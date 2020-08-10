Pay for performance is something that's gotten pretty widespread, and a lot of attention. So let's take a look at that here. One of the features of many payment systems is a desire to associate pay with the achievement of goals, particularly goals involving quality of care. Pay for performance models try to do this, by the way people often shorten pay for performance to P4P. P4P, generally refers to the use of financial incentives or penalties, based on whether or not a provider meets some set of performance expectations. Based on a set of predetermined measures. Most often, you'll see pay for performance focused on whether providers meet performance standards focused on quality of care. P4P models measure performance using clinical process measures, whether providers are following guidelines for example. Or clinical outcome measures, whether actual outcomes of care meet standards. Sometimes they'll incorporate other measures like from surveys of patient experience, or even other things could be included. One system in the US also incorporates things like whether the physicians use electronic health records appropriately. P4P is often implemented as a performance based bonus on top of whatever usual compensation methods might be in place. So for example, you might say to a physician practice paid fee for service. Here's a set of diabetic patients, I'm going to measure what percentage of them get recommended services during the year. If you get over some percent, make a number like 90% getting all recommended services, then you'll get some bonus, let's say 3% of your fee for service payments. Or we might say to a hospital, I'm going to measure what share of your patients discharged from your hospital, have to come back within the next 30 days, we call it a readmission. Which we might think is an indication of lower quality care. If the number of readmissions exceeds some threshold, then your payments for the next year will be lowered by some percent from what they would have been. There are lots of really interesting questions that come up in the design of P4P systems. And the specifics of how they're done can vary a lot. One set of questions is of course, the set of measures to be used. How many? Which ones? How can people doing P4P get agreement from their various stakeholders? How do you ensure that you don't only get improvement in the things you measure, but get the clients and things you don't, because people's attention shifts to the things that are measured and incentivized? Good set of questions. A second set of questions is what to make the goal. Should it just be getting over some hurdle? Every one who gets over the hurdle meets a standard, gets the bonus for example, or should it be relative? That is, should the bonus only go to the best performing providers, setting up a little competition in effect? Or instead of meeting just the standard should you require providers to improve year after year to stay eligible for the bonus? Another set of questions, how do you adjust for variations in patients? Some patients are harder to take care of than others, and you might not want the providers taking care of the most challenging patients to have the hardest time meeting the standards. Fourth set of questions, how much money should you put at stake? It's less controversial to do things with small percentages of provider pay at stake. But then people might not always notice, or spend a lot of time working on meeting the goals. On the other hand, if you put a lot of money at stake, you might really distort people's attention. And run the risk of harming some providers, or even putting them out of business if they have a bad year. Often in practice, you see fairly low amounts of money on the table, but there have been some larger ones. A P4P approach in the UK quality and outcomes framework, has affected in the past at least higher shares than that apparently as much as 15 to 20% at one point, though it seems to be smaller today. All of these things can be really interesting questions, and the answers to them vary a lot as we're experimenting this. Lot to watch for in this space. There's a lot of interest, and a fair amount of evolution in the programs and ideas, as well as ongoing evaluations of how these are working to affect care and quality. There are people who are optimistic and some who aren't. One way or another though, this will be a factor in our healthcare systems for a while, it looks like.