what you might need in your own environment. So to that end, Issenberg et al went through, and did a best evidence in medical education Systematic Review, and that's listed at the bottom there for you. Basically, they did a meta analysis, looking at high fidelity simulations and by extracting the information from the articles, basically came up with a number of conditions, around which you should create a high fidelity sim, that will facilitate learning of whatever, it is you're trying to teach. And so the conditions, that will help, facilitate learning through a high fidelity sim. It's to make sure that the simulation, provides feedback. And again we've talked about before, whether that's haptic feedback, or review feedback by the participants, or the observer. The other important piece, is the opportunity for repetitive practice. So it's not just enough to do it once, and be done. You actually need the opportunity, to go through it again, and again. The important thing too, is make sure that these simulations are integrated into the curriculum, so that individuals understand sort of where they come from. Why they're happening, so there's transference of, you know, gosh we did this in sim lab, and this is seeing it in real time. The other thing that works well, is to make sure that the range of difficulty, built into the simulation. So that a novice learner, can progress through the simulation, especially with the high fidelities scenario. So that you can actually sort of ramp up, the level of difficulty, as their performance improves. And you want to make sure, that you have multiple learning strategies in that high fidelity learning scenarios. So if you've got, an aesthetic learner, or an auditory learner, but you actually look at all the different ways that people can actually access the information, but also make sure that there's multiple learning strategies, employed by the high fidelity simulation. So some people will often talk about, blocked learning when you use the same task over, and over or sequential learning. were you keep, you know, do assimilation, and then a few months later, do it again, and then a few months later do it again. the only thing that is important for High Fidelity Sims, is to make sure that your capturing the clinical variation. So, just like when people play video games, you learn the pattern of the video game, and you actually know that to get to level 3, you have to, you know, hit the star, and eat that plant. If you don't have the opportunity, to change the clinical scenario, or the clinical environment, people can get sort of this rote memory of how to work through the scenario. So you want to make sure, especially with the high fidelity simulation that, you can vary the clinical scenario. Being in a controlled environment works well. We've talked about that, in terms of safety for the patient, safety for the learner. Feeling like they can make mistakes, without too much embarrassment, or, you know, untoward consequences. The simulation can be individualized, so that you know, I may need practice, and assistance with one component of a procedure, where someone else may need to work on the communication portion, as opposed to the actual task. we've always talked about it, and it's true in many situations to make sure that you have a defined outcome. and then also to make sure, that the simulator that you're using has validity. So there's lots of options, and we've talked, and you're certain very familiar with the sort of high tech manniquens, and they are replete on the market, and are probably a multimillion dollar industry. Because there are mannaquins, for just about anything. There are manniquens, for a birthing, there are mannequins for heart disease, there are mannequins for CPR, there are adult mannequins, there are child mannequins, there are female mannequins, there are male, you get the idea. But basically, what these high fidelity mannequins do is they simulate physiologic responses, and there's a very significant realism. So depending on how it's constructed, the material may feel very realistic. They actually can speak, and have eye motion, and chest rising. You can actually instill fluids, and can measure how much medicpiation is given at what rate, at what concentration. You actually can place fluids within the mannequin for extraction, or expulsion, or whatever, again, the realistic situation you're trying to create. And the high fidelity mannequins, are basically just a very large interactive computer program. Where you can work through scenario, you can change as you go because it's computerized, and digitized and also has lots of sort of monitors you can actually capture a lot of data that you can then feed back to your learner. So there are other technologies involved as well. And many people have gotten really fancy, and have started using virtual reality, or avatars. So, how best to explain an avatar. Well, you can imagine that you go into a virtual reality space online, and the space that many people are familiar with is something called second life And you basically create a sort of a, computer image of yourself. And so many people create avatars, that actually look nothing like themselves, they actually, use things in sort of gaming world that look like monsters, or zombies, or what have you. But obviously in a professional sort of health care situation, people create avatars to look like patients, or to look like themselves. And you create this virtual reality space. either on a flat screen, or in a 3D scenario, where you have people work through clinical challenges. You can also use standardized patients, who actually have technology sort of attached to them. So for instance, again, my gynecology background comes through, but if you're training people to do pelvic exams, and also communitcate with an individual, you could actully. Use a pelvic...um, pelvic exam trainer, sort of resolve the technology. And put it basically, on the end of a bed. But then have a real person, at the head of the bed, who interacts with their learner, and talks to them, and sort of works through with them as they're using the technology to do the physical exam. Then you have all of the data from the physical, I'm sorry, from the electronic, you know, monitors to tell you yes they touch this structure, no they. You know, didn't touch that structure. Many people are familiar with using sort of IV boards and, and basically placing an IV board on someone's arm. And the standardized patient goes through a whole scenario of you know, being fearful of needles, and how do you communicate with an individual? So again, there's, lots of ways to use technology. And there is that company, again I have no financial interaction with them, nor do I benefit from them in any way. But it's something that I'm familiar with, and you probably know others. But there's a, a, I just love the name, it's called Limbs, and Things. Where you actually can buy pieces. so legs, arms, chests, they have breast exam simulators, many things. Again, that you can attach to a real person, so that people can simulate a procedure or, interacting with an individual around a procedure. And then in the last video, I talked a little bit about sort of this, choose your own adventure idea. Where you're basically trying to work through a critical scenario, and you've created an online simulated patient, and the individual then needs to go through the cognitive decisions, to discern what's going on. So as they're working through the cognitive decisions. they can decide that they want to order these tests. And then they order these tests, and you give them feedback about that was the right thing to do, or not the right thing to do. Or why was it, or why wasn't it. And so, many of us are familiar with doing that ,and sort of. A sequential multiple choice question type question or, or exams where you sort of pose a question, and the individual answers you, and then you decide, you know. If you want to take them down to the garden path, of somebody being in a dangerous situation, or if you want to take them down the no, they actually made the right choice and they're not going to kill anybody. again, very interesting companies called the, I'm sorry, Decisionsimulation.com. Again, I have no relationship with them. But it's a very interesting space where they have ways to design, sort of choose your own adventure, cognitive scenarios. Again, where you can assess how people are learning. They can interact with the system. Figure out what they know, what they don't know. So, again lots of ways to use simulation, and to use technology in simulation, and so with this talk I didn't want to go through sort of specifics more than I have because again probably in 6 months there will be 4 or 5 more programs that, that work better, or different. my point in raising the technology insinuation issue, especially around high fidelity sense, is for you to think about what you need from the simulation, and how best to engage it. So if you're going to use something like avatars, obviously your learners And even your instructors, right? If you're managing a group, that you want to use avatars need to be familiar with, how do I create an avatar? How do I build a world, a simulated world in second life? Or, in another program, like Sim City, or something, again any type. And, because they can't interact with the material.that may be a very high hurdle, and so it may not be pedigreed that you may want to employ people can't even figure how to work out the technology. Learning benefits that may come out of it are lost because they cannot interract for the material. So, this type of interaction does best I think in the forums. And so I'm going to post a number of questions, and hopefully discussion items for us to talk about in the forums. And I'm also going to come up with some peer assessment, and sort of peer to peer items for you to, to really sort of think about What is it that we're trying to do with high fidelity simulation. And and why are we so wedded to technology and, and what kinds of things can we do that we may or may not need fancy bells and whistles. Alright, well thanks again, I appreciate your time. See you soon.