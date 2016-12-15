Lecture 4 - Good People Do Bad (16:25 min)

University of Toronto
Introduction to Psychology
University of Toronto

Skills You'll Learn

Psychological Issues, Psychology, Social Psychology, Mental Illness

HW

Feb 16, 2017

I loved every minute of this course! Professor Joordens was very engaging and it was set at just the right pace. I'm looking forward to my next course already! The discussion forums are very helpful.

EC

Dec 15, 2016

good course. suitable for starters. I learnt some basics and something interesting. I now can analyse some social events from the psychology point of view. I understand humanity a little bit better.

From the lesson

The Social Mind

Lecture 1 - Conformity (13:51 min)13:51
Lecture 2 - Authority (16:29 min)16:29
Lecture 3 - Protecting the Self (15:04 min)15:04
Lecture 4 - Good People Do Bad (16:25 min)16:25
Lecture 5 - Bystander Interference (12:00 min)12:00
Lecture 6 - Schemas, Stereotypes and Prejudice (16:16 min)16:16
Lecture 7 - Competition, Ignorance, Fear and Prejudice (18:28 min)18:28
Lecture 8 - Attraction (20:15 min)20:15

