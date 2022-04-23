In this video, you will learn to describe the major different types of cyber attacks and the impacts they have had. >> We're going to talk about here about different types of attacks and their impact. We're going to show quick examples, three or four examples. For example, we have the Sony attack. The Lutz group on 2011 goes to Sony and hack their PlayStation network system and they leak a lot of information regarding credit cards, regarding accounts on their PlayStation network. We have the Singapore attacks. We talk about before these attacks, but in simple words, there is a lot of hackers that send attacks into websites, not just government websites, but also banks and companies on Singapore to protest for some policies, some laws that the Singapore government are passing. On 2014, we have a lot of attacks. We have the LinkedIn attack. Actually, that attack, that leak was something pretty important. And we have eBay, we have Home Depot or Ubisoft, we have a lot of governments. On 2015, we have Target. At least 100 million of credit cards was leaked. On 2016, we have a lot of things. We have the US election attack, we have the CNN attack, we have the Dyn attack using something called Mirai attack. First attack using IoC to perform a DDoS attack in 2016 service, DNS servers. And there is a lot of things. On 2017, 2018, we have Shadow Brokers, we have EternalBlue, we have WannaCry, we have Emotet, we have NSA leaks. This year, for example, and that's something that happened actually this week, we have an attack from ASUS. Actually, here's a good example of something called supply chain attacks. Somebody or a group of hackers or somebody hack into ASUS. And on their supply chain for their computers, especially for the operating systems and software on their computers install a malware. So each computer that came from ASUS from the last 2, 3, 4 months could be infected with the malware. And that's why on the supply chain of the process to add software to install the operating system into the ASUS machine, somebody implants a malware. So there is a potential risk here. If you own an ASUS machine, it's a good idea to contact your vendor, to contact your provider and to run some antivirus software. Then we have some examples, cyber-attack using SWIFT. SWIFT is actually a bank protocol to transfer money. And here's a list of the millions of millions of losses of the banks that they are having, because attacks are exploding this SWIFT technology. And it's not necessarily something that is related to the servers to the implementation of the technology. It's something related to the identity theft, to the identity impersonation. A user could receive an email like this to let them know that they are receiving a transfer or they are receiving an alert from their credit card holder. And they need to go into this link to upload or to update their personal information. With that information, an attacker could try to apply international transfers, international money transfer using SWIFT. And here's the report, for example, over Bank of Ecuador, Banco del Austro that loses almost $10 million on 2015 on these hacks, on these identity theft and data leaks. And to close this video, we will talk about the tools and attacks that those cyber actors are using. For example, the CyberBears for the US election hacks used two tools called SeaDaddy and SeaDuke. Those tools were used to generate backdoors into the committee of the party to at least have access to emails, documents for at least six months. That's the number that some investigators are dealing with. Then we have the BlackEnergy. Those are Russian hackers. This tool is used to exploit vulnerabilities on SCADA or PLCs or ICS systems that those systems are normally used on power plants, on nuclear plants, on water plants, things like that. And Ukraine was part of that attack on 2016 and 2017 series of attacks from Russia. We have Shamoon, we have Duqu and Flame, we have DarkSeoul, and we have WannaCry. Those tools are used for criminals and sponsor hackers from governments to exploit, not just infrastructure, but also data and other information from businesses, personal information and Internet and all. Companies are normally targeted by these groups. For example, Google a company that has intellectual property that could be stole or could be sell in the black markets. So that's all, I think, for these videos.