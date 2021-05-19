How can you monitor a machine learning system to make sure that it is meeting your performance expectations? In this video, you'll learn about best practices for monitoring deployed machine learning systems. The most common way to monitor a machine learning system is to use a dashboard to track how it is doing over time. Depending on your application, your dashboards may monitor different metrics. For example, you may have one dashboard to monitor the server load, or a different dashboards to monitor diffraction of non-null outputs. Sometimes a speech recognition system output is null when the things that users didn't say anything. If this changes dramatically over time, it may be an indication that something is wrong, or one common one I've seen for a lot of structured data task is monitoring the fraction of missing input values. If that changes, it may mean that something has changed about your data. When you're trying to decide what to monitor, my recommendation is that you sit down with your team and brainstorm all the things that could possibly go wrong. Then you want to know about if something does go wrong. For all the things that could go wrong, brainstorm a few statistics or a few metrics that will detect that problem. For example, if you're worried about user traffic spiking, causing the service to become overloaded, then server loads maybe one metric, you could track and so on for the other examples here. When I'm designing my monitoring dashboards for the first time, I think it's okay to start off with a lot of different metrics and monitor a relatively large set and then gradually remove the ones that you find over time not to be particularly useful. Here are some examples of metrics our views or I've seen others use on a variety of projects. First are the software metrics, such as memory, compute, latency, throughput, server load, things that help you monitor the health of your software implementation of the prediction service or other pieces of software around your learning algorithm. But these software metrics will help you make sure that your software is running well. Many MLOps tools will come over the bouts already tracking these software metrics. In addition to the software metrics, I would often choose other metrics that help monitor the statistical health or the performance of the learning algorithm. Broadly, there are two types of metrics you might brainstorm around. One is input metrics, which are metrics that measure has your input distribution x change. For example, if you are building a speech recognition system, you might monitor the average input length in seconds of the length for the audio clip fed to your system. You might monitor the average input volume. If these change for some reason, that might be something you'll once to take a look at just to make sure this hasn't hurt the performance of your algorithm. I mentioned just now, number or percentage of missing values is a very common metric. When using structured data, some of which may have missing values, or for the manufacturing visual inspection example, you might monitor average image brightness if you think that lighting conditions could change, and you want to make sure you know if it does, so you can brainstorm different metrics to see if your input distribution x might have changed. A second set of metrics that help you understand if your learning algorithm is performing well are output metrics. Such as, how often does your speech recognition system return null, the empty string, because the things the user doesn't say anything, or if you have built a speech recognition system for web search using voice, you might decide to see how often does the user do two very quick searches in a row with substantially the same input. That might be a sign that you misrecognize their query the first time round. It's an imperfect signal but you could try this metric and see if it helps. Or you could monitor the number of times the user first try to use the speech system and then switches over to typing, that could be a sign that the user got frustrated or gave up on your speech system and could indicate degrading performance. Of course, for web search, you would also use maybe very course metrics like click-through rate or CTR, just to make sure that the overall system is healthy. These output metrics can help you figure out if either your learning algorithm, output y has changed in some way, or if something that comes even after your learning algorithms output, such as the user's switching over to typing has changed in some significant way. Because input and output metrics are application specific, most MLOps tools will need to be configured specifically to track the input and output metrics for your application. You may already know that machine learning modeling is a highly iterative process, so as deployment. Take modeling, you would come up with a machine learning model and some data, train the model, that's an experiment. Then do error analysis and use the error analysis to go back to figure out how to improve the model or your data and is by iterating through this loop multiple times that you then hopefully gets a good model. I encourage you to think of deployments as an iterative process as well. When you get your first deployments up and running and put in place a set of monitoring dashboards. But that's only the start of this iterative process. A running system allows you to get real user data or real traffic. It is by seeing how your learning algorithm performs on real data on real traffic that, that allows you to do performance analysis, and this in turn helps you to update your deployment and to keep on monitoring your system. In my experience, it usually takes a few tries to converge to the right set of metrics to monitor. Sometimes have deploy the machine learning system, and it's not uncommon for you to deploy machine learning system with an initial set of metrics only to run the system for a few weeks and then to realize that something could go wrong with it that you hadn't thought of before and into pick a new metric to monitor. Or for you to have some metric that you monitor for a few weeks and then decide they're just metric, hardly ever changes in does is inducible, and to get rid of that metric in favor of focusing attention on something else. After you've chosen a set of metrics to monitor, common practice would be to set thresholds for alarms. You may decide based on this set, if the server load ever goes above 0.91, that may trigger an alarm or a notification to let you know or let the team know to see if there's a problem and maybe spin up some more servers. Or if the fashion of non-null plus goals above or beyond certain thresholds that might trigger an alarm. Or if they're not, fraction of missing values goes above or below some set of thresholds, maybe that should trigger an alarm, and it is okay if you adapt the metrics and the thresholds over time to make sure that they are flagging to you the most relevant cases of concern. If something goes wrong with your learning algorithm, if is a software issue such as server load is too high, then that may require changing the software implementation, or if it is a performance problem associated with the accuracy of the learning algorithm, then you may need to update your model. Or if it is an issue associated with the accuracy of the learning algorithm, then you may need to go back to fix that that's why many machine learning models will need a little bit of maintenance or retraining over time. Just like almost all software needs some level of maintenance as well. When a model needs to be updated, you can either retrain it manually, where in Engineer, maybe you will retrain the model perform error analysis and the new model and make sure it looks okay before you push that to deployment. Or you could also put in place a system where there is automatic retraining. Today, manual retraining is far more common than automatically training for many applications developers are reluctant to learning algorithm be fully automatic in terms of deciding to retrain and pushing new model to production, but there are some applications, especially in consumer software Internet, where automatically training does happen. We'll talk more about retraining and how to vet or verify a model's performance before pushing a new model out to production in next week's videos. But the key takeaways are that it is only by monitoring the system that you can spot if there may be a problem that may cause you to go back to perform a deeper error analysis, or that may cause you to go back to get more data with which you can update your model so as to maintain or improve your system's performance. You learn more about how to update models in the next two weeks Materials as well. In this video, you'll learn how to monitor the performance of the machine learning system, so that in case something needs to be maintained or fixed, you can be alerted so they can take the appropriate action. We've talked about how to monitor the performance of a single machine learning model. One of the most useful concepts is for more complex systems, where you don't have just one model with a more complex machine learning pipeline, how do you monitor the performance of that? You'll learn about that in the next video.