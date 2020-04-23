(Music) Hybrid Cloud, as we covered in the previous lesson, is a computing environment that connects and organizations on-premise private cloud and third-party public cloud into a single infrastructure for running the organization's applications. Multicloud is a cloud adoption strategy that embraces a mix of cloud models from different service providers - public, private, and managed, across infrastructure, platform, or software services. For example, a business may consume email as a service from one provider, a CRM application from another, and infrastructure from yet another provider. So, essentially, a Hybrid Multi-cloud implies you're able to leverage the best of cloud models and services across different service providers, and have your applications and workloads working seamlessly across multiple different clouds. In this video we will look at some use cases for why a business may want to use a hybrid multi- cloud approach. In this video I want to touch on a few of those use cases for why a business may want to use hybrid or multicloud. Let's start with the basic one: cloud scaling. Now most of us are probably familiar with this, it's one of the main reasons for adopting the cloud. Now let's say we have a flower delivery service that is able to hit a certain bottom line of users to have on-premise infrastructure, and it can hit a certain amount of user load. So, visualizing this here throughout a calendar year, you can imagine that their load maybe goes up and down, and responds to specific holidays. Now to hit those peaks, they could scale up their on-premise architecture, but that's met with upfront costs and cost of upkeep. Now instead what they'll do, is take advantage of cloud that allows them to scale up in response to that load, and then automatically deprovision resources when they no longer need them. Now, this concept is kind of general to cloud computing, not just hybrid or multicloud. That brings me to my next topic. Here we're gonna be talking about how it can be used to build a composite cloud. Essentially this is going to be applications that are spread across multiple cloud environments. So back to the flower delivery service. Let's say they have on-premise architecture that allows them to run three major components of their app. So, let's say they have the web UI. They have some billing API's, as well as a rewards framework. Now let's say that this service is actually based in EU, and their European customers are happy. But for their North American or American customers, it's best specifically around, you know, Veterans Day or Thanksgiving, they're noticing that the system is bogging down. So they decide to take advantage of a hybrid cloud or multi- cloud architecture by composing their application across multiple cloud environments. So, they'll take advantage of data centers in America, and essentially, they've identified that although the rewards framework can stay on Prem in their European side, they want to move the billing and the UI capabilities over. So they'll move just those two to a cloud platform of their choice in a North American or American datacenter. This kinda allows them to scale up portions in response to say American holidays, while keeping their EU portions individually scaled. So in this example the flower delivery service is able to take advantage of scaling at a global level by using the hybrid or multicloud architecture. Next let's talk about the airline or travel industry. So we can first start with an example of modernization. In the past we've seen that reservation systems may have been difficult to work with, or you might have had to call in. But almost all the airline companies now have a mobile application. So most of the time, and we've actually found that, it's about - in general - not just in the travel industry, but 80% of all enterprise applications are actually still on Prem. And that's likely the case in this industry as well. So, in this specific example, let's say they have a reservation system that's running on prem. But to create new experiences for their end-users, let's say they've created a mobile application. That mobile app, of course, has a mobile backend that's maybe running in a public cloud. And that in turn works with the reservation service. So again, the mobile app can hit the mobile backend, that in turn works with the reservation capabilities. In this case, they've modernized and new user experiences are possible. But let's take that a step further. Now a source for a lot of dissatisfaction for users, is whenever their flights are delayed - so when a flight is delayed, they may have to rebook new flights. The solution is almost always the same. The traveler wants to get to his destination in the easiest way possible. What airline industries have been doing is taking advantage of the cloud to create maybe a recommendation feature. It allows them to book new flights as soon as the delay is recommended, or as soon as the delay is incurred and that's going to connect up to that mobile backend service, allowing users to be able to book flights through their phone the second of flight is delayed. This not only improves the bottom line for the airline industry, it leads to happier users. That's one way the modernization has been done. Next, let's take it even a step further and talk about data and AI. For data and AI, the airline industry has been taking advantage of lots of historical data. Over the decades that a company has been around, let's say they have historical data of when unplanned maintenance has happened on their airline. In fact, 30% of all delay time in the airline industry is actually when unplanned maintenance happens. So by taking advantage of, let's say, machine learning or AI capabilities, they could hook into all of the legacy data that they have - large volumes - and connect them up to machine learning and AI capabilities. This allows airline industries to take advantage of predictive analytics and get insights before errors, or before the unplanned maintenance ever occurs. This again improves their bottom line, leading to happier users and a more efficient airline industry. Today we talked about four major use cases for hybrid and multicloud platforms: cloud scaling and composite cloud, in the flower delivery service, as well as modernize in data and AI for the airline industry. Another reason for adopting hybrid multicloud strategy is to prevent lock-in to a specific vendor's cloud platform and having flexibility of being able to move workloads from one cloud platform to another as the need arises. In the next video, we will understand what a microservices architecture is, its features, benefits, and use cases.