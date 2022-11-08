Customizing your cloud virtual machine

We start by clicking Select on this free tier eligible Windows Server 2016 base. We're going to go ahead and say select on that. Then this is where it gives us the ability to be very specific on how we customize it. Now, I want to share with you a little bit of what we do in the industry. If I were to go and order a computer from Apple or from Microsoft or Dell or whoever, probably the most RAM I could spec and asked for on that machine would be 128 gig maybe if I'm lucky. I can actually, and we do it all the time, I can build a machine in here. I want to show you the extremes here. What 128 processors and 4 terabytes of RAM, that's 4,000 gigabytes of RAM. I can build that right now and it will only take it about a minute or so to build it. Can you imagine a horsepower that this thing would have? What we use these for is a lot of times we get forensics cases where we have really big hard drive images that we need the process. if I took a two terabyte hard drive, that's got evidence on it, and I took that and put it into one of my forensics tools like EnCase or FTK, it will take EnCase about two days just to import that drive. Then it'll take it maybe another two or three days to index that drive, which means it rips out every piece of digital evidence, every digital footprint, and files it into a way that we can actually use it and pull out evidence. You're looking at about five days to get it processed and imported, and then we have to do the analysis and searches, which could take another few days. If I built this VM. Again, we do this all the time, and I bought that image into here; instead of taking two days and ported, it would take it about 35 min. Instead of taking three more days to index, it'd taken about an hour-and-a-half. Within an hour-and-a-half to two hours, I've been able to do the amount of compute that I could do locally with anything I can buy in about two hours versus about five days. Now, on top of that, the searching and analysis is going to go much, much faster. If I have a law firm that has come to us and ask us to help them with discovery on finding this evidence, I can tell them we'll look, we can do it Standard Time and it's going to take about two weeks to get the evidence that you're looking for or find if it's there or not. But if you want to pay for an express fee, I can get this to you in about two or three days. What do you think most of those law firms up for? The out for two or three days; so I charge them a premium at about 20 to 30 percent on what I would normally charge, and I'm able to justify the cost of this VM because here's a part that I didn't tell you yet. When I stand this thing up and start it running, it's going to cost me about 1,200 bucks an hour for it to just be here running and processing. Now, remember, it's only going to take me about two or so hours to do the processing that I need, and then maybe another two hours on the backend to do the analysis and searches. Four hours, I'm looking at about five grand that I'm going to cost. It's going to cost me to have this thing up. But that 20 percent that I'm charging on top of what I would normally charge them more than makes up for what that five grand is going to cost me. If I'm charging them 15 grand to do the case, and I'm going to charge them an extra five to account for the Express, I'm still coming out way in the top. On top of that, I've got my two weeks at a time back that I can work on other cases that I can be offered as well. This is an example and I wanted to take you down that rabbit hole to let you see how from an industry standpoint, there is never going to be a reason why you shouldn't be embracing Cloud services. Because now the fact that I'm done with that case, I can shut this thing down and I'm only going to get charged for that for hours and I use it. This is one of the founding principles in one of the main principles of Cloud services. We call this principle rapid elasticity. What that means is I can scale up as much as I need instantaneously. Then the most important part that makes it elastic is when I'm done, I can scale back down instantly to what I need for that point in time. Now, what makes this different than your traditional datacenters is because you hear a lot of data-center guys that have been in datacenters for a lot of years say, we've always had Cloud, we work in data centers. The differences is if I went to datacenter and had them provision this machine for me, I would have to lock into like a six month or a year long marriage for this resource because they don't do it very fast like that. A few go and say I need tin, use of Rackspace to do something like this, then you can't buy that for a certain amount of time. You have to buy it for a bigger block of time. Also, you have to go there and you have to have someone do it. A physical person, has to go into that data center and provision these things on a console. The difference here is I can do it right here just from clicking that button that says Launch. If I click Review and Launch and then say launch, it's done. That means it happens like that. I don't have to go through a bunch of people. I don't have to sign a new contract. I don't have to have a person physically go into that datacenter, jump on that console and stand these things up, I can do it right here. That's another principle of Cloud services called on-demand self-service. What I'm doing here is laying down for you that some of the basic principles of what makes cloud service cloud service. We've seen two things right here that you don't get without Cloud. That's the rapid elasticity, I can have a four terabyte RAM machine and then instantly not have it, and only get charged for when I had it. Then I can do this without having to put in a ticket and have some people go into a data center and run a bunch of commands and stuff.