Meta
Introduction to Back-End Development
Meta

RH

Jul 29, 2022

I really enjoyed this course. The practice was great. I was blown away by the ability to code within the course, rather than by download. I did download the IDE to practice on my own.

OH

Aug 16, 2022

Great introduction, very clear explaination and great bonus materials to read through. Definitely equipping you with a great overview of all the basics and hence further development.

From the lesson

Introduction to HTML and CSS

In this module you will learn how to construct HTML documents and add basic styling and layout using CSS.

What is Hyper Text Markup Language?4:25
HTML documents4:19
Linking documents2:37
Adding images to a webpage with HTML3:20
Use HTML to work with data in tables3:34
What are forms?4:44
Introduction to the DOM4:17
Web accessibility3:21

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Taught by Meta Staff

