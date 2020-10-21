The Many Paths to Data Analysis

Introduction to Data Analytics
BS

Oct 21, 2020

A great Introductory course by IBM and Coursera to start your career in Data analytics. Learned a lot from this course like what are the skills that are needed in order to become a good data analyst.

JZ

Mar 9, 2022

This is an insightful and educative pathway for me to become a data analyst as it stands. Great thanks to both IBM and our promising Coursera for this opportunity.\n\nI see this course as excellent

From the lesson

Career Opportunities and Data Analysis in Action

Career Opportunities in Data Analysis5:58
Viewpoints: Get into Data Profession3:23
Viewpoints: What do Employers look for in a Data Analyst?5:09
The Many Paths to Data Analysis4:01
Viewpoints: Career Options for Data Professionals3:26
Viewpoints: Advice for aspiring Data Analysts3:39
Viewpoints: Women in Data Professions3:08

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Rav Ahuja

    Global Program Director

