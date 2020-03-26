A primer in machine learning

Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning
MG

Mar 26, 2020

this course was helpful for me to learn more about CNN. it starts from basic concepts and improve that slowly and step by step. i truthfully recommend how what to start working with neural networks.

OK

Aug 5, 2020

My first course on TEnsor and i have nothing to say but this course is a must for everyone who wants to know more about Tensor. It establishes a strong background one could lay advanced knowledge on

From the lesson

A New Programming Paradigm

Introduction: A conversation with Andrew Ng3:29
A primer in machine learning3:24
The ‘Hello World’ of neural networks5:41
Working through ‘Hello World’ in TensorFlow and Python3:12

Taught By

    Laurence Moroney

    Instructor

