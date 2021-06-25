The Daily Stand-Up and Backlog Refinement

While the team is executing the sprint, they are obviously building stories, they are testing stories, creating test cases, collaborating, swarming, focusing. So, every day of the sprint, the team gets together for a short time and conducts what's called the daily scrum or the daily standup. You'll hear different names where but all of the names usually have daily in it and it is the team's mini status meeting and mini planning session. It's that formal time for the team to discuss what's been completed and what they intend to do. And the planning is good because, there could be changes in the approach because of just environmental or maybe somebody who's not available, or things are taking longer than thought. Because we just do a lot of estimation and when we find actuals, they could differ a little bit, so the team every day looks and evaluate, do we have to reshuffle the deck in order to deliver a working solution or working solution increment by the end of the sprint? The daily standup should be time box to no more than 15 minutes and that's pretty strict across the board. There can be a meet after in fact that's highly recommended, so if any conversations are spawned off to stop those conversations the Scrum Master is facilitating this meeting. He or she should stop any other conversations and ask everybody involved to stay for a meeting after meeting. In order to maintain brevity, the daily standup has a script, and so each team member will answer three questions, they will say yesterday I completed, today I am working on and here are my impediments or blockers. So, each team member completes that again, if needed a meet after meeting can be held, only the team members involved with that meet after will remain, everybody else will go back to their team areas and continue work on the sprint. Development teams love to solve problems, so, obviously any issues that come up during the daily stand up will likely spawn off other conversations or bring up new topics for discussion. So therefore, the Scrum Master stops any supplemental conversations during the daily stand up and asks all of those team members to save it for a meet after meeting. And the meet after meetings only involve those interested parties and when the daily standup is adjourned, the participants for the meet after meetings obviously remain. And again, just like we said, the rest of the team returns to their team areas to continue working on the sprint. Meet after can get involved, this may be where the team decides, are we going to push any stories off to the next sprint, so they can have some complexity to them. So, when we have them, they're very important and anything that comes out of the meet after needs to be brought back to the team as quickly as possible. Another event is called backlog refinement, and the backlog refinement is a meeting, it occurs once per sprint, sometimes it's called backlog grooming. And this is the one time the team gets to look forward to the stories in the backlog that are not part of the sprint looks to the future stories and make sure that there is a pipe of ready stories for success or sprints. So, in this meeting and usually time box and an hour to an hour and a half the Scrum Master facilitates and the product owner will review the next priorities. And then the team ask questions, tries to split the stories, estimates them and also make sure that they have the acceptance criteria. So, the team is looking to again build up a pipe of ready stories for the next sprint and the sprint after. So we don't want any downtime between sprints because we don't have stories. So this is what we look to get ready for the next sprint during the backlog refinement, so it's a planning meeting for the next sprint. Here's a framework for an agenda for the backlog refinement, again, it is facilitated by the Scrum Master. However, the product owner reviews, the stories prioritized for future sprints, the team will ask questions, look to take anything that may not be broken down and break them down into ready user stories that are small, clear, testable and can get done during a sprint. And again, we are looking here to build up a pipe of at least one sprint, maybe more, a lot of times teams try to get two plus sprints. The team will also estimate and make sure that the stories are complete, so acceptance criteria and this is also important for the testers to be involved as well. So they can validate that the acceptance criteria is there and they can begin to get an idea of how they will move the acceptance criteria to test cases.