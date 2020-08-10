Public and Private Plans (and Employer-Provided Private Insurance in the U.S.)

Plans come in many different types, acting, if you will, in many different ways. They can be more like HMOs, PPOs, high-deductible, narrow network, or other things. That's one dimension along which we can talk about and distinguish plans. Another is what I'll say is, for lack of a better term, really who they are. What's their ownership? They're buyers or constituents? What's their niche in the ecosystem? Let's explore that dimension a bit here. We commonly separate private insurers from public intermediaries here. Within those categories though, there are lots of variations which we should explore. Private plans can be large or small, offering more or less comprehensive coverage for healthcare needs or be more specialized selling coverage for specific things for particular groups of people. Public plans can also vary. They can be large in scope and cover most or all of the healthcare needs of an entire population or nearly that. Or there can be public plans that folks on narrower groups of people or specific types of healthcare. Many countries use a combination of intermediaries, multiple public plans, multiple private plans, public and private plans to suit their needs depending on histories, norms, and expectations of their populations, in a range of other factors. As we think about this, let's be clear that this is different from plan design, plan type, the way plans act. If we set up a public intermediary in a country, it can decide how to act. It could go more like a PPO, more like an HMO or something else. Similarly, if we set up private plans, they can have their choice. Some private insurance companies go one way or the other, but some offer multiple choices of specific plans, each acting in different ways. Some public intermediaries do this too. One-dimension doesn't necessarily tell you about the other and so we have to be attuned to differences in both dimensions. We can start to get a handle on this, some of the key intermediaries in the US. Let's start with private insurance companies. These are the most common source of insurance for people under age 65 in the US. There are many different insurance companies operating and selling private insurance. Some of them are big, essentially national in scope. Many are smaller, often more regional. Essentially, this is a marketplace with multiple companies competing to try to sell their insurance plans to potential buyers. Insurers are more or less free to enter and sell products that they think will be successful though they are, of course, subject to some oversight by government authorities. They are generally motivated by being successful in the marketplace, selling their products. They compete, of course, over multiple dimensions that might be important in the eyes of buyers. They have to find combinations that will work, some likely important things could be the premium they're charging and the perceived quality of their plan, which may be a function of a variety of things like the providers they have in their network, the perceived generosity of their benefits, and other things like customer service, many factors, depending on the situation. Private insurance companies in the US offer a variety of different products. HMOs, PPOs, high deductible health plans, and many others as they see opportunities to sell them. Very seldom these days are they offering traditional insurance, though it can happen. Some companies sell many different kinds. We've got the HMO option, we've got the PPO option, we've got the high deductible option. Some only specialize in one type, depends on what they think will work best. Most of these plans are reasonably comprehensive. A common thing in this market is for health insurance plans to cover a broad range of doctor, hospital, testing, prescription drugs, and other services. But you will see some variation in the breadth of coverage. There are some ensures that have decided to sell plans that have important limitations on the medical care that they'll offer. There are some types of services that are normally excluded. Things more at the periphery of core medical care. Plans in this market don't generally cover long-term care, and usually things like dental care or optometric care are excluded. People who want insurance for those things would buy separate coverage that specifically covers those items. These plans are also generally offered by private insurance companies, sometimes the same, sometimes different than the companies that offer the main health insurance policies. Private insurance in the US does have one interesting additional complexity. There are two main ways that people obtain their private insurance. Most people who get private insurance get it through their employer. That is, the employers arrange for coverage and help their workers get it. So in this market, the buyers often most directly not the individual, it's the employer acting on behalf of the individual. This inserts employers in their preferences into the mix about health plan purchases. It also means that people can have different choices about insurance depending on where they work, why and how this came about and why it's been retained as a long story and it can be a really interesting one. You might want to look more up about that. But for now, we'll just take note that employers are an additional part of the healthcare system in the US and another dimension we need to keep our eye on. Now, not every employer offers coverage to their workers. There are incentives for them to do so, but it's not specifically required. Some workers are self-employed or not working and don't get insurance from an employer so some people get private insurance by themselves. We call this the individual market. There are marketplaces that had been set up in each state in which insurance is sold directly to individuals where they can go and get access to plans they can buy. Individuals can sometimes work with insurers on their own. One important feature of the individual market is that the government provides subsidies to some people with lower incomes to help them buy coverage here. So that's an illustration of one way of using private insurance plans, allowing them to form and operate when they see opportunity and ending up with a bunch of plans with a variety of plan designs more or less competing. It's an example of some of the variants you can see, governments providing subsidies to people to buy coverage from private plans and the existence of different plans that can complement each other, medical insurance plus long-term care insurance, for example. So there's one way that you see private plans used.