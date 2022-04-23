CIA Triad - Integrity

In this video, you will learn to Describe what is meant by Integrity and the context of the CIA Triad. The other concept that we are going to explore today its Integrity. Integrity is actually something that is similar to confidentiality but there are some differences. For example, integrity is just the principle that all the data, all the information, all the systems that we are going to use are not modified, are not changed by any system, by any user, by any person in the transit or in the meantime that we are going to use that system. So, for example, if we are going to send an email from our email client to our company's headquarters saying that we are going to use system to access remotely the computer of the client and we send on that email the VPN Software that we are going to use. One of the key concepts that integrity deals with is the importance that the mail that we are going to send is not going to be tampered, is not going to be modified in the transit. So, basically integrity deals with the process that each of the pieces of the information that we are going to send that we are going to receive are the original pieces. How can we implement, how can we use integrity in our company in our Cybersecurity life? We normally use hashes. That concept, the hash concept is a something important, it's something that we are going to explore in some videos in the future, but in the meantime, the important part of the hashes is explained that the hash is an algorithm. Is a mathematical algorithm that is going to create like a signature of the file of the e-mail, of the data that we are going to use. For example, and I'm just going to explore a couple of things here. So, for example, if would go to, internet and let us go to Google and we can go to, Hash Generator Online. Here, we could for example, go to the second link. Here is the URL Password Generator.NET, and here we could have gone to enter a password, enter a text. Actually, we could add something like secure password. This secure password, if we generate a hash algorithm using the SHA256 algorithm or mathematical encryption, we are going to translate this word, the Security secure password word into these numbers and letters. This information actually if you use these secure word to login into your, for example, into your e-mail account, if you go and try to instead use the secure password, you use these string here, these letters and numbers, you are going to be rejected by the system. But, in the cybersecurity word, these numbers, these keys, these letters and numbers means that if somebody is going to use these password, the signature, the hash will be something like this. If for example that we change the D for S for example, the hash will totally change. So, again if we changed the S for D, the hash will be the same. So, this is a clear example of what hash means. It is a procedure where the mathematical algorithm goes and generate the signature for, in this case for a word but we can generate the signature for a file or something like a document something like that. Another example probably more clear example is something like this. We could go to Kali.org, this is a Linux distribution where used by normal Penetration Masters to test security in the enterprise environment. But if we go here and we go to downloads, then download Kali Linux we are going to see a lot of links to download these Linux distribution. But one interesting part here is this SHA256 Sum. This is the algorithm, this is the hash that we need to validate, as soon as we download these Kali Linux light version of Kali. So, for example, if we download this file and we start download for example here in HTTP, the file will be downloaded. As soon as the download is finish, we should actually go to something like this, hash file online, e we could go to maybe here, file calculator. In this case, we are going to use this site MD5 File.com will allow us to drop files and generate algorithms or the share results for these five different algorithms. This means that for example, as soon as these download finish, if we upload the file here into these online calculator and we receive something different than these number in that SHA256 Sum, the file probably will be corrupted or the file suffers something in the transit between the Kali servers and our computer. So, that is a clear example of how we could use hashes in the real world, in the cybersecurity word.