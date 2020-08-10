Overview of the Types and Roles of Providers

Stanford University
Introduction to Healthcare
Stanford University

Course 1 of 5 in the AI in Healthcare Specialization

KS

Aug 23, 2020

An excellent course for getting a comprehensive knowledge about vital components of US (and global) healthcare system, challenges and opportunities through AI and HC data. Many thanks!

PL

Oct 12, 2020

Good course to get the terminology under your belt. You will understand how the money flows, and how outcomes are measured. I got a ton of value from the class and recommend it highly.

From the lesson

Overview of Health Care Systems and Key Challenges They Face

A Simple Interaction Between Providers and Patients2:45
The Problem of Risk4:54
Solving the Problem of Risk: Risk Pooling6:21
Insurance and Intermediaries for Risk Pooling7:02
Beyond Patients, Providers, and Intermediaries: Other Players in the Health Care System2:34
Overview of the Types and Roles of Intermediaries2:54
Overview of the Types and Roles of Providers6:59
Providers and Levels of Care4:57

Taught By

    Nigam Shah

    Academic Director, AI in Healthcare Specialization; Associate Professor

    Mildred Cho

    Professor

    Laurence Baker

    Bing Professor

