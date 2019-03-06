Walking through training the ConvNet

DeepLearning.AI
Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning
DeepLearning.AI

4.8 (17,818 ratings)

 | 

310K Students Enrolled

Computer Vision, Tensorflow, Machine Learning

Nov 26, 2020

I give this course 5 stars because of what I'm being able to learn within just a little amount of time. I would highly recommend this course to anyone who wishes to participate, it worth the effort!

Mar 26, 2020

this course was helpful for me to learn more about CNN. it starts from basic concepts and improve that slowly and step by step. i truthfully recommend how what to start working with neural networks.

From the lesson

Using Real-world Images

A conversation with Andrew Ng2:20
Understanding ImageDataGenerator4:15
Defining a ConvNet to use complex images2:36
Training the ConvNet2:52
Walking through developing a ConvNet2:09
Walking through training the ConvNet3:36
Adding automatic validation to test accuracy4:44
Exploring the impact of compressing images3:09

    Laurence Moroney

