Health Care Systems and Larger Provider Organizations

An Important trend in provider organizations these days, big deal really, is the formation of larger organizations that try and integrate more providers, and more different types of providers together. Proponents of this hope that it will lead to better, maybe also less expensive care. Then when providers are organized in separate organizations, other people are not so sure this is going to work, and might even be concerned that creating potentially unwieldy large organizations with lots of power could have negative consequences. Either way though, there have been some real transformations in the provider landscape in some places as a result. Let's take a brief look at this area, and point out a couple of the kinds of organizations that we're seeing more and more often these days. One growing area, certainly in the US is hospital systems. Some hospitals operate more or less by themselves, but others have formed into larger organizations with many hospitals that are part of the same company. In the US, quite a number of hospital systems have formed, some of which have just a couple hospitals. But in some of the larger systems, there may be dozens of hospitals or more that are working together. Optimists about this, think that this could create relationships between hospitals that might be beneficial, say allowing them to share staff, or organization, or administration, and try to work together in ways that single hospitals wouldn't be able to. Pessimists are less sure that benefits will always be realized, and can be worried about what happens when one organisation concentrates a lot of influence over healthcare delivery in an area. Another trend in the US has been integration of hospitals and physicians into the same organisations. We then sometimes call them PHOs, Physician Hospital Organizations. For example, with the hospital's hiring physicians as employees, or buying physician practices, and bringing them all into the same organization. While this is relatively new in the US, where hospitals and physician practices have historically been separate entities, It's been more commonly encountered in other systems, and has been for a long time. The UK is one example where hospitals commonly employ the consultants or specialists that work in the hospitals. There are versions of PHOs with a single hospital and some physicians. But these organizations range across a spectrum that also goes to much larger organizations. As they get larger, they may have multiple hospitals working together with many physicians for many specialties. And as these organisations get larger, they may add in other kinds of facilities to long term care providers, labs, other things. As they get larger, with a broader representation of physicians particularly, we start to apply a term like integrated delivery network or IDN, sometimes integrated delivery system IDS. In principle a true IDN at the end of the spectrum here, is a self contained and integrated health care ecosystem, with the ability to contain much or even all of the patient experience within it, delivering well coordinated care. Not every organization that might call itself an ISDN, or an IDS these days necessarily does that all the way. But it's a goal of many, and some are pretty close are actually there. And one more form of emerging provider organization model. The accountable care organization, or we say ACO. These are kind of like PHOs, or IDNs, but a little different. One important distinction is that PHOs, or IDNs, and others like them are what we would call financially integrated organizations. The various organizations and providers within them work as part of the same entity or business in a financial sense. They contribute to the same overall organizational bottom line if you will. Now, hope is that they are also what we would call clinically integrated in the sense that all the parts of the organization work together closely in the provision of clinical care. But note that financial and clinical integration do not always have to go together. An ACO is an organization that works to create clinical integration across many providers, but without bringing everyone into the same financially integrated organization. The concept was originally designed for operation within the US Medicare program, but it's had some traction outside of that as well, in the US, and even elsewhere. The idea of an ACO is to create a structure that kind of like an IDN can have the breadth of services to meet the normal needs of a broad population. So that would have to integrate primary care, specialty care, hospitals, labs, a range of things, but they do that With each provider or organization voluntarily associating with the ACO. And coming together through some contractual agreements, but staying in their own separate financially run organizations. The ACO can then make participation and payment arrangements with intermediaries, in which the ACO collectively acts on behalf of the participating providers. These larger organizations PHOs, IDNs, ACOs, others like them often form with the idea of trying to get better, more coordinated care to happen. They're also often incentivized to do so. Larger organizations can often take broader capitation, or related payment arrangements that can incentivize efficient care. ACOs in Medicare and elsewhere are often associated with a payment arrangement specifically designed for their situation, that also incentivizes them to manage costs. These are referred to as shared savings payment models, and I'll have to leave it to you if you're interested to do more investigation. So far, there is a lot of discussion about these organizations and some research. Some of it's optimistic about the potential for larger organizations to help. Other of it is less optimistic, and you'll have to keep your eye on this if it's something you're interested in. And one last point, in addition to forming larger physician, and hospital, and other provider organizations to try and integrate care. There are lots of other innovations going on out there in the provision of care that you might keep your eye on. Lots of physician practices and hospitals, integrated or not are looking for better ways to structure teams, and promote teamwork to improve care. Some of these efforts are general, and some are focused on particular groups of patients like maybe those with complex needs, where there might be notable opportunities for improvements. Some are looking for technology solutions. Are there apps they can get, or data they can get that can help them create better care patterns? Can they create better data flows between patients and providers? Can they use telehealth or other remote care? Lots and lots of interesting things going on in the provider space these days that bear keeping an eye on.