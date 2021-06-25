Scrum Master Behavior, Facilitation, and Duties

I'll say here that these are examples of movements and behavior from a typical team leader. Instead of managing contributions, coach the team to collaborate amongst themselves. Facilitate, let the team be the expert or find out the answer. Do what can be done to bring the team to high-performance. Instead of directing a team, guide the team to facilitate for themselves. Focus on the value of business delivered. Let the team search for technical alternatives. Keep the team focused on the business value and don't be the one that resolves the team's problems. Encourage the team to collaborate and come to a solution on their own. These are just some of the movements in behaviors from a typical leader. Again, these movements and behavior make the Scrum Master a very unique role. Again, the Scrum Master is the facilitator of the Scrum process. The Scrum Master is also the facilitator of all the team events. Scrum Master facilitates the Scrum meetings. May not necessarily lead them, make sure they get scheduled, makes sure the proper attendees are there, make sure they are time-boxed, there is a productive agenda, and that the attendees get the value that they should be getting from the meetings. Our vision planning meeting, this meeting has a lot of different names. But this is a the whole project, whole deliverable, completed product meeting where the vision is described, what the solution is, who the customer is, all known capabilities and the backlog. From this meeting, which really only happens once but there can be updated versions of this meeting. This is really where the team is introduced to the overall product, the vision of the solution or the future state. From here, the team begins to look at the prioritized features and begins to break them down into the user stories. When a sprint is planned, the team has had or should have had through working on the vision. The team has had introduction to the stories, so nothing should be a surprise. But during the sprint planning meeting, the team validates the prioritized stories that there'll be working on, puts a plan together, estimates the stories if needed, and really decides how they are going to go about completing and delivering that working solution. The self-assigned tasks, and put that plan together and the Scrum Master helps facilitate it. The daily stand-up meeting happens every day. Many status meaning, a mini planning session. Backlog refinement. We'll talk about backlog refinement. It is where the team continues to look at future capabilities in the product backlog and breaks them down into stories. The team has a pipe of ready stories for successor sprints. Sprint review is at the end, so these two meetings happen at the end. Sprint review is where we demo the product to ourselves. The retrospective is where we look for opportunities for improvement, and these are two distinct meetings. Again, the Scrum Master is the resolver of impediments. Again, we use that example in rugby where the opposition is trying to tackle or stop one of the teams from advancing the ball up the field, they are the impediments. The scrum master is in charge of resolving those impediments. He is the teams obstacle blocker, and the Scrum Master allows the team to advance to the goal facing as few impediments as possible. Again, the Scrum Master does not have to have a skill set to resolve all impediments. But be a good manager just to make sure that the impediments get assigned to somebody, and obviously track them and report back when the impediments are resolved.