Key challenges

video-placeholder
Loading...
DeepLearning.AI
Introduction to Machine Learning in Production
DeepLearning.AI

4.8 (1,745 ratings)

 | 

51K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Human-level Performance (HLP), Concept Drift, Model baseline, Project Scoping and Design, ML Deployment Challenges

Reviews

4.8 (1,745 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    84.87%
  • 4 stars
    12.55%
  • 3 stars
    1.83%
  • 2 stars
    0.51%
  • 1 star
    0.22%

EE

May 19, 2021

Excellent course, as always! Many thanks!\n\nGreat combination of theory + notebooks with practical examples.\n\nEverything is perfectly structured. I will recommend this course to everyone!

AC

Jun 8, 2021

I have been working in a large payments technology company for last one year and I can vouch for all the processes Andrew beautifully summarised. It does help a lot working in the industry.

From the lesson

Week 1: Overview of the ML Lifecycle and Deployment

This week covers a quick introduction to machine learning production systems focusing on their requirements and challenges. Next, the week focuses on deploying production systems and what is needed to do so robustly while facing constantly changing data.

Key challenges14:22
Deployment patterns11:52
Monitoring10:45
Pipeline monitoring9:31

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

  • Placeholder

    Cristian Bartolomé Arámburu

    Curriculum Developer

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder