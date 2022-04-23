Cybersecurity Today

In this video, you will learn to describe how cyber vulnerabilities after 9/11 have been weaponized by governments and exploited by criminals, and how rapidly the problem is growing as our reliance on the digital world continues to increase. A couple of other things, especially for the 9/11, the important part here to understand is that New Freedom Act was the key part to start the massive surveillance programs that Edward Snowden revealed a couple of years ago. These faculties attack in 9/11 was the cornerstone to start the new cyber war, the new cyber arena war that for example, we're not going to talk a lot about that, but there is an attack called or a virus actually called the Stuxnet, that was delivered into the Iran nuclear plants. The process that virus, that fugen, was created supposedly by United States and Israel using one operation called Olympic games. But that things happen, because 9/11, because United States or the US government wants to not just understand what is happening into cyber world, but also prevent and try to stop wars in the real-world, doing things on the cyber first. So that's the Stuxnet was an example of that. Here are some numbers. I think that it's important to understand cybersecurity numbers. Here is that 2017 numbers. Obviously, since we have the report for 2017, the numbers that we have on that report are from 2016, sorry. So basically we have a lot of software vulnerabilities. We have things like, for example, cross-site scripting, we have SQL injections, we have lookup vile privilege, or we have privileges collisions in software. We have local and remote file uploads that goes on try to create access or backdoors into the systems. So year by year, we have an exponential increase of that software vulnerabilities. Even if companies try harder to fix those vulnerabilities; detect, and correct those vulnerabilities, we have a lot of vulnerability in software. Actually we're going to see a couple of new slides on new x-force threat intelligence index report that we have for this year. Also are some numbers, but those numbers came from Forbes, on the study that Forbes developed on the year 2016. For cyberattacks, we have almost 400 billions of losses on yearly basis around the globe. So between denial-of-service, between data leak, between nation-state attacks, there is a lot of money lost in cyberattacks. The cybercrime is a business, is a 100 billion business only in United States. There is a lot of money on the cyberwar, and the cybercrime needs trying to take advantage of the use of or not use of protections for the users that actually goes into the Internet, and tries, or buys things, or perform things on their computers. Data lost, 2.1 billions on this year. That's the preaction that Forbes generate on 2016. For the x-force threat intelligence index, here's a link to download the latest report. But let's take a look into the report. Let's take a look into the first report for this year. Let's go to page numbers 16. This report is actually pretty good. So I recommend it. I recommend this report for actually everybody that wants to understand the current cybersecurity status of the year, or quarter, or something. So first of all, we have the most frequently targeted industries in 2018. Obviously, we have finance and insurance. Why obviously? Because there is a lot of money there, there was a lot of people that not necessarily protect their accounts, or their systems into the financial and insurance war. But there is a couple of other interesting industries also. For example, the healthcare. We have a six percent of the targets was healthcare institutions in 2018. We have energy. That's something important, because with Ukraine, in a couple of minutes we are going to talk about one example in Ukraine. But there is a lot of malware, a lot of tools, that hackers use to target energy industries, or energy-energy infrastructures. So that's something important. Let's go to page number 23. On 23, we're going to see the same numbers that we saw regarding vulnerability over the year, but with update for 2018. So we have a really huge increase in the number of vulnerabilities, and that's something obvious because, normally, when in the past we used couple of systems, we don't naturally use for example 15 years ago, we didn't use Twitter, we didn't use Instagram, we didn't use web application, we don't use mobile applications. But now we use a lot. We have a lot of information. We have a lot of systems, a lot of platforms on our smartphones. So if we have a software, if we have an application now in our smartphone, in our computer, there is a chance that that application, that software, may come with a lot of vulnerabilities. Not necessarily discover vulnerabilities, or things that the attackers already know, but there is a big chance that those applications came with a lot of bulks, and a lot of things to be worried about. The last one on page 28. We have the malicious domain categories blocked by Quad9. A lot of URLs that are blocked right now in our systems, in our infrastructure, and in our UTMs are firewalls, are related to spam. So we have 77 percent of URLs are spam. But there are also a lot of cybercrime, a lot a computer crime and hacking, eight percent. Then we have five percent for malware and phishing, and four percent for both net command and control servers. We're going to talk about each of those topics in the following videos, on these course. So on that, there is a lot of information on these report. I highly recommend that you download, and read the report, almost 30-page, 35-page of report. So that's skewed information. That's something important to understand.