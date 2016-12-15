Lecture 8 - What is Not Forgotten (14:39 min)

Alright. this'll be the last lecture in the memory section of this course. And so what I hope to do is kind of tie things together a little bit. and, or at least, once again, put an exclamation mark on that notion that there really isn't a thing called memory. There's multiple memory systems. But I want to make that point now, And kind of come all the way back to the first lecture this week. but make it in the context, again, of the amnesias. So, let's do that, Week 5, Lecture 8. So I've entitled this one, What is not Forgotten? because what I really want to highlight is that when, when we say that amnesics have lost their memory. What we're really talking about is their episodic memory, if we can go back to Lecture 1. So they're, they're not remembering events or people, from their life. But they haven't lost their semantic rem, memory, they still know what seven times six is. They still know what capitals of places are. And interestingly, they haven't lost other kinds of memory, or the ability to still learn certain kinds of things. That's the story for today, so, I want to begin by fi, kind of famous study from a guy named Edward Claparede. Claparede was a medical doctor. He worked in, in a war that included amnesic patients and the famous story is that Claparede would bring his patients in the hallways, extend his hands. And one patient in particular, he would shake her hand and he would say, hello, we met yesterday, do you remember me? And this patient had anteriograde amnesia. So she wasn't able to form new memories. So she said no, I do not. And he said oh, well my name's Edward Claparede. when I meet you tomorrow I will ask you my name. And he did that a few days in a row, and she could never remember his name. Which is of course what he expected. But then he did something a little sneaky. He hid within his hand, a little pin. Just enough to give her a little bit of pin prick when she shook his hand. And so the first day after he did this, he went up and saw her. Put out his hand, said hi nice to see you. She shook his hand, and got the pin prick and pulled her hand back. he did this a few days in a row, but it didn't take long at all. Depending on what you read, some people claim it only took once, others said it took a few times. But, before long, at least, she refused to shake his hand. He would reach out his hand and say, hello, nice to meet you. And she would say hi, nice to see you too, but she wouldn't return the handshake. And when he said why wouldn't you not shake my hand, she would say things like, well, sometimes people hide things in their hand. And he said have I ever done that to you. And she would say, well no. But, of course, she didn't even remember him. But she said, no, no I'm not saying that you're doing that. It's just sometimes people do that. Okay, so the point of the Claparede story is that even though this woman could not remember his name. Or any new information from one day to the next, She was still learning something. It's not as though her memory or at least her total memory was gone. There were things that she was learning and that she was remembering, even if she didn't remember learning. Let's take this a step further. There's a lot of people who've done these sorts of studies with amnesics, so if we go back to our memory system. some people talk about memory in these terms. This is one of the problems, I guess you'd call it, with the memory literature. Is that there are sometimes different terminologies that represent similar things. So some people talk about declarative or explicit versus non declarative, or implicit memory. And for declarative's they say it's our memory of facts and events. Well, you know this is what we sort of what we call Semantic Memory. This is what we sort of called Episodic Memory. And we know by the way that there is a part of the brain called the medial temporal lobe and especially the diencephalon there. That is responsible for a lot of these in the sense that we have damage in this area. We have damage in retrieving facts, and events. Declarative, it's given that term, because this is, these are the memories that people know they have. They can declare, I remember what I had for supper last night, or I know what the capital of Germany is. you know, these are things they can declare. But then the claim is there's this other non-declarative thing. There are experiences we have that affect us, and change the way we behave in the future, and therefore they are memory. But they are ones that we don't kind of notice. so things like skills, and habits. If we engage in some task over and over and over again, we almost always get better at it. So we're getting better as a result of previous experience, that's a memory. and we know that the striatum, a part of the brain called the striatum, is what's often underlying, this sort of learning. There's things called priming. Remember when I told you that if you go into a hospital, your mind is particularly ready to hear or see hospital related items. Well, that kind of memory and it's memory, because we've learned in the past, hey when I'm in these hospital things, these are the things I see. And so that past learning now makes us expect to see those things in the future. And we know the Neocortex is a big part of that sort of thing. But again this is non-declarative. You know people are in the hospital and they just expect to see certain things and they're just more readily able to perceive them. But they're not thinking they're having a memory, that's the difference. They wouldn't describe this as memory, but it certainly is the past experiencing the program, present. All of this, sort of, classical conditioning stuff we talked about. associations that are formed you know, a car with a beautiful model and you start to lust after the car. that's something when you see the car again, it's not like you remember the beautiful model and then you go, oh, yeah, I like that car. Because it was associated with a beautiful model, you like the car. Okay, that association is something again, that's what we call nondeclarative. and different parts of the brain, when it's emotional associations, we know the amygdala is strongly involved, skeletal responses. These are much more basic lower level associations. We know that the cerebellum's involved. and then there's also what's called non-associative learning. We're not going to talk about that too much. we're not going to worry, in fact, what, what I want to worry about mostly Is this over here. The skills and habits, because that's what's been studied the most with amnesic patients. And, in fact, they do experiments like the following, this is what's called a mirror drawing task. So this is a star and there's, it's really two stars, right, one within another, so it leaves a sort of gap around that decide. And the task you can give people to do, anybody, is to take a pencil, and draw inside this star. Well, that's easy enough, right? I'm not doing a horrible job with my mouse right here. But, we add a twist. The person is sitting up here, and we put a piece of cardboard, so that they can't directly see the star. But this is a mirror, so what they can, what they can see is their reflection. So, they can see their hand in the mirror and they can see the star. But, the trick is, every motion that they see is reversed in the mirror. So, when you try this, it's extremely hard when you're drawing, we use that visual stimulation to guide our hand. And now all the visual stimulation is reversed. And so it makes us want to the opposite, we have to learn how to, we have to kind of remap vision onto drawing. And so if you give this to a normal person at first you'll see a lot of mess in their drawing. They'll keep going outside the lines. But trial, after trial, after trial, they start to learn how to remap that visual, dual input and they get better and better. That's the skills and habits, okay? Now, you can give an amnesiac this task, like HM, let's say. Somebody with anterograde amnesia who cannot lay down new memories, at least that's what we said, but we really meant this kind of memory, declarative. It turns out they can get better at things like this line drawing. In fact, they can do it almost as well and sometimes even a little better then a non-amnesic patient. So, they're not impaired at all and it's learning how to do this artificial task we've created. Now of course we bring them in day after day and do this. Each time we bring them in, we will say, do you remember this task. And they'll say, they'll say, no, I don't have any memory of ever doing this. And then we'll say, okay, we'll give it a try. And it turns out they will be pretty good. so they, they're gaining proficiency without any memory of the experience. That really shows these different kinds of memory. In fact, this kind of memory is what I originally called Procedural Memory. Let's get to that. So, Procedural Memory, if we think of this thing, so now they've even separated declarative and episodic. So different, different, ways of thinking about this separate these memory systems in different ways. But, in declarative, in this diagram, they say declarative, I know that, that's kind of semantic memory, right? The facts that you know, episodic, I remember when, so that's much more that event memory. Again, some people would call this declarative as well, I wouldn't. But this is procedural. I know how, for example, to pronounce and comprehend new vocabulary. I know how to tie my shoes. I know how to play piano. Think of Clive Wearing, let me bring that back. Clive lost all of this, and he lost all of this, but he still had this. This procedural memory is very strong. It's the kind of memory that underlies our ability to do things. And we learn it through repetition. And it seems like the mechanism that we use to do that is different, than the mechanism we use to do these kinds of memory. Because even when this is broken this still is working fine in fact in one study. They even taught amnesics how to program computers they could learn quicker and quicker. So they would be asked to create a program each day the same program. They would never remember having done this before, but every day we brough them in they caught on faster and faster. So they were learning something. There's a procedural element to programming and they were learning that. Okay, so what I think the amnesics provide is a very powerful example of that notion that memory is not a singular noun. It's an active processes, and it's, and there's a number of them and they do different things. And they're responsible for different abilities. and that's why there's really so much to talk about in a memory course or a section of a course on memory. That's why I had such a challenge trying to figure out which things to tell you about. And there's so much I haven't told you about. But, that's just how it is. 