Javier's perspective on Cybersecurity Skills

IBM
Introduction to Cybersecurity Tools & Cyber Attacks
IBM

Skills You'll Learn

Information Security (INFOSEC), IBM New Collar, Malware, Cybersecurity, Cyber Attacks

BJ

Apr 23, 2022

An introduction for a beginner that takes you through the steps, very informative, and helpful to guide you through the basics and move on towards advance level. I definitely recomend, Thank you IBM.

DR

Apr 26, 2022

Best tip for these courses get a notebook and write down the question thats put at the beginning of each video then answer it by the end if you do this you will have no problem completing any course!

From the lesson

A brief overview of types of actors and their motives

Taught By

    IBM Security Learning Services

    IBM Global Subject Matter Experts

Placeholder