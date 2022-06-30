Bootstrap components

Meta
Introduction to Back-End Development
Meta

4.8 (1,466 ratings)

 | 

56K Students Enrolled

RH

Jul 29, 2022

I really enjoyed this course. The practice was great. I was blown away by the ability to code within the course, rather than by download. I did download the IDE to practice on my own.

OH

Aug 16, 2022

Great introduction, very clear explaination and great bonus materials to read through. Definitely equipping you with a great overview of all the basics and hence further development.

From the lesson

UI Frameworks

In this module you will learn how to use the Bootstrap framework to build responsive interfaces and the benefits of working with UI frameworks.

Working with libraries4:33
Introduction to responsive design4:45
Getting started with Bootstrap5:47
Using Bootstrap styles4:58
Bootstrap grid2:56
Bootstrap components7:08

