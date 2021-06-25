Agile versus Waterfall

Waterfall is not a bad methodology. However, it does have some shortcomings when dealing with complex tasks. The task management can be half hazards, tasks can be added and added again, and we could be asked to change completed work. We're not delivering any business value in waterfall until the end. So this whole time, we are essentially completing paperwork design. At any given time with this single iteration and with these phases we can revisit phases, so we can think we have all of the requirements and then move on to the design. When suddenly we find out that we've had a change in requirements. Well, that obviously impacts the design. Eventually though, if we reach another point of stability, we can start to go in and implement and build the products. But still, we can have a change in requirements, which would mean updating a design which would mean re-factoring what's been built, which really starts to get expensive. So in this case here, we can see how budgets could be increased and how scope creep can negatively impact us, and we can see here how release states can also be greatly impacted. So all of this leads to frustration, not only by the business but by the team. If we look at the key differences, behind a natural approach versus a waterfall approach. This is called the Agile Iron Triangle. So with waterfall, we have a fixed set of requirements that were expected to deliver on during the single liberation. And what's estimated are the resources, the team, the budget and the timeline. So these are all estimated, and if anything impacts these requirements through changes or updates or additions, the resources they team and budget, can be negatively impacted and the timeline can extend. As opposed agile software, where with agile software, the resources, the team and the time are fixed. So we're going to have a fixed team with 5 to 11, 12, 13, 14 members, and we're going to work in a short time box. So we're going to work two weeks or three weeks, and at the end, we are delivering a working solution, a certain set of product features. So we're going to estimate how many features, we're going to prioritize the features, start with the highest priority and build them in. Maybe we'll get to all of them, maybe we'll get to nine out of ten, however, though with agile. If we only got nine out of ten, the business got 90% of what it wanted on time and on budget, which in many, many cases is a very attractive win. Let's take a look here at some of the comparisons again between agile and waterfall. So we talked about the planning term shortened flexible for agile, continuously updating. So that way we can absorb scope creep. So there's still obviously always going to be scope creep, but in agile since we are completing work and delivering working solutions in short increments, were able to absorb that scope creep. So it does not negatively impact us as much, whereas waterfall, it's long and rigid, and we may have to go back and update designs do a lot of refactoring so scope creep can negatively impact waterfall. We certainly have a closeness between the team and the stakeholders, whereas and waterfalls typically distant the time to start to deliverable. We can have deliverables within the first increment, whereas with waterfall, it's typically a long period of time and business value was delivered one time or the product is delivered one time. Defect discovery is frequent because we are always testing and retesting what we have built. Their risk management, there is a high degree of risk management, whereas waterfall it's hard to tell. It's generally considered to be a low degree ability, responded to change very, very high with agile, very, very difficult with waterfall and process improvement is continuous. There are actual tools within agile that help us to continuously improve whereas waterfall, we're looking at the long term almost all the time.