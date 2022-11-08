TCP and UDP

If I connect that to Netflix, show you this. If we went to netflix.com and we sign in. Now that we're connected to Netflix, I'm going to go ahead and click on keatron here. I'm just going to play this Night Stalker movie. You can see Night Stalker playing. But I want to show you something that's interesting. This is enough, we started it. Let's look at that session in Netflix and see what actually happened when we watched the Netflix movie. I'm first going to do TCP contains. This is a real filter, Netflix. We can see the Netflix session right there. If I grabbed that and follow TCP stream, this is us going to netflix.com. Again, that's encrypted. But then I want to show you something that happened shortly after that. Shortly after we visited netflix.com, we also introduced a whole bunch of what we call UDP traffic. Right there. Now I want to show you something about this UDP traffic. This UDP traffic, which is now the little brother of TCP, basically is coming from what we call an AWS location. We can see that right there. Now, what is AWS? AWS is Amazon Web Services. How many of you knew that every time you watch a Netflix movie, you're actually streaming that movie from an Amazon server. Furthermore, think about this, Amazon and Netflix are competitors because Amazon has Prime, Netflix has Netflix. How crazy is it for Netflix that they have to store their data and their content on servers that are owned by their competitors. Now this is because this relationship happened back before Amazon was really into streaming. These are the cool, fun things you find out as you start digging into your network fundamentals and understanding what happens. Because what's going on here is when you watch a video, when you connect to Netflix, you do that over TCP. Now that's taking us into the little brother of TCP, UDP. Because UDP is not an actual connection, with UDP, you actually just send packets back and forth. With TCP, it's a hold your hand and we do a handshake and we [FOREIGN] each other. We're standing there holding hands communicating because we're sending large amounts of data back and forth to each other. But what UDP it's if what if I just need to give you a little tiny message? If I just need to say here's the IP for Facebook, well, that's a tiny message. We don't need to do a whole three-way handshake to build up this whole communication just the same one packet. It doesn't make sense to do three packets just the same one packet. For UDP, we just take that little message and throw it. Then we turn around and walk away. We don't care if they get it or not. We just threw it. Now, why is that? Because what happens is if the Netflix movie is five gigabytes in size. Remember we talked about packets, you can't pull that whole five gigabytes down at one time. When you're actually streaming, you're breaking that movie you up in the millions of tiny pieces and sending one piece at a time at a very high rate of speed. That's what streaming is. UDP is better for streaming than TCP, because if we stream what TCP, every packet would have a three-way handshake and a four-way combo to close it down. Seven packets of overhead per packet of actual movie data. It's not efficient. Therefore, UDP was created for that type of thing. Whenever we streamed video, whenever we stream audio, we're doing that mostly over UDP, which is the little brother of TCP. Now, if you go into a class like security plus or some entry-level cyber security course. They're going to give you more foundation in more details around the difference between UDP and TCP. But for now, just remember, TCP is a foundation of us connecting to anything. UDP is what we do when we don't need the overhead of connecting. We just need to send small burst of data. That creates a great break for us on when to use one over the other. As you can see, we use TCP for connecting where we might send large amounts of data and UDP where we're sending small pieces of data or a small piece of data. That hasn't changed since these protocols have existed. That's all the fundamentals I want you to think about now. But remember, before you go into a course, I would like for you to add to your plate. Go to your skills account. If you have one, go to the networking part of the cyber range and go through the exercises there. I think you will find some real value in actually doing that. Thanks for watching and I hope you got some value out of this course. Don't forget, TCP is the foundation and how we connect to everything in our computing world today.