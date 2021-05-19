Establish a baseline

DeepLearning.AI
Introduction to Machine Learning in Production
DeepLearning.AI

4.8 (1,745 ratings)

51K Students Enrolled

Human-level Performance (HLP), Concept Drift, Model baseline, Project Scoping and Design, ML Deployment Challenges

EE

May 19, 2021

Excellent course, as always! Many thanks!\n\nGreat combination of theory + notebooks with practical examples.\n\nEverything is perfectly structured. I will recommend this course to everyone!

AC

Jun 8, 2021

I have been working in a large payments technology company for last one year and I can vouch for all the processes Andrew beautifully summarised. It does help a lot working in the industry.

From the lesson

Week 2: Select and Train a Model

This week is about model strategies and key challenges in model development. It covers error analysis and strategies to work with different data types. It also addresses how to cope with class imbalance and highly skewed data sets.

Modeling overview2:42
Key challenges5:09
Why low average error isn't good enough10:39
Establish a baseline7:38
Tips for getting started6:23

Taught By

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

    Cristian Bartolomé Arámburu

    Curriculum Developer

