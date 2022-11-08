What are cloud services?

Hello, Kitchen Evans back at you again here. This course will give you the fundamentals you need to understand cloud computing. This is probably the most significant skill you can gain as far as ensuring you have longevity in the cybersecurity industry. What is cloud? Let's get right into it so we can answer that question and several others. Welcome to this course on cloud computing fundamentals. This is one of the most significant things you can start to build your skill level up to, as you move into the cybersecurity industry. Because as companies switch their infrastructure to cloud, you're going to be expected to learn and understand cloud services. All of the other things we talked about, you're going to need to be able to wrap that into cloud services at some point. So you might as well start now, so that you have a leg up in that. I intended to make this course not a lot of PowerPoint, but more hands-on. So we're going to walk you through actually going into a cloud service, standing up a virtual machine, standing up a web server on that virtual machine. Configuring the basic firewall rules to allow people to visit that web server. So that you can see exactly what it looks like to stand up a service in a cloud service to where you're not running it locally. Let's jump right into it and get into the course. So what are we going to look at? Well, we're going to define what cloud computing is, and give you again introduction to it. Now, there are cloud security and cloud entry level courses that you can take. But I think a lot of times what happens is when you go into these courses, you get bombarded with a lot of terminology, a lot of definitions and things that you have to remember. Without you having that visual, visceral, hands-on exposure to what it is. And this particular course is all that, we're going to jump right into just getting your hands-on. Now, this is something that you can do where you don't have to actually go to any service that we have. You can go in and stand up your own account. Now for this specific demo, I am going to be using AWS or Amazon Web Services. You can absolutely do the exact same thing with Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud, or any cloud platform that you choose. But I just want to get you quickly up the speed and get you in gear to where you can actually do these things right now, today. Not tomorrow, but right now, while we're watching this. So we're going to build a VM in the cloud, and also make sure people can access that VM remotely via the web page that we're going to put on it. So let's get right to it. I know some of you may not have ever had a service like this before, but what you're going to need to do is, as I'm doing on the screen, go straight to aws.amazon.com. And what you're going to need to do there is, if you don't have an account, you're going to have to go to my account and create account. Because you will not have had an account, you're going to be new here. So when I click on sign in to console, Notice mine actually has a default account set up here, right? But I'm not going to use that account, I'm going to use another one. What you will need to do is the bottom button that says create a new AWS account. You're going to need to do that, all right? Now, once you go through those steps, go ahead and pause the video. Go ahead and take the two or three minutes to create your own new AWS account. And then once you've got that account set up, it'll bring you back to a page where you are asked to log in. And then you put in your login information like I'm doing here. Now, once you sign into your account, what you will see is there's. First of all, AWS and most cloud service providers have numerous different types of cloud services that's available to you. Now, what we're going to do here is we're going to have some fun with this first, and then we'll get into the more technical stuff. So to give you an idea of some of the services that you can look at, I'm going to have you look at the services, look under machine learning. Which for those of you that are not familiar, machine learning is a type of language and a study, or a art and skill. That we use to lead us to eventually having something called AI, or artificial intelligence, which is something you've probably heard a lot about. So we're going to look at the Amazon AI offerings here, and I want to show you something that's really cool. So let's go down, look for the one that says rekognize. And the thing that you'll notice about it is rekognize is spelled with a K, R E K right there. So go ahead and click on Amazon rekognize, and we're going to show you some of the slick stuff that you can do with machine learning in a cloud service using just images. Now, of course you can use your own glamour shots, I'll be using some of mine. So what happens is it takes you right into this console, where you can look at things about images. For example, it has a default image here where it's showing you that the AI has automatically detected that there's cars in there, there's a person in there. And it tells you the certainty level that it's sure that these things happen to be true. But what we're going to do is let's go to facial analysis. All right, and it has a default picture there. But what we're going to do, pick a picture off your computer that's of you or someone that you know. So I'm going to click upload, and I'm going to grab a headshot of myself. All right, [COUGH] So it finished its analysis, look at what's going on here, this is pretty slick. So it says look, this person, it looks like this person has a face. So I'm elated to know that Amazon thinks I have a face, so that's a good thing. Secondly, it says that I appear to be male, it's 99.7% sure that I'm male. Now, I'm really curious about the 0.3% that it thinks I'm not male, I would really like Amazon share information on that. So Amazon if you're listening, I would like you to send me the raw data on how you came up with the 0.3% of me not being male. Just curious about that, but here's where it gets really interesting. Look at what it says for age range, it says that I am between 19 and 31 years old. Well, I can tell you for sure that I'm definitely older than 31. So this is a great, great ego boost here for the fact that Amazon's best AI in the world thinks I'm only 31 years old, so I'm elated with that. But it can tell that I'm smiling, it tells, says that I appear to be happy. It's 99.3% sure I'm wearing glasses and all kinds of other things. Now, another interesting piece of this is it can do comparative analysis as well. So we can go to face comparison And I can get two images. So this is my son max when he was two years old. All right? And guess what I'm going to compare it to, my sister a few years ago, was at my mom's house digging through images. Digging through our old photos and she found a photo of me when I was two years old, when I was wearing a red outfit. So it's almost like identical to what max is wearing here. So I'm going to go ahead and upload the picture of me at two years old. So, the one on the left is Max, the one on the right is me. Now, most of you can look at that and say, dang, he really looks a lot like you did when you were two, we almost look like identical twins. But look at the comparative analysis over here, if we look at this and say, what does Amazon think? It says, compare faces to see how closely they match based on similarity and percentage. And the results here is it says, well, you know, they don't match. Now, the thing about that, the cool thing about it is, as closely as we look like we're the same, you can see that it clearly knows we're not the actual same person. And what's interesting about this is two or three years ago, I did this and it absolutely thought we were the same person. This shows you that they're improving the AI constantly. Now, keep in mind if you're doing this with me, if you're walking through this with me, you're actually using a cloud service right now. And to be honest with you, most of you probably consume cloud services in one way or another every day, whether you realize it or not.