Yale University
Introduction to Psychology
4.9 (22,910 ratings)

910K Students Enrolled

4.9 (22,910 ratings)

AR

Jun 26, 2020

This was my second course using this site, and with Professor Bloom, and once again it was great. I've genuinely learnt a lot, and I've found a new love for psychology I never would have found before.

KJ

Dec 27, 2020

I just ended this course smiling & 'happy' with the final topic. 🎉 Thank you for the wonderful experience. Professor Bloom did a great job in explaining and a very pleasant, soothing voice to present!

From the lesson

Development and Language

What is language?2:56
Basic facts about language11:12
Phonology3:15
Morphology5:29
Syntax8:19
Language acquisition13:52
Language and thought10:48

Taught By

    Paul Bloom

    Brooks and Suzanne Ragen Professor of Psychology and Cognitive Science at Yale University

