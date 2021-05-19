Hi and welcome to machine learning engineering for production. A lot of learners have asked, Hey Andrew, I've learned to train a machine learning model, now what do I do? Machine learning models are great, but unless you know how to put them into production, it's hard to get them to create the maximum amount of possible value. Or for those of you that may be looking for a position in machine learning, many interview as well, Have you ever deployed a machine learning algorithm production. In this four course specialization, the first course taught by me, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th causes taught by Robert. Crowe is an expert at this from google. We hope to share with you to practical hands on skills and techniques. You need to not just build a machine learning model, but also to put them into production. And so by the end of this first course and by the end of this specialization, I hope you have a good sense of the entire life cycle of machine learning project. From training model to put into production and really how to manage the entire machine learning project. Let's jump in. Let's start with an example, let's say you're using computer vision to inspect phones coming off a manufacturing line to see if there are defects on them. So this phone shown on the left doesn't have any stretches on it. But if there was a stretch of crack or something, a computer vision algorithm would hopefully be able to find this type of stretch, or defect. And maybe put the bounding box around it as part of quality control. If you get a data set of scratched phones you can train a computer vision algorithm maybe in your network to detect these types of defects. But what do you now need to do in order to put this into production deployment? This would be an example of how you could deploy a system like this. You might have an edge device. By edge device, I mean a device that is living inside the factory that is manufacturing these smartphones. And that edge device would have a piece of inspection software whose job it is to take a picture of the phone, see if there's a stretch and then make a decision on whether this phone is acceptable, or not. This is actually commonly done in factories is called automated visual defect inspection. What the inspection software does is it will control camera that will take a picture of the smartphone as it rolls off the manufacturing line. And it then has to make an API call to pass this picture to a prediction server. And the job of the prediction server is to accept these API calls, receive an image, make a decision as to whether or not this phone is defective and return this prediction. And then the inspection software it can make the appropriate control decision whether to let it still move on in the manufacturing line. Or whether to shove it to a side, because it was defective and not acceptable. So after you have trained a learning algorithm, maybe train the neural network to take as input X, pictures of phones. And map down to y predictions about whether the phone is defective or not. You still have to take this machine learning model. Put it in a production server, setup API interfaces and really write all of the rest of the software. In order to deploy this learning algorithm into production. This prediction server is sometimes in the cloud and sometimes the prediction server is actually at the edge as well. In fact in manufacturing we use edge deployments a lot, because you can't have your factory go down every time your internet access goes down. But cloud deployments with prediction server, is a server in the cloud, is also used for many applications. Let's say you write all the software. What could possibly go wrong? It turns out that just because you've trained a learning algorithm that does well on your test set, which is to be celebrated. It's great when you do well when you hold a test set. Unfortunately reaching that milestone doesn't mean you're done. There can still be quite a lot of work and challenges ahead to get a valuable production deployment running. For example, let's say your training sets has images that look like this. There's a good phone on the left, the one in the middle, it has a big scratch across it and you've trained your learning algorithm to recognize that phones like this on the left are okay. Meaning that no defects and maybe draw bounding boxes around scratches or other defects that finds and films. When you deploy it in the factory, you may find that the real life production deployment gives you back images like this much darker ones. Because the lighting factory, because the lighting conditions in the factory have changed for some reason compared to the time when the training set was collected. This problem is sometimes called concept drift or data drift. You learn more about these terms later in this week. But this is one example of the many practical problems that we, as machine learning engineers should step up to solve if we want to make sure that we don't just do well on the holdout test set. But that our systems actually create value in a practical production deployment environment. I've worked on quite a few projects where my machine learning team and I would successfully knew a proof of concept. And by that I mean we train a model in Jupiter notebook and it will work great and we will celebrate that. You should celebrate it when you have a learning, algorithm worked well in Jupiter notebook in a development environment. But it turns out that sometimes I'll see many projects where that success, which is a great success to the practical deployment is still maybe another six months of work. And this is just one of many of the practical things that a machine learning team has to watch out for and handle in order to actually deploy these systems. Some machine learning engineers will say is not a machine learning problem to address these problems. The dataset changes. Some machine engineers think well, is that the machine learning problem? My point of view is that our job is to make these things work. And so if the data set has changed is I think of it as my responsibility when I work on a project to step in and do what I can to access the data distribution as it is rather than as I wish it is. So this specialization will teach you about a lot of these important practical things for building machine learning systems that work not just in the lab, not just in the Jupiter notebook, but in a production deployment environment. A second challenge of deploying machine learning models and production is that it takes a lot more than machine learning code. Over the last decade there's been a lot of attention on machine learning models. So your neural network or other algorithm that learns a function mapping from some input to some output. And that's been amazing progress in machine learning models. But it turns out that if you look at a machine learning system in production, if this little orange rectangle represents the machine learning code, the machine learning model code. Then this is all the codes you need for the entire machine learning project. I feel like for many machine learning projects, maybe only 5-10%, maybe even less of the code. Machine learning code. And I think this is one of the reasons why when you have a proof of concept model working maybe Jupiter notebook. It can still be a lot of work to go from that initial proof of concept to the production deployment. So sometimes people refer to the POC. Or the proof of concept to production gap. And a lot of that gap is sometimes just the sheer amount of work it is to also write all of this code out here beyond the initial machine learning model code. So what is all this other stuff? This is a diagram that have adapted from a paper by D Scully and others. Beyond the machine learning codes there are also many components, especially components for managing the data, such as data collection, data verification, feature extraction. And after you are serving it, how to monitor the system will monitor the data comes back, help you analyze it. But there are often many other components that need to be built to enable a working production deployment. So in this course you learn what are all of these other pieces of software needed for a valuable production deployment. But rather than looking at all of these complex piece is one of the most useful frameworks are found for organizing. The workflow of a machine learning project is to systematically plan out the life cycle of a machine learning project. Let's go to the next video to dive into what is the full life cycle of a machine learning project. And I hope this framework will be very useful for all of your machine learning projects that you plan to deploy in the future. Let's go to the next video.