More Agile Manifesto Concepts

Something else that's important to do in Agile. We want to take a look at the whole process as far as adding value. We want to look at the value-adds and we want to evaluate the delay time. We see here process time and we see wait time. This is important because we want to understand where are the bottlenecks and how can we improve the bottlenecks? Quite often this is called mapping the value addition here. We are looking here at the actual value-add and the wait time. We can see here that the whole process takes 12 hours or one-and-a-half days. But the wait time here, if we look at all of this wait time, it is eight days. This mapping here allows us to understand where the bottlenecks are and we can improve this process. There's always some room for improvement. I'm sure this wait time can be reduced by some factor, maybe it can be reduced by half. Another important concept in Agile is to plan for uncertainty. We always know there's going to be uncertainty. When there is uncertainty in the system, we want to have several options. We want to have several plans, plan A, plan B, plan C. As we proceed, say, we take on some design, we find out that design is not optimal, we can move to plan B. As we proceed, we find that we may have to make a change, we may have to add more from our plan for plan C. We find out over time that we're able to optimize on this option. Rather than guessing and then moving ahead with only one option, we're allowed to iterate our plan over time. Another important concept and I think we saw this back in the principles of the Agile manifesto when we looked at it, let's not base our progress on an up phases. Let's not base our progress on updating of a project plan. These are all very important, however, the best measure of progress is the working solution. We could, in theory, have great metrics here, great results, and it may look like we're making a lot of progress, but then when we decide to actually run our product, we may encounter difficulties. The running of a working solution is not necessarily related to updates on a project plan. We want to base true progress on our working solution, working software, working device, whatever solution we're building. Again, this is the best measure of progress. It allows us to take true measurements. It allows us to view and properly evaluate the implemented features, allows stakeholders to change direction of the work, to update the work. It allows us to evaluate the business environment as it is right now today and what might be out there that could potentially impact it. It allows for that common evaluation, feedbacks, and understanding trade-offs. The team can discuss what types of trade-offs the business may need to be aware of as we proceed. This and other Agile concepts can greatly increase customer satisfaction. Another key item that Agile prescribes is breaking our tasks, breaking our work down as small as possible, as few hours as possible. Because smaller work goes through the system faster, Agile has us focus on a key core set of tasks and then getting those tasks to done. It really doesn't do any good to have a lot of tasks open. The more task we have opened, it can distract us, it can take away our focus. With Agile, we want to focus just on a small core set of tasks, get those done, and then work in that secular manner where once we get those tasks done, then we move on to the next set of tasks and then the next set of tasks after that. We quickly build up our products, we build in those features and functionalities. If we're building a house, we can build up slowly or in short, incremental cycles, build that foundation, have at least something there to evaluate, make sure it's correct, and then we can build that frame and then add the electric. Add the electric at a point where it might be one room at a time. We may need to swarm but it really is a very great way to go to break our tasks down, to keep those batches of tasks very small, and get them to done. Smaller tasks do get done sooner. We can actually make more progress that way.