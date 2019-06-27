Future with AI

[MUSIC] What does AI have in store for us in the future? >> My crystal ball is a little cloudy, so I don't know if I have a prediction that I would bet money on. What I do know is, what we have seen is the way AI has progressed, it starts fairly slowly, but then it gains steam exponentially. One good example is, DeepMind put the system together that won in the game of Go. It's a 2,500-year-old game, which won against a human opponent. But what's most amazing is while the first system was able to out do 2,500 years of human history in the game, the second generation of that system was able to outplay the first generation of the system in less than one year. And it only took about 40 hours of training for it to be able to achieve that level of proficiency in that game. And it won 100 games out of 100. So what we do know is the pace of which this technology is accelerating is just breathtaking. And it's not something we can predict very well. So if there was one prediction I were to make it's, it's going to get faster, it's going to get better, it's going to get cheaper, and it is going to happen very, very rapidly within a very short period of time. >> It's going to be an interesting world. It's going to evolve very rapidly. Because these technologies not only can perform tasks that we've never seen automated before, but learn as they do them and continue to improve. So what we'll see is we'll deploy systems and every year they'll get incrementally better at the tasks they're trying to do. So we won't have to drive our own cars anymore. Hopefully, we won't have to put away our own dishes. There'll be a lot of simple things in our lives that become automated and become eliminated from our daily task list. It's a revolution that we've been through before. The first washing machines, the first dishwashers, etc. All these things that helped us, enriched our lives and simplified the way we live and increased our comfort. And I think we'll see many more such evolutions as we watch the AI world unfold. >> Particularly in healthcare, I think we'll see faster recovery times, we'll see better patient outcomes, we'll see people spending less money and time in hospitals and in various care centers. AI has been game changing for healthcare. There's so much information that we can take out of a particular system and apply it to another. >> We can build all sorts of models that can be hugely beneficial to long-term care. So that's something that I'm very excited about and seeing that evolve. >> Looking into the crystal ball, I'm always apprehensive to make long-term predictions, but my hope is that we are able to indeed deploy these collaborative robotic systems, including self-driving cars, to make people's live better. That's the idea, is to use AI and robotics technology to improve the quality of life for the whole spectrum of society. So I would be looking forward to a future in which AI plays a central role in freeing us from the dull, the mundane, the dirty, the dangerous jobs, and hopefully providing us with more time to spend with our families. Better health, potentially, better healthcare through data analysis. And so I think if envision the future that I hope for will come to pass in a number of years, we'll be really leveraging these technologies to make our lives better and to free ourselves from dull, dirty, dangerous work. [MUSIC]