Meta
Introduction to Back-End Development
Meta

4.8 (1,466 ratings)

 | 

56K Students Enrolled

RH

Jul 29, 2022

I really enjoyed this course. The practice was great. I was blown away by the ability to code within the course, rather than by download. I did download the IDE to practice on my own.

OH

Aug 16, 2022

Great introduction, very clear explaination and great bonus materials to read through. Definitely equipping you with a great overview of all the basics and hence further development.

From the lesson

Get started with web development

Introduction to Internet Protocols4:18
Introduction to HTTP7:56
Intro to HTML, CSS and Javascript4:02
Webpages, Websites and Web Apps2:35
Developer tools3:15
Frameworks and libraries5:06
APIs and services4:31
What is a an IDE?3:49
Module Summary - Get started with Web Development2:44

