Machine Learning Techniques and Training

video-placeholder
Loading...
IBM
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)
IBM

4.7 (10,567 ratings)

 | 

210K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Data Science, Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Jobs, Machine Learning

Reviews

4.7 (10,567 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    77.48%
  • 4 stars
    18.06%
  • 3 stars
    2.93%
  • 2 stars
    0.66%
  • 1 star
    0.85%

LG

Jul 6, 2020

This course content was wonderful. I have learned more idea of A.I. with the latest applications. I wish to move forward with an A.I. career. Thank you for such an excellent certification course.

MA

Jul 16, 2020

It was really an amazing introduction to Artificial Intelligence course with lot of discussions that matter a lot in this field for learning more and more applications of Artificial Intelligence.

From the lesson

AI Concepts, Terminology, and Application Areas

This week, you will learn about basic AI concepts. You will understand how AI learns, and what some of its applications are.

Terminology and Related Concepts3:36
Machine Learning4:27
Machine Learning Techniques and Training4:01
Deep Learning2:10
Neural Networks3:38

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Rav Ahuja

    Global Program Director

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder