Incentives Created by Physician Payments

Stanford University
Introduction to Healthcare
Stanford University

4.8 (658 ratings)

 | 

29K Students Enrolled

Course 1 of 5 in the AI in Healthcare Specialization

PL

Oct 12, 2020

Good course to get the terminology under your belt. You will understand how the money flows, and how outcomes are measured. I got a ton of value from the class and recommend it highly.

KS

Aug 23, 2020

An excellent course for getting a comprehensive knowledge about vital components of US (and global) healthcare system, challenges and opportunities through AI and HC data. Many thanks!

From the lesson

Physicians, Physician Practices, and Physician Payment

Fee for Service Payment4:41
Procedure Codes and Diagnosis Codes3:43
The Medicare Fee Schedule4:00
Capitation Payment Systems: Overview and Structure4:08
Capitation Payment Systems: Scope of Capitation2:45
Episode-Based Payment Systems and Salary Systems3:34
Risk Shifting in Physician Payment and Multi-Layered Physician Payment Arrangements5:04
Incentives Created by Physician Payments3:39

Taught By

    Nigam Shah

    Academic Director, AI in Healthcare Specialization; Associate Professor

    Mildred Cho

    Professor

    Laurence Baker

    Bing Professor

