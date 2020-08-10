The Challenge of Rising Health Care Costs

We should talk about some challenges that we see in the healthcare system that motivate the discussions that we have about policies. That motivate discussions about business opportunities, that motivate discussions about where the whole health care system is headed over time. One important thing to note is just simply the fact that health care is very expensive. Health care costs are very high in many countries, and they just keep growing over time. Often when health economists, or health care policy analysts want to think about this, they take a look at a measure of healthcare spending as a percent of the gross domestic product. The GDP of a country. This is a ratio, and the numerator is an estimate of how much the country spends on health care. There's a lot we could say about exactly what is and isn't included, how it's calculated, and other things. But for now, we'll just have to accept that this has some validity. And generally, we think it's useful for our purposes here. The denominator is the total money value of all the goods and services produced in the country, which we call the Gross domestic product. If you divide total health care spending by GDP, you get the share of the total production of a country that's devoted to healthcare. A measure of how expensive, if you will, healthcare is in that country. This has been done for lots of countries over lots of years. And so you can make plots that track spending as a share of GDP. And compare countries, and compare trends over time. What you get when you do that is that pretty much all the countries in the world spend significant amounts on health care. Devoting, say, even 10% of the productive capacity of a country to one sector like health care makes that a big and important thing. And some countries at the high end of comparisons like this may be more worried. The US in particular has been way higher than every other country in the world for a while, and this has caused some concern. Aside from the levels, the trends can be worrisome. Spending has kept going up steadily over time. Once we pay the bill one year, often we turn around in the next year, and we've gotta pay a bill that's higher yet, which, of course, can make people a little stressed. High and increasing costs prompt a lot of questions. One of them is why have there been increases over time? A lot of investigation has been done on this, and it highlights a range of different factors. Populations are getting older for one thing. For another thing, over the long course of the past several decades, population incomes and living standards have increased in many countries. And with that tends to come more healthcare use. In some countries, particularly in the US lately, it looks like price increases are part of the story. By price increases, I mean increases in the amount of money we pay health care providers for any particular service. If prices go up over time faster than inflation even if we don't do any more health care, then our spending will go up too. Many observers have also focused on increases in technology, and the capabilities of the health care system. That often goes with increases in utilization. And those are an important part of the story of increasing costs. The specifics, of course, vary from country to country. But this all suggests an important thing to keep in mind. When we're thinking about increases in technology and utilization, a chunk of the increases in healthcare spending that we see are associated with that. And with the arrival of new and often useful things we can do for patients. That can be a challenge. High and rising spending has also pushed important questions about value. Is the healthcare we're using worth it? Are the prices we're paying fair? There's been a lot of discussion of these questions. More than we can get into here. But maybe it's enough to say that it's clear that there is a lot of really useful health care being delivered around the world. But at the same time, there are opportunities for making sure that we eliminate waste, and work on improving value in most countries. In the US in particular, with the world's highest health care spending. There's evidence that alongside the good things that are done are also plenty of cases where we do things that look like they cost a lot, but may have limited benefits for health. These are deep and complex questions for healthcare systems. And they present opportunities for improvements and opportunities for lots of discussions. Can we find ways to develop the kinds of medical interventions that steer us toward health improvements with good value? Can we improve our delivery systems to get a better mix of services delivered efficiently? Healthcare system participants often end up right in the middle of this. Intermediaries often end up in the middle of trying to manage costs. Private insurers do it for business reasons. Governments can get pressure from their populations to keep taxes down, for example. They are often looking for ways to monitor costs, to manage costs, to make sure that they're providing the right tools and the right approaches. Health care providers, physicians, other professionals, hospitals, also end up in the middle of this. That's where a lot of the care gets delivered. So there can be a lot of attention on providers to think about and manage the services that they're providing. Individual patients often care, particularly to the extent that they have some skin in the game, if you will. Some out of pocket costs. Questions about health care spending, healthcare costs, don't seem like they're going away anytime soon. They are likely to continue to be a driver of our discussion, and a driver of a need for innovation and ideas.