Viewpoints: What do Employers look for in a Data Analyst?

In this video, we will listen to data professionals talk about what employers look for in a Data Analyst. Employers look for Data Analysts with integrity. During the hiring process, I will ask, if you had to choose just one, would you rather meet a deadline or get a right answer? I'm always looking for someone who would say, I want to make sure that the information is right. Missing a deadline isn't as detrimental as a company making a multi-million dollar decision on wrong information, or someone losing their job because it wasn't pulled or it wasn't reported correctly. It's much more important to have integrity. I think the number one thing employers look for in Data Analysts is someone who can communicate clearly. If you do the most brilliant analysis in the world, but you can't communicate it to external stakeholders, then it's really not worth anything. I think that skill is really sought after. I think another thing that companies obviously look for when they look for a Data Analyst is fluency with numbers, ability to understand complex analysis, ability to understand AB tests and what the results of AB tests are saying, and the implication of those results. I also think, increasingly, employers are looking for Data Analysts with really strong SQL skills. Another thing employers are looking for in Data Analysts is a growth mindset and willingness to learn, because the industry is changing at a really fast pace. I think they are looking for the programming skills, including Python, R, SQL. At the same time, they're looking for some personalities. Whether you are detail-oriented, whether you like working with data, and whether you are a problem solver, so on and so forth. As an employer, I hire people all the time. What am I looking for? We're looking for people who are detail-oriented and who are somewhat overachievers. They don't just want to do what's in front of them, they want to go further. We're looking for people who have higher aspirations, and who also are able to think outside the box. If I say, do ABC, they're not just going to do that, they're going to do it plus [inaudible] and give me some alternatives. People who are able to trouble-shoot. If something goes wrong, they're not just going to stop and say, my goodness, I need to go talk to my supervisor. They're going to say, here's a problem, here's my thoughts. Here are two possible solutions on how you can resolve this so that the job and the company can keep moving forward. That's what you want. Not just detail-oriented and not just good with numbers. You also have to be someone who can think outside the box, and be able to problem solve, and trouble-shoot. That's what employers are going to be looking for now more than ever. They look for the ability to know data, and by know data we mean several things. Be comfortable with it in various formats, be able to think about it. By that we mean, know what data you want to solve the problems that are at hand. Knowing the data skill is very important. Problem-solving is another very key skill. Meaning, if there is a problem presented to a Data Analyst, they should be able to know how to tackle that problem using data in whatever format it may be sitting in, and being able to analyze it and present the insights that will then solve the problem. They also need to be very dynamic in that, if they are presented with a very different data set suddenly, which looks nothing like it did before, they need to be able to adapt to that change. That's why the quality of being dynamic and adaptable is also important. They also need to be able to pick up technical skills quickly. By that we mean, if there is one SQL DIAdem being used in one setting, they need to be able to operate under a different paradigm. If there is a place that's using RStudio, but they know Python, they need to be able to pick up RStudio quickly, and that thing. Being able to learn fast, being dynamic, and knowing data, those are the few things that employers do look for in a good Data Analyst.